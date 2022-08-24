ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Campo, TX

mysoutex.com

Lady Eagles fall to Taft, Alice

The Woodsboro Lady Eagles fell 25-10, 25-14, 29-27 to the Alice Lady Coyotes in a non-district volleyball match on Aug. 9 in Woodsboro. The match helped prepare the Lady Eagles (0-2) for the Woodsboro Tournament at the Eagle Dome on Aug. 11 and 13. Taft 25-25-20-20-15 Woodsboro 19-17-25-25-10 The Woodsboro...
ALICE, TX
jacksonconews.com

A life dealing with death

Most people in Jackson County know Russell Todish. Unfortunately for most people, when they meet for the first time, it’s usually during an emotional time. Todish has been the Managing Director of Slavik Funeral Homes and Ganado Funeral Home since 2010, and working for a funeral home has always been part of his life.
JACKSON COUNTY, TX
JUST IN: Mr Gatti’s Pizza is Coming Back to Victoria

Mr. Gatti's is the place for so many memories of us growing up here in the Crossroads. From humble beginnings on Navarro to the expansion of the many rooms including the cartoon room. Of course, we can't forget the massive game room that brought us so many great times. If you were a super Mr. Gatti's fan you also know of the smaller location that was located at the Victoria mall for a short time.
VICTORIA, TX
crossroadstoday.com

Wharton Police Department searching for suspect in alleged aggravated robbery

WHARTON, Texas – The Wharton Police Department shared on its Facebook that Chadwick Lewis Allen (47/ Wharton), is wanted for the alleged offense of Aggravated Robbery. Allen is allegedly responsible for the aggravated robbery at Svatek’s convenience store (315 N. Alabama Rd.), which occurred on Tuesday, August 23, 2022.
WHARTON, TX
Klub Tejano

FIVE YEARS AGO: Hurricane Harvey Makes Landfall [MORE PHOTOS]

Five years ago, many people in Victoria and the Crossroads area were surprised by the strength and force of Hurricane Harvey, myself included. Harvey made landfall around Rockport. Hurricane Harvey exploded and went from a tropical depression to a major hurricane in around 40 hours. Not just a major hurricane but a category 4 major hurricane with peak gusts reported at 132 MPH. Rockport took a direct hit. The hurricane's violent eyewall winds destroyed entire city blocks. I think most of us were taken aback by the damage that Hurricane Harvey produced in the Victoria area. Here are some recent photos that were submitted to us.
VICTORIA, TX
fox26houston.com

Rain along the coast on 5 year mark since Hurricane Harvey landfall

On this 5th anniversary of Hurricane Harvey's landfall, many areas should get a break from downpours, however, very heavy rain may impact Matagorda, Jackson, and coastal Brazoria Counties. The rest of the outlook for the end of this week and much of next week looks to remain unsettled with gulf moisture leading to a daily round of storms. In the tropics, there are no immediate concerns, but activity could ramp up by the first week of September.
BRAZORIA COUNTY, TX
KIXS FM 108

Ghost Kitchens are Popping Up All Over Victoria

This new concept is popping up all over Victoria, they are called 'ghost kitchens' that I just learned of last week. My son was like, 'Let's order Mr. Beast Burger?' I had no idea what he was talking about. It is what you called a 'ghost kitchen' or virtual kitchen. See a list of ghost kitchens located in Victoria listed below.
VICTORIA, TX
mysoutex.com

Lightning causes massive brush fire

A lightning strike was blamed for a brush fire on Aug. 7 that spread over 500 acres near Farm-to-Market Road 2441 in Goliad County. A dozen departments responded to the fire, including Goliad EMS, Goliad County Sheriff’s Office and Goliad, Ander-Weser, Fannin, Schroeder and Weesatche volunteer fire departments. The...
GOLIAD COUNTY, TX
KIII 3News

First responders work rollover crash in Rockport

ROCKPORT, Texas — First responders in Rockport worked a rollover crash this afternoon. The crash happened just after 4 p.m. in the 1000 block of Bypass 35. Everyone in the car got out safely and when police arrived, the occupants were getting medical attention from EMS crews at the scene.
ROCKPORT, TX
inforney.com

Man arrested in Tuesday shooting

A 24-year-old man was arrested Tuesday following a shooting on Zimmerman Road. Jesse Ray Cuellar was arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in the shooting of a 17-year-old man, according to a press release from the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office. The victim was shot three times –...
CALHOUN COUNTY, TX

