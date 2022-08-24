ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

'Aquaman,' 'Shazam!' sequels move to March, Christmas

By Fred Topel
UPI News
UPI News
 4 days ago

Aug. 24 (UPI) -- Warner Bros. is moving the sequels to Aquaman and Shazam! Shazam! Fury of the Gods will now open March 17 and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom Christmas Day, 2025.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zjwMC_0hU54CoJ00
Jason Momoa's "Aquaman" sequel will now open Christmas Day 2023. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

Deadline was the first to report the news. Variety also confirmed.

The Aquaman sequel originally had the March slot, but needs more time in postproduction according to Deadline. The first Aquaman was a December 2018 release and grossed $335 million domestically, and over $1 billion worldwide.

The March date also allows Shazam! access to IMAX screens which will be booked with Avatar: The Way of Water this December, according to Deadline. Warner Bros. still has the DC Comics film Black Adam , starring Dwayne Johnson , slated for Oct. 21.

This news comes after a fraught period for Warner Bros. Discovery and DC Comics property. The company will not release Batgirl and passed on an animated Batman series.

The Flash release is still scheduled for 2023. Star Ezra Miller recently apologized and committed to seek treatment amid legal troubles.

Warner Bros. also announced The Nun 2 for Sept. 8, 2023 and an untitled film for Feb. 10. Salem's Lot again moved off April 21 to a TBD date, also due to post-production demands. The Stephen King adaptation was previously scheduled for Sept. 9 this year.

This article originally appeared on UPI.com

Comments / 0

Related
Entertainment Weekly

Neil Gaiman reveals Michael Jackson asked to play Morpheus in early Sandman film adaptation

It's no secret that an on-screen adaptation of Neil Gaiman's legendary comic book series The Sandman has been a pipe dream for quite some time. Discussions surrounding a potential adaptation of the sleeper hit fantasy series have swirled since the early '90s. At one point, Joseph Gordon-Levitt was cast as the titular Lord of Dreams back in 2016 before that, too, fizzled out.
MOVIES
UPI News

'Confess, Fletch' trailer shows Jon Hamm reviving infamous reporter

Aug. 26 (UPI) -- Paramount Pictures and Miramax released the official trailer for Confess, Fletch, an upcoming comedy-mystery film that reboots the popular series from the 1980s. Jon Hamm stars in the film as Irwin "Fletch" Fletcher, a retired and sarcastic investigative reporter who ends up on a quest to...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen King
Person
Dwayne Johnson
Person
Jason Momoa
Person
Ezra Miller
Us Weekly

Halle Berry and Van Hunt’s Relationship Timeline

Finding The One! Halle Berry found something special with Van Hunt and has enjoyed showing off her relationship to her fans. Berry was previously married three times: to David Justice from 1993 to 1997, to Eric Benét from 2001 to 2005 and to Olivier Martinez from 2013 to 2016. She shares son Maceo (born in 2013) with Martinez and daughter Nahla (born in 2008) with ex Gabriel Aubry.
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

‘Coyote Ugly’ Cast: Where Are They Now?

Can't fight the moonlight! Coyote Ugly was released in theaters on August 4, 2000, and bar life was never the same. The film followed small-town singer Violet Sanford (Piper Perabo) who leaves her dad (John Goodman) and best friend (Melanie Lynskey) in New Jersey to try to hit the big time as a songwriter in […]
MOVIES
survivornet.com

Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer

Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Entertain#Linus Celebrities#Christmas#Shazam#Sequels#Imax#Deadline#Dc Comics#Upi Com
StyleCaster

Khloé & Tristan Just Welcomed Their 2nd Baby Together Via Surrogate After His Cheating Scandal

Click here to read the full article. Cause for celebration! The celebrity babies of 2022 include kids born with parents like Ashley Graham, Michelle Kwan and other stars. The celebrity babies of 2022 come after a year of births in 2021, which saw stars like Scarlett Johansson, Cardi B, Halsey, Meghan Markle and more famous names welcome children. The Duchess of Sussex and her husband, Prince Harry, announced in a statement in June 2021 that they had welcomed their second child, a baby daughter named Lilibet Diana Mountbatten Windsor. “It is with great joy that Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke...
NFL
Us Weekly

Shots Fired! Every Time Kanye West Dissed Pete Davidson After Kim Kardashian Romance Started

Continuing the feud. As Kim Kardashian’s romance with Pete Davidson heated up, her estranged husband, Kanye West, attacked his ex’s relationship on social media and in song. The Yeezy designer made headlines in February 2022, claiming his Donda 2 partnership with Kid Cudi had been terminated over the Ohio native’s friendship with the Saturday Night Live star. “Just […]
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Warner Bros.
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Avatar
UPI News

'Invitation' tops North American box office with $7M

Aug. 28 (UPI) -- The Invitation, a horror movie starring Nathalie Emmanuel, is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $7 million in receipts, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday. Coming in at No. 2 is Bullet Train with $5.6 million, followed by Beast at No. 3 with $4.9 million, Top Gun:...
MOVIES
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
434K+
Followers
63K+
Post
147M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy