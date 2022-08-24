ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
disneydining.com

The Walt Disney World Resort in Florida may soon be renamed

There’s talk about the name of the Walt Disney World Resort being permanently changed, and while that proposition enrages some fans, it’s not even on the radar for many. Any time there’s a big change that involves Walt Disney World, there’s “buzz” about that change. It becomes breaking Disney Parks news, and both lovers and haters of the Mouse take to social media to make their case in favor of, or against, the proposed change or the changes on the horizon.
disneydining.com

Disney Just Made a Huge Annual Pass Perk Even Better!

For people who live near Disney theme parks, becoming an Annual Passholder (or Magic Key Holder if you’re near Disneyland) is almost a rite of passage. Fewer things feel better than getting that Pass and realizing you have more access to the theme parks than you could have ever dreamed of. In addition to having a ton of access to the Parks, there are a ton of great perks that come with the purchase of an Annual Pass. At Walt Disney World Resort, Annual Passholders receive free standard parking, as well as discounts on select food and merchandise. During certain times of the year, they may also receive discounts on stays at Disney Resort hotels.
WDW News Today

More Details on Fantasyland Brawl from Police Report, $600 Vera Wang Minnie Ears Arrive at Walt Disney World, ‘Pinocchio’ Live-Action Trailer Released, & More: Daily Recap (8/24/22)

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Wednesday, August 24, 2022.
WDW News Today

New Doom Buggy Pet Bed and Madame Leota Pillow at Disneyland Resort

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Welcome, foolish mortals, to the Paw-nted Mansion. A new Doom Buggy pet bed, plus a Madame Leota pillow, are available at Port Royal Curios and Curiosities in Disneyland. Doom Buggy Pet Bed – $59.99. The pet...
TheStreet

Disney World Has a Problem Visitors Won't Like

Navigating you and your family's experience at a Walt Disney (DIS) park is virtually impossible without some kind of device. With Disney's MagicBand, park visitors should be able to breeze through their park experience with nary a worry and conveniently access all the experiences on their itinerary. Disney is now on its third version of the MagicBand, simply called the MagicBand+. And with several sparkly new interactive features, fans were very responsive. But like many of Disney's MagicBand plans, the latest Band's production is struggling to meet fans' expectations.
disneytips.com

Child Climbs Pole at Disney Parks With Parents Unbothered By Reckless Behavior

Guests have been getting into all kinds of trouble this year at Disney Parks and Resorts. From dress code violations to physical altercations, there has been an increase in bad behavior at Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort lately. It seems that Disneyland Paris is no exception. A TikTok...
WDW News Today

Changes to Park Pass Reservation Process at Walt Disney World Coming Soon

As of tomorrow, changes coming to the Park Pass reservation process at Walt Disney World will allow guests to book more passes in one transaction. Beginning August 23rd, guests can book Park Pass reservations across all ticket types, including single-day tickets and Annual Passes, at the same time. Additionally, the limit of tickets that can have passes reserved will expand to 30, more than double the current number of 12. This should better accommodate larger groups. Finally, guests can now change their date and park on their reservation without having to cancel it outright.
TheStreet

Disney World Is Making a Change You're Going To Like

Walt Disney's (DIS) theme parks have seen a lot of changes to their operations over the years, but arguably never more at one time than when covid hit the U.S. in 2020. Walt Disney World in Florida was forced to shut its doors on March 15 in order to align itself with safety protocols, and it reopened on July 11 of the same year. However, the Disneyland Resort in California closed its doors on March 14, 2020, and did not reopen until April 30, 2021, because of that state’s requirements. Covid-related costs caused the company to lose $2.6 billion in operating income.
WDW News Today

New Mickey, Minnie, Donald, and Daisy Sweaters at Disneyland Resort

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We found four sweaters featuring Mickey, Minnie, Donald, and Daisy at Disneyland Resort this week. All of the sweaters were in Elias & Co. at Disney California Adventure. Each one is a different solid color, with one...
WDW News Today

Walt Disney World Annual Passholder Discount Temporarily Increasing, First Look at Journey of Water Details, New Walt Disney World Annual Passholder Magnet Coming, & More: Daily Recap (8/25/22)

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Thursday, August 25, 2022.
WDW News Today

Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground Celebrates 50th Anniversary with a New Scavenger Hunt

As part of the celebrations for the fiftieth anniversary of Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground, guests can now take part in a scavenger hunt across the resort. Cards for the hunt can be picked up at Meadow Trading Post or the recreation shack by the Meadow Swimmin’ Pool. The front of the card offers a bit of background concerning the creation of the resort. It reads:
