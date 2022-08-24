There will be two former Penn State quarterbacks starting the season as QB1 with another program this fall. Will Levis took the SEC and Kentucky by storm last season after being anointed the starting quarterback for the Wildcats last season, and he is now a trendy pick to be among the first quarterbacks chosen in the 2023 NFL draft. It may be premature to suggest the fortunes will smile upon Ta'Quan Roberson the same way at UConn, but a fresh start may have paid off for the former Penn State backup. Roberson, as expected, has been tabbed as the starting quarterback...

