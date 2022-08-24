ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrenceburg, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fox 19

Great Ohio River Swim on Sunday

Xavier students create non-profit to provide health resources in marginalized communities. Xavier students create non-profit to provide health resources in marginalized communities. Cincinnati Wing Week - In Between Tavern. Updated: Aug. 26, 2022 at 11:52 AM EDT. Cincinnati Wing Week, visit www.cincywingweek.com Event Info: ● August 22-28, 2022, $7 wing...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Xavier students create non-profit to provide health resources in marginalized communities

Cincinnati Wing Week, visit www.cincywingweek.com Event Info: ● August 22-28, 2022, $7 wing specials ● Age: This is an all-ages event. Some locations may be 21+ ● Wing Week App: Check in to 4 or more restaurants to be entered to win $250 in Gift Cards ● Social media handles: Follow @cincywingweek on Instagram & Twitter ● Participating restaurants and their wing descriptions at www.cincywingweek.com The second annual Cincinnati Wing Week returns! From Taco Week and Pizza Week to Burger Week, you're likely no stranger to the range of Cincinnati's week-long devotions to America's favorite foods. For seven days wing lovers will have the opportunity to visit (or takeout) participating Cincinnati Wing Week locations to enjoy 6 wings for just $7. With over 40 restaurants serving up their take on the wing, there's a little something for everyone, even a few vegetarian options!
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Child struck while riding bicycle in Brown County

BROWN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - An 11-year-old boy was struck by a pickup truck in Brown County Saturday afternoon, dispatchers say. The boy was on Maple Grove Road just outside of Mt. Orab around 1 p.m. when he was hit. The child was reported to be in and out of...
BROWN COUNTY, OH
Fox 19

Air Care called to motorcycle crash in Clermont County

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - One person was hospitalized following a motorcycle crash Saturday, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Troopers say the crash between a 1985 Suzuki motorcycle and a 2010 Ford four-door happened around 1 p.m. on Jackson Pike and State Route 133. It is unclear how the crash...
CLERMONT COUNTY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Indiana Health
Local
Indiana Food & Drinks
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Lifestyle
City
Lawrenceburg, IN
State
Ohio State
Fox 19

1 person hospitalized after shooting in Deer Park, police say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting occurred in Deer Park Sunday morning, according to Cincinnati police. Officers say they responded to the 7100 block of Ohio Avenue around 2:30 a.m. The victim was taken to UC Medical Center, police said. The extent of the...
DEER PARK, OH
Fox 19

Pedestrian hit, killed in Boone County, police says

BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - One pedestrian was hit and killed in Boone County late Saturday night, according to Florence police. Officers say that the driver of a Dodge Ram was traveling eastbound on U.S. 42 in the far right lane near the intersection of Wetherington Blvd. when the pickup truck hit the pedestrian who was standing there.
BOONE COUNTY, KY
Fox 19

Attempted child abduction caught on camera

HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - A six-year-old girl was nearly abducted from the front yard of her home in Hamilton on Tuesday. The incident took place in broad daylight and it was recorded on a Ring camera. The girl’s parents were inside their home and she was throwing trash in the...
HAMILTON, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Romaine Lettuce#Cdc#Tri State#Food Drink#Foodsafety#Linus Heart Disease#Diseases#General Health#Wendy S Every Weekend
Fox 19

2 injured, 1 in critical condition after hit-and-run in Hyde Park

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -One person is in critical condition, and two others have minor injuries after a hit-and-run occurred in Hyde Park Saturday morning, according to Cincinnati police. Officers says that around 2:15 a.m. Ryan Malm, 25, Ella Lykins, 20, and Valentena Carmosino, 21, who were standing next to a gray...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Stolen car found submerged in pond at Reading apartment complex

READING, Ohio (WXIX) - Multiple agencies responded to the Lakeshore Apartments in Reading Friday night for a report of a vehicle in a pond. Officers were patrolling the area near Galbraith Road and Ronald Reagan Cross County Highway when the call came in around 11:50 p.m., according to Lt. Joseph Mitsch Jr. of the Reading Police Department.
READING, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Food Safety
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Heart Disease
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Fox 19

Rocket heading to moon for first time in five decades

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - NASA will launch an unmanned rocket Monday morning from Cape Canaveral, Florida with an eye toward sending humans back to the moon for the first time in 50 years. Artemis 1 will lift off around 8:33 a.m and will take a 42-day voyage around the moon. “The...
CAPE CANAVERAL, FL
Fox 19

Heating up with sunshine, more humidity

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Saturday will start off with areas of patchy fog in rural spots and river valleys, but otherwise sunny skies with morning lows in the upper 50s and low 60s. We’ll stay mostly sunny throughout the afternoon with a few clouds developing due to daytime heating. Highs will...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Cincinnati mayor selects next city manager

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval is recommending Assistant City Manager Sheryl Long be Cincinnati’s next city manager, the city announced Friday. Cincinnati City Council will vote on Long’s appointment during a special session on Sept. 1. “I am honored and excited to have been chosen by...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Man shot, killed at College Hill gas station, police say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -One person is dead after he was shot and killed in College Hill Saturday morning, according to Cincinnati police. Officers say they arrived around 3 a.m. to 1200 W. Galbraith Road and found Landen McIntosh, 23, suffering from a gunshot wound. McIntosh died at the scene, police said.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Oakley SWAT standoff ends with suspect in custody

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The suspect that initiated an hours-long SWAT standoff by barricading himself in an apartment in Oakley is in custody, Cincinnati Police Lt. Jonathan Cunningham said. Cincinnati police responded to the area near Markbreit Avenue and Edwards Road around 3:30 p.m. Friday after a 911 disconnect, according to...
CINCINNATI, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy