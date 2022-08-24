Read full article on original website
Care Net Owensboro Offers No-Cost Women’s Healthcare and Pregnancy Services to Patients
The recent overturn of Roe V Wade by the Supreme Court has Care Net celebrating. Care Net is a pro-life pregnancy resource center. Vicki and Catherine, along with volunteers and staff are preparing to see more clients. Being a Christ-centered ministry, Care Net shares the love of Jesus with its clients. They sincerely care about their clients and are passionate about helping others.
James “Jimmy” E. Carrico Jr
James “Jimmy” E. Carrico Jr., 52, of Washington, Indiana, passed away on August 23, 2022 in Washington. He was born on June 30, 1970, to the late James F. Carrico Sr., and Marjorie Ann Moore Carrico, in Washington, Indiana. Jimmy was a 1989 graduate of Washington Catholic High...
Kentucky schools struggling to meet SRO law requirements
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - A law passed in April requires all Kentucky public schools to have a school resource officer (SRO) at each school campus. The law states the deadline for every building to have an SRO was August 1. Of the 11 school Kentucky school districts in the Tri-State,...
Local blood center requesting O positive blood
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – The Western Kentucky Regional Blood Center is asking for blood donors, especially for O positive blood. Officials say they have an urgent need for all types of blood, but especially O positive. The organization says it currently has orders on hold until it can collect enough units to fill them. Vicki S. Ellis, […]
The League of Women Voters celebrates Women Equality Day
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Friday is Women Equality Day, and a local organization marked the day to encourage more woman to get involved and vote. Established in 1971, Women’s Equality Day celebrates the adoption of the 19th Amendment to the Constitution. The League of Women Voters of Southwest Indiana...
Local school selected for collaboration
Local school receives special collaboration. Flaget Elementary School announced that they are one of 8 schools statewide chosen to participate in “Get Your Teach On” as a collaboration school. The GYTO program will provide administrators at Flaget with support through professional-development opportunities and a custom school acceleration plan.
Friday Sunrise Headlines
(WFIE) - A mass shooting in Henderson left two people dead and two others hurt. It happened at a homeless shelter. Authorities say the suspect is in custody. Authorities say one person is dead after a semi rolled over in Dubois County. The road was closed for about eight hours.
Daviess Co. Public Schools to offer incentives for bus drivers
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Daviess County Public Schools is hoping to ease the critical bus driver shortage by offering three incentives for current and future drivers. “We don’t have enough bus drivers, then we can’t get the kids to school on time and that’s our goal, to get them all in the class so they can get their education,” DCPS Director of Transportation Grady Cooper said.
U.S. News & World Report Names Owensboro Health Regional Hospital a High Performing Hospital
U.S. News & World Report, the global authority in hospital rankings and consumer advice, has named Owensboro Health Regional Hospital a 2022-2023 "High Performing Hospital" (the highest rating available) for the care of heart attacks, strokes, COPD and kidney failure. These annual ratings are intended to help patients and their...
14 News Exclusive: Harbor House pastor discusses mass shooting
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - On Friday, Harbor House Pastor Coni Beck sat down with 14 News to discuss Thursday night’s mass shooting. The shooting resulted in the deaths of 67-year-old Steven Wathen and 44-year-old Chad Holmes. Harbor House acts as a homeless shelter for men in Henderson, but Beck...
Hundreds of people attend luncheon highlighting 19th amendment
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Friday is Women’s Equality Day, but hundreds of people started celebrating one day early in Evansville. A luncheon was held at the Old National Events Plaza on Thursday, highlighting the 19th amendment and the progress women have made in the fight for gender equality. Over...
Heather Teague disappearance 27 years later
(WEHT) - On August 26, 1995, Heather Teague disappeared from "Newburgh Beach" in Henderson County.
Princeton Tigers kick off Sunrise School Spirit
PRINCETON Ind. (WFIE) - Princeton Community High School kicks off our new season of Sunrise School Spirit. It’s the first season after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Tigers collected 13,012 pounds of food for the Tri-State Food Bank.
Police: Arkansas man arrested in connection to Henderson bank robbery
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - An Arkansas man has been arrested in connection to a bank robbery that happened in Henderson, Kentucky on Tuesday, August 23. On Thursday, the Murphysboro Police Department responded to a robbery at Regions Bank located in Murphysboro, Illinois. According to a press release, it was reported...
Evansville woman celebrates 101st birthday
At 101 years old, Myra Taylor has accomplished a lot in her life. After several years as a beautician, she earned a degree in education from the University of Evansville, later becoming the first African American teacher at Hebron Elementary School. When asked about the favorite part of her life,...
Groundbreaking for first Habitat home in northern Posey County scheduled
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – A groundbreaking ceremony for the first Habitat for Humanity house to be built in northern Posey County will be held August 26, at 5 p.m., on 80 E. Oak Street in Poseyville. Beth Folz, executive director of Habitat for Humanity of Evansville, commented, “Although Habitat is building its 14th home in […]
Northern Posey Co. Habitat for Humanity hosts groundbreaking ceremony
POSEY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Habitat for Humanity of Evansville has branched out to Posey County for one family. The first Habitat home in Poseyville is officially going to be built. City officials are happy to have Habitat in their community as they bring more affordable housing to families. As...
2 dead, 2 wounded in shooting at Kentucky homeless shelter
HENDERSON, Ky. — (AP) — Two people were killed and two were wounded in a shooting at a homeless shelter for men in western Kentucky, and a suspect has been arrested, authorities said. Officers responded Thursday evening to a report of an active shooter at the Harbor House...
Update: several people treated following a chemical spill
WASHINGTON, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Update: At around 2:40 p.m. crews were dispatched to Perdue Farms in Washington, Indiana for a chemical spill. According to a statement from Perdue Farms, a pallet being transported on a forklift tipped over causing a chemical spill outside of the facility. The building, which...
Owensboro Habitat for Humanity hosts new fundraising event
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Habitat for Humanity Owensboro-Daviess County hosted its new event called “Habitat for Humanity’s Quarter Mile” on Saturday. According to a press release, the nonprofit asked the public to bring quarters to lay end-to-end along Veterans Boulevard. The goal was to receive enough quarters to stretch one mile.
