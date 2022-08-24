ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Some ugly stuff out there’: Trey Lance gets brutally honest on disappointing showing in 49ers’ preseason loss to Texans

On paper, the San Francisco 49ers should be better than the Houston Texans. Based off of their past performances and their roster, the Bay Area squad should easily handle their opponents. However, their preseason game told a different story. In a shocking turn of events, the new-look San Francisco offense was shut out by the Texans.
HOUSTON, TX
The true reason the 49ers haven’t cut Jimmy Garoppolo yet

The San Francisco 49ers have made it clear that they are moving on from Jimmy Garoppolo. But the team has still neglected to cut the veteran quarterback from their roster. The 49ers have reiterated multiple times throughout the offseason that Trey Lance is their quarterback of the future. Even so, there may be a reason […] The post The true reason the 49ers haven’t cut Jimmy Garoppolo yet appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Can you blame Mac Jones for being frustrated amid loss to Raiders?

Mac Jones has tried to keep things positive this preseason, stressing the importance of patience while the New England Patriots adapt to a new offensive scheme and celebrating when the team makes progress. The second-year quarterback appeared to snap Friday night, however, slamming a tablet in frustration after another three-and-out...
Free-agent LB Will Compton: Aaron Donald 'is gonna kill somebody'

Donald is no stranger to dust-ups on the field, which would factor in any discipline coming his way from the league. However, the NFL reportedly has no jurisdiction to police player conduct during practices or joint sessions. With things now left to the Rams, it's unlikely Donald's punishment will bare...
NFL
49ers Released Former Packers Draft Pick On Sunday

The San Francisco 49ers released cornerback Ka'dar Hollman on Sunday afternoon, they announced. Hollman, a 2019 sixth-round pick of the Green Bay Packers, signed a reserve/futures contract with the 49ers back in February. He recorded nine tackles in three preseason games, but that wasn't enough to crack the team's final...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
49ers bring John Miller in for a visit

The 49ers are looking at a possible veteran addition to their offensive line. Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that guard John Miller is visiting with the team. Miller became a free agent in March after spending the last two seasons with the Panthers. Miller started all 24 games he played...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Texans QB Davis Mills says offense 'kept calling our stuff' to start third quarter against the 49ers

The Houston Texans got off to a fast start against the San Francisco 49ers in the preseason finale Aug. 25 at NRG Stadium. On the Texans’ opening drive after fielding a San Francisco punt, quarterback Davis Mills led the offense on an 11-play, 85-yard drive that resulted in rookie running back Dameon Pierce scoring a 1-yard touchdown. The Texans offense looked on-point and ready for the regular season.
HOUSTON, TX
Report: Seahawks 'very interested' in Jimmy; 49ers want to prevent

The 49ers are officially quarterback Trey Lance’s team, but his predecessor Jimmy Garoppolo remains on the roster. And that’s reportedly for good reason. On Thursday, former NFL executive Mike Lombardi said on “The GM Shuffle” podcast, citing a source, that Garoppolo’s current state of limbo with the 49ers is so that their NFC West rivals aren’t able to get their talons on him.
SEATTLE, WA
Saints Release Former First-Round Wide Receiver

Prior to the 80-man roster deadline on Tuesday, the New Orleans Saints placed wide receiver Kevin White on injured reserve. Four days later, he was released from the roster. The Saints have released White from injured reserve with an injury settlement. He's now a free agent and can sign with another team.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Report: 49ers have inquired about trade for interior O-lineman

If you were hoping the 49ers' preseason finale would help with any Trey Lance uncertainty, it didn’t. And San Francisco’s offensive line didn’t make it any easier. As all eyes were locked on the young QB during the 49ers' 17-0 loss to the Houston Texans on Thursday at NRG Stadium, it was hard not to notice how vulnerable the inexperienced O-line was.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NFC Notes: Jimmy Garoppolo, 49ers, Rams, Seahawks

49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo remains on the team for now, but he doesn’t appear to be part of the team’s plans. Still, GM John Lynch wasn’t tipping his hand on their plan. “First of all, we owe so much to him, he’s been a tremendous leader, tremendous player for us. It’s a different situation having him there but I think there’s a strong foundation in our relationship and we’ll see where it goes,” Lynch said via NFL Media’s Mike Giardi. “…if it’ll come together where he’s a part of us & if so, we’re happy to have him knowing that this is Trey’s team & knowing we will have some strength in that room. And if someone wants to come & offer us a whole lot for a really great QB, then we’ll be happy to listen…”
SEATTLE, WA
Matt Araiza will not play for Bills tonight

Bills punter Matt Araiza is being sidelined tonight, a day after it was publicly revealed that he was accused of rape last year. Araiza will not play for the Bills tonight at Carolina, according to multiple reports. Araiza is at the stadium with the Bills, so the team may have made the decision not to let him play only very recently.
ORCHARD PARK, NY
Deebo Samuel breaks silence on clearing up ‘bad blood’ rumors with 49ers HC Kyle Shanahan

Deebo Samuel and the San Francisco 49ers are on the same page again after the versatile offensive weapon ended his holdout by inking a three-year deal with the team worth $71.55 million late last July. But prior to that contract signing, Samuel and 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan were rumored to be having “bad blood” between each other, one that Deebo Samuel cleared up in a recent appearance during an interview with Taylor Rooks.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Mac Jones flashes frustration after ugly interception against Raiders

The Patriots offense continues to be a work in progress, with plenty of questions given the quality of the personnel and the departure of offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels. On Friday night in Las Vegas, starting quarterback Mac Jones handled four drives in the final dress rehearsal before Week One. The effort included an ugly interception, with Jones rolling to his left and throwing to receiver Kendrick Bourne, who served as the needle within a haystack of six Raiders.
FOXBOROUGH, MA

