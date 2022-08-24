Read full article on original website
Breaking big barriers: Anya Kearns becomes the 2nd African American woman Captain at Delta Air LinesTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Texas College Steers of Tyler, Texas, Football Season 2022, return to gridiron with a new coachTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Tour Tyler Texas congratulates Andre Crawford, 25th years in business One-Stop Barber Shop, in Tyler Texas since 1997Tour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
East Texas nonprofit announces their Inaugural "2022 Miss Texas African American Museum Beauty Pageant Fundraiser"Tour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Tour Tyler Texas congratulates Ruby's Mexican Restaurant of Tyler on their 3rd locationTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Why Tyler and High Hill Development Are Becoming New Hubs for North Texans
Nestled amongst the piney woods of East Texas, High Hill Development offers an oasis of stunning vacation homes, beautiful scenery, and world-class leisure. The new resort development aims to create the ultimate relaxation and a memorable experience for Texans that are accustomed to the immersive 30A-like experience in Florida. As...
Folks Are Raving About a New Restaurant in Tyler, “Wings are Top Tier!”
Ok, I hadn't even heard of this place before I saw folks falling over themselves declaring how great it is online. But now I've got to check out this Tyler, TX "hidden gem" for myself this weekend. I like to think I have my finger on the pulse of new...
Pigs On The Pitch In Longview, TX Damage Soccer Fields
Here's an interesting story out of Longview that caught our attention. This story has all the makings of a Disney movie, Pigs that love to play soccer...or just mess up soccer fields anyway. According to A Facebook Post From Longview Parks And Recreation, the upcoming soccer season will have to...
Minor Injuries Reported After Motor Vehicle Accident In Longview (Longview, TX)
Longview Police Department officials stated that at 10.30 AM on Thursday, a vehicle swerved off the road and struck an 18-wheeler that was parked on the shoulder in the 1200 block of E Loop 281. The 18-wheeler was [..]
KLTV
Longview rabbit show offers unique view of over 50 different breeds
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) -Owners of over 50 different breeds of rabbits are showing their passion for pets at the Longview Exhibit Center. "Twice today they'll go on the table under different judges each time," says Anita Matthews, president of the club that organizes the annual rabbit show. "One...
Driveway sinkhole causes Harmony ISD to use alternate pickup/drop off route
BIG SANDY, Texas (KETK) – Harmony ISD has designated an alternate drop off and pickup route due to a sinkhole in their main entrance driveway, the district announced Saturday. The district took to Facebook to show the alternate route that utilizes Jaguar Road, photo below. “We appreciate your help...
Host A Fun Neighborhood Block Party In Tyler, Texas For National Night Out
How well do you actually know your neighbors? How well do you actually know the Tyler Police officers or your town's local officers that patrol your neighborhood? If you're like most neighbors you don't know them all, you can change that though on Tuesday, October 4th. When you host a...
October 15th is a Big Day for Both Tyler and Kilgore, TX
As soon as the weather allows us to get outside in East Texas, we all jump at the opportunity. And let’s be honest we have some really fun events to look forward to that are coming up soon including Movies in the Park hosted by Tyler Parks and Rec., a variety of farmer’s markets, and no one can forget the inaugural Rose City Music Festival on October 8th. But on October 15th make sure you don’t put anything else on your calendar as there are some pretty big events taking place in Tyler and in Kilgore, you won’t want to miss either of them.
cbs7.com
Two dead after crash in Ward County
WARD COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - DPS is reporting two people are dead after a crash in Ward County early Thursday morning. Cody Strickland of Chandler, Texas was driving southbound on FM 1927 when he swerved into the northbound lane and hit a semi that was driving northbound. He was pronounced dead at the scene. One of his passengers, Cade Martin, of Hudson Oaks, Texas also was pronounced dead at the scene.
KTRE
CITY OF JACKSONVILLE PROJECTS KLTV 7 NEWS 10pm 8-25-22
East Texas hair stylist says about 60% of clients have post-COVID hair shedding. Cox said normal hair shedding is about 150 strands per day, but after having COVID, that number could double or triple. "But it will grow back. It does come back," Cox said.
KLTV
Longview farmers market ends season early due to drought
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - In spite of recent rains, the lingering effects of the East Texas drought are still being felt. Some farmers markets have closed down early, not only because of the lack of produce, but the condition of what comes in. Though some farms and gardens are in...
KTRE
Upshur County Tire Fire Follow Up
Cliff Lanham, the senior vehicle operations manager for NASA's Exploration Ground Systems (EGS) Program, joined...
ketk.com
JOB ALERT: Jaguar Transport Holdings, LLC in Rusk needs a Locomotive Engineer
* Maintain and rebuild steam and diesel locomotives for use on the excursion train. * Must have a working knowledge of train operations, current 49CFR242 and/or 49CFR240 qualifications preferred. * Must be able to think quickly on the job and safely perform the duties assigned. * Must understand air brake...
KLTV
Trading post, barbecue restaurant both burglarized Wednesday in Gladewater
East Texas hair stylist says about 60% of clients have post-COVID hair shedding. Cox said normal hair shedding is about 150 strands per day, but after having COVID, that number could double or triple. "But it will grow back. It does come back," Cox said.
Police Seek Help Identifying Person Allegedly Involved in a Hit-and-Run in Kilgore, TX
Recently, the Kilgore, Texas Police Department posted a request on their Facebook page asking for help identifying an individual and a vehicle allegedly involved in a hit-and-run incident. Take a moment, if you can, and watch the video we've shared with you below. Kilgore Police shared with the public that...
A RIDE TO REMEMBER: Bikers' ride honors fallen Smith County deputy
NACOGDOCHES, Texas — It was a ride to remember. A group of bikers gathered Saturday morning to ride in honor of Deputy Lorenzo Bustos, a Smith County deputy who was killed in the line of duty. It was a quiet morning in the town of Garrison – a typical...
Boat, dock destroyed in East Texas morning fire
MALAKOFF, Texas (KETK) – A boat and a dock were destroyed in an East Texas fire on Wednesday. The blaze happened in Malakoff around 3:45 a.m. The Malakoff Volunteer Fire Department said the boat and dock were on fire when they arrived. Malakoff Volunteer Fire Department needed more firefighters to assist, so they called Payne […]
East Texas Review
Komatsu expands its Longview, Texas facility
56,000-sq. ft. building to house office, employee center and customer experience center. To upgrade and consolidate multiple functions into a single location, Komatsu is building a significantly expanded office and administration building on its manufacturing campus in Longview, Texas, U.S. Last month the company broke ground for the new 56,000-square-foot building at 2400 S. MacArthur St. and is targeting a move-in date of December 2023.
5 Incredible Reasons Why People Are Buying Real Estate in Hopkins County
If you talked to someone who moved to Hopkins County from Germany, Europe, or Iowa, you might ask, “What exactly brought you here? How or why?” There are so many choices out there. So you’d wonder, maybe with amazement, what precisely drew them to this area. Of course, there is always a bigger picture and richer story behind each decision but below are some basic reasons why people have chosen to move here.
KLTV
Fatal auto pedestrian wreck in Tyler.
Cliff Lanham, the senior vehicle operations manager for NASA's Exploration Ground Systems (EGS) Program, joined...
