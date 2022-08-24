ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Daily Beast

Inept Texas Prosecutor Let an Accused Killer Walk

EL PASO, Texas—When 63-year-old Juan Garcia Flores was killed in February of last year, his daughter’s life was shattered, and the memory of his violent death still grips her when she speaks of him. “The loss of my father has upset the whole existence of my family, upside...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Police: 5 alleged DWI drivers wreck into El Paso police vehicles

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso police reported Friday that another alleged drunken driver wrecked into a police vehicle. The latest wreck happened at midnight along Interstate 10 at Piedras. "It's happening because there's a high number of people drinking and driving," El Paso police sergeant, Robert Gomez,...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Five El Paso PD units hit by drunk drivers in one week

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – In a span of six days, four El Paso Police units have been hit by drunk drivers. The El Paso Police Department says there were a total of three incidents, but one where two units were hit. “Unusual in that in a span, since last Friday, so it’s been less […]
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

Five EPPD patrol cars out of commission in one week after multiple DWI crashes

EL PASO, Texas -- A drunk driver hit a patrol car Friday morning while police were investigating another DWI crash on I-10 at Piedras. Early this morning, while investigating a crash involving a DWI driver, another DWI driver crashed into one of the patrol cars at the scene. That's five police cars put out of The post Five EPPD patrol cars out of commission in one week after multiple DWI crashes appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

UPDATE: Fatal crash off 1-10 E and Hawkins closes lanes

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – All lanes at I-10 E Hawkins are currently closed due to a single vehicle crash. The vehicle went off the freeway and crashed into the Texas Oncology building on 7848 Gateway East. One person was injured and is in critical condition. The unidentified individual was taken to a local hospital. All […]
KVIA

One person dead after crashing into Texas Oncology Center in East El Paso

EL PASO, Texas– Police officials said Special Traffic Investigators are responding to a fatality after a single-vehicle crash near I-10 and Hawkins going Eastbound Sunday morning. Police said the vehicle went off the freeway and crashed into Texas Oncology El Paso Cancer Treatment Center on Gateway East. Traffic is...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Most Wanted Fugitives: Week of August 26, 2022

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., publicizes fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office every week through the Most Wanted feature. The following fugitives are individuals, in which attempts at locating them have been unsuccessful. Anyone with information on the location of […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Woman stabbed in Lower Valley apartment complex

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A woman was stabbed this Friday afternoon in El Paso’s Lower Valley, police said. The call was received at around 12:47 p.m. The stabbing took place at he San Montego Apartments at 9133 Kernel Cr. Police said that the woman is believed to be in her 20s, and she was […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

CBP officers seize pounds of hard narcotics

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers seized fentanyl, methamphetamine, cocaine and unreported currency in two separate unrelated incidents. On August 24, CBP officers working at the Paso Del Norte border discovered a load of 2.82 pounds of fentanyl and 7.8 pounds of methamphetamine. The seizure took place when a 24-year-old […]
EL PASO COUNTY, TX
KTSM

At least one pedestrian involved in a hit-and-run in Socorro

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Police with the city of Socorro responded to a hit-and-run where a pedestrian was involved this Thursday afternoon. According to Socorro Police, the north bound lanes of Horizon Blvd. between Regina and North Loop are closed. People driving in that area can detour to Baume, Rio Vista, and Moon Rd. […]
SOCORRO, TX
KTSM

El Paso FBI invites students to apply for fall academy

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The FBI El Paso Field Office invites all high school students in El Paso to apply to the Fall FBI El Paso Teen Academy, which will be held at 660 S. Mesa Hills, Oct. 3-7 from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. The FBI Teen Academy is said to provide high school […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Vehicle slams into EPPD unit, shuts down I-10

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Police are at the scene of an overnight crash after authorities said a driver slammed into one of their units. The incident was reported around 2:30 Thursday morning at I-10 east and Geronimo Dr. Officials said the EPPD unit was unoccupied when the crash happened. No word on […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Update: CISD police arrested a man after lockdown and shelter-in-place protocols

UPDATE: From Canutillo ISD Communications’ office: Earlier today, a report of a potential threat of violence to El Paso Community College Northwest Campus forced the lockdown of Northwest Early College High School and Canutillo High School. All other CISD schools were placed on safety protocols as a precaution.  Shortly after the lockdowns began, CISD Police […]
CANUTILLO, TX

