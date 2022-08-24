DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Daviess County Public Schools is hoping to ease the critical bus driver shortage by offering three incentives for current and future drivers. “We don’t have enough bus drivers, then we can’t get the kids to school on time and that’s our goal, to get them all in the class so they can get their education,” DCPS Director of Transportation Grady Cooper said.

DAVIESS COUNTY, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO