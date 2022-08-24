Cincinnati Wing Week, visit www.cincywingweek.com Event Info: ● August 22-28, 2022, $7 wing specials ● Age: This is an all-ages event. Some locations may be 21+ ● Wing Week App: Check in to 4 or more restaurants to be entered to win $250 in Gift Cards ● Social media handles: Follow @cincywingweek on Instagram & Twitter ● Participating restaurants and their wing descriptions at www.cincywingweek.com The second annual Cincinnati Wing Week returns! From Taco Week and Pizza Week to Burger Week, you're likely no stranger to the range of Cincinnati's week-long devotions to America's favorite foods. For seven days wing lovers will have the opportunity to visit (or takeout) participating Cincinnati Wing Week locations to enjoy 6 wings for just $7. With over 40 restaurants serving up their take on the wing, there's a little something for everyone, even a few vegetarian options!

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO