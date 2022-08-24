49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo remains on the team for now, but he doesn’t appear to be part of the team’s plans. Still, GM John Lynch wasn’t tipping his hand on their plan. “First of all, we owe so much to him, he’s been a tremendous leader, tremendous player for us. It’s a different situation having him there but I think there’s a strong foundation in our relationship and we’ll see where it goes,” Lynch said via NFL Media’s Mike Giardi. “…if it’ll come together where he’s a part of us & if so, we’re happy to have him knowing that this is Trey’s team & knowing we will have some strength in that room. And if someone wants to come & offer us a whole lot for a really great QB, then we’ll be happy to listen…”

SEATTLE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO