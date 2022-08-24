Read full article on original website
Missouri school district reinstates spanking if parents OK
A school district in southwestern Missouri decided to bring back spanking as a form of discipline for students — if their parents agree — despite warnings from many public health experts that the practice is detrimental to students. Classes resumed Tuesday in the Cassville School District district for...
Turbulence on Florida to Utah flight injures 3 passengers
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Delta Airlines says three passengers on a flight from Orlando to Salt Lake City suffered injuries when the jet encountered turbulence. Delta spokesman Anthony Black says Flight 394 had 143 passengers and six crew members aboard when it experienced what he described as mild turbulence Friday afternoon. The Airbus A321 continued to Salt Lake City International Airport, where it landed without problems. The injured passengers were evaluated by airport paramedics who released two of them and sent the third to a hospital. The identifies of the patients and their nature of their injuries suffered were not disclosed. Delta did not immediately respond Saturday to a message seeking additional details.
EPA waives fuel rule in 4 states after Indiana refinery fire
CHICAGO (AP) — The Environmental Protection Agency has lifted a federal rule for fuel sales in four states in response to a fire last week at an Indiana oil refinery that could affect prices and supply. EPA Administrator Michael Regan said the emergency waiver was granted Saturday for Indiana, Illinois, Michigan and Wisconsin. In a letter to state officials, Regan said the agency determined the waiver is necessary “to minimize or prevent disruption of an adequate supply of gasoline to consumers.” The waiver lifts a Clear Air Act requirement that lower-volatility gasoline be sold in the states during summer months to limit ozone pollution. BP said its refinery in Whiting, Indiana experienced an electrical fire Wednesday that led to at least a partial shutdown.
Suspect in Oklahoma deputy’s death also fired at 3rd officer
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Court documents show the man suspected of fatally shooting an Oklahoma deputy sheriff and wounding another also fired at but missed a third deputy. A probable cause affidavit alleges Benjamin Plank fatally shot Oklahoma County Deputy Bobby Swartz, wounded deputy Mark Johns and shot at the third deputy on Monday as they tried to serve him with eviction papers in Oklahoma City. Plank remains jailed without bond and no attorney is listed for him. Gov. Kevin Stitt has ordered U.S. and state flags to fly at half-staff in honor of Swartz and Osage County Sheriff’s Capt. William Hargraves, who died in an automobile collision last Thursday.
New Mexico man charged with supporting Islamic State group
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A New Mexico man has been arrested and charged with trying to provide material support to the Islamic State group and shutting down an online platform that could have tied two other men to similar charges. The U.S. Attorney’s Office in New Mexico says Herman Leyvoune Wilson was arrested Friday and will remain in custody pending arraignment Tuesday. The 45-year-old Albuquerque man was recently assigned a federal public defender who did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment on the charges. Wilson is also known as Bilal Mu’Min Abdullah. A federal grand jury indicted him earlier in the week.
Vos withdraws subpoenas, ending Wisconsin election inquiry
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin’s Republican Assembly leader has withdrawn subpoenas submitted as part of a Republican-led investigation into the 2020 election, marking the end of a 14-month endeavor that yielded no evidence of election fraud. Speaker Robin Vos on Friday withdrew subpoenas submitted to mayors across the state by former Wisconsin Supreme Court justice Michael Gableman, who he hired to investigate President Joe Biden’s win in 2020. Vos fired Gableman two weeks ago after narrowly surviving a primary election against a Trump-backed political newcomer. Withdrawing Gableman’s subpoenas signals the end of his investigation. Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway, who was among the subpoena targets, said the investigation did nothing but harm public confidence in elections and waste taxpayer funds.
Michigan lifting some fuel rules after Indiana refinery fire
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan’s governor is lifting some rules on fuel supply transportation in response to an Indiana oil refinery fire that could affect supply and prices in some Midwestern states. Saturday’s executive order issued by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer lifts caps and limits on the hours that motor carriers and drivers can drive if they are carrying gas and diesel. The Detroit News reports it also seeks to suspend some rules that will allow the state access its fall gasoline supply early. BP says its refinery in Whiting, Indiana, along Lake Michigan’s shoreline about 15 miles southeast of Chicago, experienced an electrical fire Wednesday. It says it’s still assessing when affected units can restart.
Colorado Democrats call for new national monument in Rockies
DENVER (AP) — Top Colorado Democrats are asking President Joe Biden to declare a new national monument in the heart of the state’s Rocky Mountains. The monument would be called Camp Hale – Continental Divide National Monument. It would be centered on Camp Hale, which is an old military camp near Vail. A letter the state’s two Democratic senators, governor and Rep. Joe Neguse wrote Biden says it would incorporate some of the surrounding Tenmile Range, but it’s unclear how much. Legislation to preserve the area has stalled in Congress amid Republican objections. Presidents can unilaterally create national monuments.
More polio virus detected in upstate New York wastewater
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — The virus that causes polio has been found in wastewater samples from another upstate New York county, prompting state health officials to warn of expanding “community spread” of the life-threatening virus. The state Department of Health said the polio virus was detected in four samples from Sullivan County, two each in July and August. Sullivan County is several dozen miles northwest of Rockland County, where officials on July 21 announced the first case of polio in the United States in nearly a decade. The unidentified young adult was unvaccinated. State Health Commissioner Dr. Mary T. Bassett again urged residents to make sure they are immunized.
