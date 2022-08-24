Read full article on original website
Related
Mining Company Sues Feds Over Cancelled Permits Near the Boundary Waters
The Chilean mining company hoping to develop a $1.7 billion copper-nickel mining operation near the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness (BWCA) in northeast Minnesota sued the federal government on Monday. The lawsuit was filed in U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C. by Twin Metals Minnesota. It seeks a reinstatement of federal mining leases that were canceled by the Department of the Interior (DOI) in January. Without those leases, the mine’s developers cannot proceed with an environmental review and permitting process that would allow their massive project to move forward.
Daily Beast
Why We Need to Flood the U.S. With Beavers and Wolves
The American West isn’t exactly doing so hot—partly because it’s feeling too hot. Between the near constant wildfires, drought, and heatwaves, an area that was once teeming with wildlife and native fauna is now experiencing a staggering amount of ecosystem loss. But, researchers at Oregon State University...
A $6.75 million Montana ranch that's neighbors with Kelly Clarkson just hit the market — check it out
In order to decide where to build the log home, Liz and Richard Willett camped in various locations across the property to track down the best views.
Ice Age human footprints found in Utah desert, thanks to a chance glance out of a moving car: "Lost oasis"
Footprints laid down by Ice Age hunter-gatherers and recently discovered in a Utah desert are shedding new light on North America's earliest human inhabitants. Dozens of fossilized prints found in dried-up riverbeds in Utah reveal more details about how the continent's original occupants lived more than 12,000 years ago — just as the frozen planet was starting to thaw.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Montana files legal challenge against Biden admin over plans to take land out of production
FIRST ON FOX: Montana filed a legal challenge against the Biden administration Friday, challenging a decision that take large swaths of land out of agricultural production. The filing, spearheaded by Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen, challenges a decision the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) issued in late July approving a request from the American Prairie Reserve (AP), a conservation nonprofit organization, to allow bison grazing across tens of thousands of acres in central Montana. The decision effectively took large swaths of federal land once used for livestock grazing out of production.
Trump-backed Kari Lake pulls endorsement for Oklahoma candidate over antisemitic comments
Kari Lake, the Trump-endorsed GOP nominee for Arizona governor, has pulled her endorsement of an Oklahoma state legislative candidate over antisemitism remarks he has made. A spokesman for Lake’s campaign told the Arizona Mirror that Lake pulled the endorsement of Oklahoma GOP state Senate candidate Jarrin Jackson Monday after she had threatened to do so over the weekend.
Some Bozo At Glacier National Park Tries His Hardest To Get Railroaded By A Bighorn Sheep
The straight up stupidity of some people is truly unbelievable. You would think that the three bison attacks in one week at Yellowstone National Park would be enough for people to finally think to themselves:. “Hmm, I probably should keep my distance from these creatures like the park says to.”
This Colorado home rental is literally built into a mountainside
This Colorado luxury home rental is literally built into a mountainside in the town of Evergreen, about 45 minutes from Denver.
IN THIS ARTICLE
The least-visited national parks in the United States
The least-visited of the United States' 63 national parks offer wild, expansive scenery with a lot fewer people.
Number of Grizzly Bears Killed Near Yellowstone National Park in 2022 Revealed
The number of grizzly bear deaths by unnatural and natural causes in or outside of Yellowstone National Park is “roughly on par” with 2021 so far. That number? 28 grizzly bears have died, been killed, or found dead within the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem so far in 2022. The statistic comes courtesy of the Interagency Grizzly Bear Study Team, who’ve posted the number online.
Here’s What It Takes to Bowhunt Giant Mule Deer Bucks in Utah’s High Deserts—in August
Three weeks before Matt Bateman notched his mule deer tag in central Utah, the Beehive State wrapped up its hottest month on record. July in Salt Lake City topped out at an average 87.3 degrees Fahrenheit, an absolutely blistering temperature when you consider that average includes nighttime lows. Meanwhile, up...
Utah Hunter Survives Mountain Lion Attack, Films Stand-Off With the Animal: WATCH
A Utah hunter’s “biggest fear came true” when she found herself facing off against a territorial mountain lion near Rush Valley in Tooele County. On Saturday, Laurien Elsholz was bow hunting for spike elk when she picked up the odor of a dead animal. Seconds later, the mountain lion guarding its kill crashed through the brush of the steep canyon and swiped at its potential opponent.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Hiker dies after 100-foot fall in Oregon's Columbia River Gorge
A woman hiking with a group of friends in the Columbia River Gorge outside Portland, Oregon, died on Friday after falling approximately 100 feet and suffering a head injury, say officials.
mansionglobal.com
A Working Horse Ranch With a Custom Modern Residence in Central Oregon Asks $19 Million
A 190-acre ranch in Central Oregon is on the market for $18.95 million. A 190-acre working horse ranch in Central Oregon that features top-notch equestrian facilities as well as a main residence custom built in 2011 has come to the market for $18.95 million. The property, called R&B Ranch, is...
sciencealert.com
Floating Human Foot at Yellowstone Is Grim Reminder of Hot Spring Dangers
US rangers have found a human foot floating in a hot pool in Yellowstone national park, the park service said Friday, warning visitors to stay away from thermal waters. The partial foot was inside a shoe in the Abyss Pool, one of the deepest hot springs in the park, whose temperature is around 140 Fahrenheit (60 Celsius).
Scientists Call for “Rewilding the West” by Bringing More Beavers and Wolves onto Public Lands
Researchers from Oregon State University recently proposed a plan to “rewild the West” by establishing and supporting healthy populations of beavers and wolves on an interconnected network of federally owned lands. The authors of a study published in BioScience suggest repurposing large portions of federal lands to construct a network of protected areas based on suitable habitats for the gray wolf and American beaver. The proposed “Western Rewilding Network” covers more than 193,000 square miles spanning across 11 western states.
Feds Close Dall Sheep Hunting in Alaska’s Central Brooks Range
Earlier this week, the Federal Subsistence Board voted unanimously to close more federal public lands in Alaska—this time for Dall sheep hunters. The decision, called WSA22-02, took many hunters by surprise. It was submitted for consideration in early 2022 by the Western Interior Alaska Subsistence Regional Advisory Council—it was written and championed by its chairman Jack Reakoff. The now-approved request states the following:
Part of a foot in a shoe is discovered floating in a hot spring at Yellowstone National Park
Yellowstone National Park officials are investigating after an employee spotted part of a foot, in a shoe, floating in a hot spring in the southern part of the park, officials said Thursday. Tuesday's discovery at Abyss Pool in Wyoming led to the temporary closure of the West Thumb Geyser Basin...
Poachers cash in on sage craze, imperiling the plant's survival for Native cultural needs
PALA, Calif. — More than 100 Native people and environmentalists gathered beneath a big tent in a meadow on an unusually chilly day in May to discuss climate issues and Indigenous responses. Noshing on acorn porridge, chia, pit-roasted venison and pork and other locally-sourced foods, they discussed how their communities are coping as the region grows ever hotter...
Crystal Clear Video Shows Grizzly Bear Protecting Its Kill From Wolf During Intense Showdown At Yellowstone National Park
This is a solid 3.5 minutes of anxiety. A crystal clear video was taken at Yellowstone National Park in Wyoming in September a couple of years back and shows a big ol’ grizzly bear with its kill (an elk) going nose to nose with a grey wolf. Needles to...
Comments / 0