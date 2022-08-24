Read full article on original website
Related
‘Some ugly stuff out there’: Trey Lance gets brutally honest on disappointing showing in 49ers’ preseason loss to Texans
On paper, the San Francisco 49ers should be better than the Houston Texans. Based off of their past performances and their roster, the Bay Area squad should easily handle their opponents. However, their preseason game told a different story. In a shocking turn of events, the new-look San Francisco offense was shut out by the Texans.
The true reason the 49ers haven’t cut Jimmy Garoppolo yet
The San Francisco 49ers have made it clear that they are moving on from Jimmy Garoppolo. But the team has still neglected to cut the veteran quarterback from their roster. The 49ers have reiterated multiple times throughout the offseason that Trey Lance is their quarterback of the future. Even so, there may be a reason […] The post The true reason the 49ers haven’t cut Jimmy Garoppolo yet appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBC Sports
Can you blame Mac Jones for being frustrated amid loss to Raiders?
Mac Jones has tried to keep things positive this preseason, stressing the importance of patience while the New England Patriots adapt to a new offensive scheme and celebrating when the team makes progress. The second-year quarterback appeared to snap Friday night, however, slamming a tablet in frustration after another three-and-out...
Former 49er Richard Sherman has strong feelings about team's handling of Jimmy Garoppolo, Trey Lance
Sherman's never been one to hold back on air.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Free-agent LB Will Compton: Aaron Donald 'is gonna kill somebody'
Donald is no stranger to dust-ups on the field, which would factor in any discipline coming his way from the league. However, the NFL reportedly has no jurisdiction to police player conduct during practices or joint sessions. With things now left to the Rams, it's unlikely Donald's punishment will bare...
Yardbarker
Hall of Fame tight end Tony Gonzalez believes QB Jimmy Garoppolo deserved better from the San Francisco 49ers
By all accounts, the only thing for sure about the working relationship between the San Francisco 49ers and quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo heading into the final weekend of August is that it's about to come to an end. The 49ers have 2021 rookie Trey Lance atop their depth chart at the...
49ers Released Former Packers Draft Pick On Sunday
The San Francisco 49ers released cornerback Ka'dar Hollman on Sunday afternoon, they announced. Hollman, a 2019 sixth-round pick of the Green Bay Packers, signed a reserve/futures contract with the 49ers back in February. He recorded nine tackles in three preseason games, but that wasn't enough to crack the team's final...
NBC Sports
49ers bring John Miller in for a visit
The 49ers are looking at a possible veteran addition to their offensive line. Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that guard John Miller is visiting with the team. Miller became a free agent in March after spending the last two seasons with the Panthers. Miller started all 24 games he played...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Dan Campbell Is 'Realist' Regarding Talent Level of Lions' Roster
Dan Campbell provides an update on the position battles that are still being decided, ahead of roster cuts next week.
The Devonta Smith reason Jaylen Waddle was forced out of Dolphins practice
Bonds formed in college are an unbreakable thing. The friendships and brotherhoods you make there are simply irreplaceable. That certainly is the case with Miami Dolphins WR Jaylen Waddle and Philadelphia Eagles WR Devonta Smith. The two players linked up in Alabama, and have had a great relationship since. (via Josh Tolentino, Marcel Louis-Jacques)
Texans QB Davis Mills says offense 'kept calling our stuff' to start third quarter against the 49ers
The Houston Texans got off to a fast start against the San Francisco 49ers in the preseason finale Aug. 25 at NRG Stadium. On the Texans’ opening drive after fielding a San Francisco punt, quarterback Davis Mills led the offense on an 11-play, 85-yard drive that resulted in rookie running back Dameon Pierce scoring a 1-yard touchdown. The Texans offense looked on-point and ready for the regular season.
NBC Sports
Report: Seahawks 'very interested' in Jimmy; 49ers want to prevent
The 49ers are officially quarterback Trey Lance’s team, but his predecessor Jimmy Garoppolo remains on the roster. And that’s reportedly for good reason. On Thursday, former NFL executive Mike Lombardi said on “The GM Shuffle” podcast, citing a source, that Garoppolo’s current state of limbo with the 49ers is so that their NFC West rivals aren’t able to get their talons on him.
Saints Release Former First-Round Wide Receiver
Prior to the 80-man roster deadline on Tuesday, the New Orleans Saints placed wide receiver Kevin White on injured reserve. Four days later, he was released from the roster. The Saints have released White from injured reserve with an injury settlement. He's now a free agent and can sign with another team.
NBC Sports
Andrew Whitworth backs away from comments strongly suggesting that the Cowboys have called him
As Andrew Whitworth makes the transition from football player to member of football media, he’s gotten a quick lesson in the impact that his words can have. And he’s currently trying to put some of those words back in the tube. In a sideline interview during Thursday night’s...
NBC Sports
Report: 49ers have inquired about trade for interior O-lineman
If you were hoping the 49ers' preseason finale would help with any Trey Lance uncertainty, it didn’t. And San Francisco’s offensive line didn’t make it any easier. As all eyes were locked on the young QB during the 49ers' 17-0 loss to the Houston Texans on Thursday at NRG Stadium, it was hard not to notice how vulnerable the inexperienced O-line was.
Yardbarker
NFC Notes: Jimmy Garoppolo, 49ers, Rams, Seahawks
49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo remains on the team for now, but he doesn’t appear to be part of the team’s plans. Still, GM John Lynch wasn’t tipping his hand on their plan. “First of all, we owe so much to him, he’s been a tremendous leader, tremendous player for us. It’s a different situation having him there but I think there’s a strong foundation in our relationship and we’ll see where it goes,” Lynch said via NFL Media’s Mike Giardi. “…if it’ll come together where he’s a part of us & if so, we’re happy to have him knowing that this is Trey’s team & knowing we will have some strength in that room. And if someone wants to come & offer us a whole lot for a really great QB, then we’ll be happy to listen…”
NBC Sports
Chris Simms reveals Top 5 Most Talented NFL Rosters ahead of the 2022 season
The 2022 NFL season officially begins on Thursday, September 8 as Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills head to SoFi Stadium to take on Matthew Stafford and the reigning Super Bowl champions, the Los Angeles Rams. Kickoff time is at 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. Ahead of the...
NBC Sports
Matt Araiza will not play for Bills tonight
Bills punter Matt Araiza is being sidelined tonight, a day after it was publicly revealed that he was accused of rape last year. Araiza will not play for the Bills tonight at Carolina, according to multiple reports. Araiza is at the stadium with the Bills, so the team may have made the decision not to let him play only very recently.
Deebo Samuel breaks silence on clearing up ‘bad blood’ rumors with 49ers HC Kyle Shanahan
Deebo Samuel and the San Francisco 49ers are on the same page again after the versatile offensive weapon ended his holdout by inking a three-year deal with the team worth $71.55 million late last July. But prior to that contract signing, Samuel and 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan were rumored to be having “bad blood” between each other, one that Deebo Samuel cleared up in a recent appearance during an interview with Taylor Rooks.
NBC Sports
Mac Jones flashes frustration after ugly interception against Raiders
The Patriots offense continues to be a work in progress, with plenty of questions given the quality of the personnel and the departure of offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels. On Friday night in Las Vegas, starting quarterback Mac Jones handled four drives in the final dress rehearsal before Week One. The effort included an ugly interception, with Jones rolling to his left and throwing to receiver Kendrick Bourne, who served as the needle within a haystack of six Raiders.
Comments / 0