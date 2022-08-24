ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyler, TX

107-3 KISS-FM

Pigs On The Pitch In Longview, TX Damage Soccer Fields

Here's an interesting story out of Longview that caught our attention. This story has all the makings of a Disney movie, Pigs that love to play soccer...or just mess up soccer fields anyway. According to A Facebook Post From Longview Parks And Recreation, the upcoming soccer season will have to...
LONGVIEW, TX
Tyler, TX
Tyler, TX
Tyler, TX
Tyler, TX
Tyler, TX
KLTV

Longview rabbit show offers unique view of over 50 different breeds

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) -Owners of over 50 different breeds of rabbits are showing their passion for pets at the Longview Exhibit Center. “Twice today they’ll go on the table under different judges each time,” says Anita Matthews, president of the club that organizes the annual rabbit show. “One...
LONGVIEW, TX
101.5 KNUE

October 15th is a Big Day for Both Tyler and Kilgore, TX

As soon as the weather allows us to get outside in East Texas, we all jump at the opportunity. And let’s be honest we have some really fun events to look forward to that are coming up soon including Movies in the Park hosted by Tyler Parks and Rec., a variety of farmer’s markets, and no one can forget the inaugural Rose City Music Festival on October 8th. But on October 15th make sure you don’t put anything else on your calendar as there are some pretty big events taking place in Tyler and in Kilgore, you won’t want to miss either of them.
KILGORE, TX
cbs7.com

Two dead after crash in Ward County

WARD COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - DPS is reporting two people are dead after a crash in Ward County early Thursday morning. Cody Strickland of Chandler, Texas was driving southbound on FM 1927 when he swerved into the northbound lane and hit a semi that was driving northbound. He was pronounced dead at the scene. One of his passengers, Cade Martin, of Hudson Oaks, Texas also was pronounced dead at the scene.
WARD COUNTY, TX
KTRE

CITY OF JACKSONVILLE PROJECTS KLTV 7 NEWS 10pm 8-25-22

East Texas hair stylist says about 60% of clients have post-COVID hair shedding. Cox said normal hair shedding is about 150 strands per day, but after having COVID, that number could double or triple. “But it will grow back. It does come back,” Cox said. Updated: 33 minutes...
JACKSONVILLE, TX
KLTV

Longview farmers market ends season early due to drought

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - In spite of recent rains, the lingering effects of the East Texas drought are still being felt. Some farmers markets have closed down early, not only because of the lack of produce, but the condition of what comes in. Though some farms and gardens are in...
LONGVIEW, TX
KTRE

Upshur County Tire Fire Follow Up

Captain Ray Cole of Nacogdoches Fire and Rescue speaks with KTRE’S Avery Gorman about their venom response team. NASA operations manager explains launch day for historic Artemis I moon mission. Updated: 10 hours ago. Cliff Lanham, the senior vehicle operations manager for NASA’s Exploration Ground Systems (EGS) Program, joined...
UPSHUR COUNTY, TX
ketk.com

JOB ALERT: Jaguar Transport Holdings, LLC in Rusk needs a Locomotive Engineer

* Maintain and rebuild steam and diesel locomotives for use on the excursion train. * Must have a working knowledge of train operations, current 49CFR242 and/or 49CFR240 qualifications preferred. * Must be able to think quickly on the job and safely perform the duties assigned. * Must understand air brake...
RUSK, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Boat, dock destroyed in East Texas morning fire

MALAKOFF, Texas (KETK) – A boat and a dock were destroyed in an East Texas fire on Wednesday. The blaze happened in Malakoff around 3:45 a.m. The Malakoff Volunteer Fire Department said the boat and dock were on fire when they arrived. Malakoff Volunteer Fire Department needed more firefighters to assist, so they called Payne […]
MALAKOFF, TX
East Texas Review

Komatsu expands its Longview, Texas facility

56,000-sq. ft. building to house office, employee center and customer experience center. To upgrade and consolidate multiple functions into a single location, Komatsu is building a significantly expanded office and administration building on its manufacturing campus in Longview, Texas, U.S. Last month the company broke ground for the new 56,000-square-foot building at 2400 S. MacArthur St. and is targeting a move-in date of December 2023.
LONGVIEW, TX
FrontPorchNewsHopkinsCounty

5 Incredible Reasons Why People Are Buying Real Estate in Hopkins County

If you talked to someone who moved to Hopkins County from Germany, Europe, or Iowa, you might ask, “What exactly brought you here? How or why?” There are so many choices out there. So you’d wonder, maybe with amazement, what precisely drew them to this area. Of course, there is always a bigger picture and richer story behind each decision but below are some basic reasons why people have chosen to move here.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Fatal auto pedestrian wreck in Tyler.

Captain Ray Cole of Nacogdoches Fire and Rescue speaks with KTRE’S Avery Gorman about their venom response team. NASA operations manager explains launch day for historic Artemis I moon mission. Updated: 6 hours ago. Cliff Lanham, the senior vehicle operations manager for NASA’s Exploration Ground Systems (EGS) Program, joined...
TYLER, TX

