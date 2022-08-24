Read full article on original website
This West Texas Town Sends Migrants to New York CityTom HandyEl Paso, TX
29 illegal immigrants found in El Paso stash house by agentsAsh JurbergEl Paso, TX
Two Fugitives Added to Texas Most Wanted ListLarry LeaseTexas State
O'Rourke said the Real Power is in the PeopleTom HandyTexas State
El Paso zipcode is Texas’ second hottest for home sales, says new studyAsh JurbergEl Paso, TX
Alleged DWI wrecks pose new challenges for El Paso police conducting DWI enforcement
Fewer police officers are patrolling El Paso streets. As a result, incidents like DWI drivers and vandals are less likely to get caught. Friday morning, an alleged DWI driver wrecked into a police officer's vehicle that was responding to a separate DWI crash along Interstate 10. Friday's wreck and others...
Inept Texas Prosecutor Let an Accused Killer Walk
EL PASO, Texas—When 63-year-old Juan Garcia Flores was killed in February of last year, his daughter’s life was shattered, and the memory of his violent death still grips her when she speaks of him. “The loss of my father has upset the whole existence of my family, upside...
Crime of Week: Police looking for people responsible for hit-and-run crash that killed Fort Bliss soldier
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Crime Stoppers of El Paso and the El Paso police are looking for the people responsible for killing a Fort Bliss soldier who was struck and killed by a car in a hit-and-run incident back in June. It is this week’s Crime Stoppers’ Crime...
Police: 5 alleged DWI drivers wreck into El Paso police vehicles
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso police reported Friday that another alleged drunken driver wrecked into a police vehicle. The latest wreck happened at midnight along Interstate 10 at Piedras. "It's happening because there's a high number of people drinking and driving," El Paso police sergeant, Robert Gomez,...
Five El Paso PD units hit by drunk drivers in one week
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – In a span of six days, four El Paso Police units have been hit by drunk drivers. The El Paso Police Department says there were a total of three incidents, but one where two units were hit. “Unusual in that in a span, since last Friday, so it’s been less […]
Five EPPD patrol cars out of commission in one week after multiple DWI crashes
EL PASO, Texas -- A drunk driver hit a patrol car Friday morning while police were investigating another DWI crash on I-10 at Piedras. Early this morning, while investigating a crash involving a DWI driver, another DWI driver crashed into one of the patrol cars at the scene. That's five police cars put out of The post Five EPPD patrol cars out of commission in one week after multiple DWI crashes appeared first on KVIA.
UPDATE: Fatal crash off 1-10 E and Hawkins closes lanes
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – All lanes at I-10 E Hawkins are currently closed due to a single vehicle crash. The vehicle went off the freeway and crashed into the Texas Oncology building on 7848 Gateway East. One person was injured and is in critical condition. The unidentified individual was taken to a local hospital. All […]
One person dead after crashing into Texas Oncology Center in East El Paso
EL PASO, Texas– Police officials said Special Traffic Investigators are responding to a fatality after a single-vehicle crash near I-10 and Hawkins going Eastbound Sunday morning. Police said the vehicle went off the freeway and crashed into Texas Oncology El Paso Cancer Treatment Center on Gateway East. Traffic is...
Most Wanted Fugitives: Week of August 26, 2022
EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., publicizes fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office every week through the Most Wanted feature. The following fugitives are individuals, in which attempts at locating them have been unsuccessful. Anyone with information on the location of […]
Woman stabbed in Lower Valley apartment complex
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A woman was stabbed this Friday afternoon in El Paso’s Lower Valley, police said. The call was received at around 12:47 p.m. The stabbing took place at he San Montego Apartments at 9133 Kernel Cr. Police said that the woman is believed to be in her 20s, and she was […]
Homeowner spars with El Paso’s code enforcement over weed problem
EL PASO, Texas -- Recent rains make our lawns look nice and green, but those downpours are also helping sprout weeds throughout the Borderland. Ysidro Flores says he has called the city to try to get them to weed out the problem, to no avail. So he called ABC-7, who,...
CBP officers seize pounds of hard narcotics
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers seized fentanyl, methamphetamine, cocaine and unreported currency in two separate unrelated incidents. On August 24, CBP officers working at the Paso Del Norte border discovered a load of 2.82 pounds of fentanyl and 7.8 pounds of methamphetamine. The seizure took place when a 24-year-old […]
At least one pedestrian involved in a hit-and-run in Socorro
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Police with the city of Socorro responded to a hit-and-run where a pedestrian was involved this Thursday afternoon. According to Socorro Police, the north bound lanes of Horizon Blvd. between Regina and North Loop are closed. People driving in that area can detour to Baume, Rio Vista, and Moon Rd. […]
El Paso FBI invites students to apply for fall academy
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The FBI El Paso Field Office invites all high school students in El Paso to apply to the Fall FBI El Paso Teen Academy, which will be held at 660 S. Mesa Hills, Oct. 3-7 from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. The FBI Teen Academy is said to provide high school […]
All lanes closed at I-10 East and Hawkins due to a fatal single vehicle crash
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — All lanes are closed at I-10 East and Hawkins according to a spokesperson for El Paso Police Department. The closure is due to a single-vehicle crash, police say. Police on the scene told our crew the crash was fatal. EPPD's Special Traffic Investigation Units...
Vehicle slams into EPPD unit, shuts down I-10
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Police are at the scene of an overnight crash after authorities said a driver slammed into one of their units. The incident was reported around 2:30 Thursday morning at I-10 east and Geronimo Dr. Officials said the EPPD unit was unoccupied when the crash happened. No word on […]
El Paso and Santa Teresa CBP Officers Seize Hard Narcotics and Undeclared Currency
EL PASO, Texas – U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers working at El Paso area ports of entry seized 2.82 pounds of fentanyl, 7.80 pounds of methamphetamine, 66 pounds of cocaine and $41,000 in two separate unrelated incidents. “CBP officers remain focused on their homeland security mission and are...
Seizure nets Tramadol pills, 90 pounds of pork bologna at Santa Teresa port of entry
SANTA TERESA, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — A bologna and Tramadol pill smuggling attempt was stopped Thursday. U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the port of Santa Teresa seized 4,600 Tramadol pills and 90 pounds of prohibited pork bologna. A 34-year-old woman from the U.S. who said she had nothing...
Update: CISD police arrested a man after lockdown and shelter-in-place protocols
UPDATE: From Canutillo ISD Communications’ office: Earlier today, a report of a potential threat of violence to El Paso Community College Northwest Campus forced the lockdown of Northwest Early College High School and Canutillo High School. All other CISD schools were placed on safety protocols as a precaution. Shortly after the lockdowns began, CISD Police […]
