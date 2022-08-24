Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Hallettsville shocks Shiner, snaps Comanches' 30-game winning streak (Photos)
A relentless running game and brilliant defense helped Hallettsville beat the defending 2A DI state champs and pull off a stunning Week 1 upset
mysoutex.com
Lady Eagles fall to Taft, Alice
The Woodsboro Lady Eagles fell 25-10, 25-14, 29-27 to the Alice Lady Coyotes in a non-district volleyball match on Aug. 9 in Woodsboro. The match helped prepare the Lady Eagles (0-2) for the Woodsboro Tournament at the Eagle Dome on Aug. 11 and 13. Taft 25-25-20-20-15 Woodsboro 19-17-25-25-10 The Woodsboro...
jacksonconews.com
A life dealing with death
Most people in Jackson County know Russell Todish. Unfortunately for most people, when they meet for the first time, it’s usually during an emotional time. Todish has been the Managing Director of Slavik Funeral Homes and Ganado Funeral Home since 2010, and working for a funeral home has always been part of his life.
Yorktown community leader dies after overnight wreck
WESTHOFF, Texas – A Cuero resident and Yorktown community leader died after an overnight wreck on a state highway. Tammy Bitterly, 56, was pronounced dead by Peggy Mayer, Justice of the Peace for DeWitt County , at 2:55 a.m. Thursday. According to State of Texas DPS Sergeant Ruben San...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Happy Don Brubaker Day: 38 years of newscasts
VICTORIA, Texas – Today is Don Brubaker Day. The Victoria Television Group celebrates the legacy of 25 News Now Evening News Anchor Don Brubaker since the start of his employment at KAVU-TV. Learn more about Don here. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CROSSROADS TODAY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT...
JUST IN: Mr Gatti’s Pizza is Coming Back to Victoria
Mr. Gatti's is the place for so many memories of us growing up here in the Crossroads. From humble beginnings on Navarro to the expansion of the many rooms including the cartoon room. Of course, we can't forget the massive game room that brought us so many great times. If you were a super Mr. Gatti's fan you also know of the smaller location that was located at the Victoria mall for a short time.
crossroadstoday.com
Wharton Police Department searching for suspect in alleged aggravated robbery
WHARTON, Texas – The Wharton Police Department shared on its Facebook that Chadwick Lewis Allen (47/ Wharton), is wanted for the alleged offense of Aggravated Robbery. Allen is allegedly responsible for the aggravated robbery at Svatek’s convenience store (315 N. Alabama Rd.), which occurred on Tuesday, August 23, 2022.
FIVE YEARS AGO: Hurricane Harvey Makes Landfall [MORE PHOTOS]
Five years ago, many people in Victoria and the Crossroads area were surprised by the strength and force of Hurricane Harvey, myself included. Harvey made landfall around Rockport. Hurricane Harvey exploded and went from a tropical depression to a major hurricane in around 40 hours. Not just a major hurricane but a category 4 major hurricane with peak gusts reported at 132 MPH. Rockport took a direct hit. The hurricane's violent eyewall winds destroyed entire city blocks. I think most of us were taken aback by the damage that Hurricane Harvey produced in the Victoria area. Here are some recent photos that were submitted to us.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Law enforcement responded to a disturbance at H-E-B Plus!
VICTORIA, Texas – At approximately 10:25 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 26, Victoria Police Department officers responded to H-E-B Plus!, 6106 N. Navarro St. in reference to a disturbance. Witnesses believed an abduction had occurred and were concerned for a female’s safety. Through investigation, officers made contact with the parties...
fox26houston.com
Rain along the coast on 5 year mark since Hurricane Harvey landfall
On this 5th anniversary of Hurricane Harvey's landfall, many areas should get a break from downpours, however, very heavy rain may impact Matagorda, Jackson, and coastal Brazoria Counties. The rest of the outlook for the end of this week and much of next week looks to remain unsettled with gulf moisture leading to a daily round of storms. In the tropics, there are no immediate concerns, but activity could ramp up by the first week of September.
Ghost Kitchens are Popping Up All Over Victoria
This new concept is popping up all over Victoria, they are called 'ghost kitchens' that I just learned of last week. My son was like, 'Let's order Mr. Beast Burger?' I had no idea what he was talking about. It is what you called a 'ghost kitchen' or virtual kitchen. See a list of ghost kitchens located in Victoria listed below.
mysoutex.com
Lightning causes massive brush fire
A lightning strike was blamed for a brush fire on Aug. 7 that spread over 500 acres near Farm-to-Market Road 2441 in Goliad County. A dozen departments responded to the fire, including Goliad EMS, Goliad County Sheriff’s Office and Goliad, Ander-Weser, Fannin, Schroeder and Weesatche volunteer fire departments. The...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
First responders work rollover crash in Rockport
ROCKPORT, Texas — First responders in Rockport worked a rollover crash this afternoon. The crash happened just after 4 p.m. in the 1000 block of Bypass 35. Everyone in the car got out safely and when police arrived, the occupants were getting medical attention from EMS crews at the scene.
Experts weigh in on what needs to happen to keep the Texas governor's race close
Election experts say that the race may hinge on if Republicans switch sides and young voter turnout.
inforney.com
Man arrested in Tuesday shooting
A 24-year-old man was arrested Tuesday following a shooting on Zimmerman Road. Jesse Ray Cuellar was arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in the shooting of a 17-year-old man, according to a press release from the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office. The victim was shot three times –...
Security guard's body found in Rosharon lake nearly 2 weeks after he disappeared, family says
Family members confirmed Robert Wayne White's body was found in a car submerged in a lake Thursday.
Comments / 0