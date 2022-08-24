ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tom Dart’s fight to end Kia, Hyundai theft trend

By Brian Althimer
WGN Radio
 4 days ago

Cook County Sheriff Tom Dart joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to discuss what his office is doing to stop a viral TikTok challenge offering people tips on how to easily steal a Kia or Hyundai automobile with just a USB cable.

Park outside: Fire risk prompts Hyundai, Kia hitch recall Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:


