Ocala, FL

WCJB

Florida volleyball sweeps Saturday doubleheader

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The No. 15 Florida volleyball team didn’t waste much effort dispatching Eastern Tennessee State and Virginia in their Saturday doubleheader at the Stephen C. O’Connell. The Gators (3-0) went to four sets against the Buccaneers (0-2) due to losing the opening frame, 26-24. The...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Sports Overtime Week One

(WCJB) -Week one of high school football in North Central Florida got off to a sloppy start as rain and lightning delayed or suspended several games, including what would have been the TV20 Game of the Week between Vanguard and GHS. Those teams were set to play on Friday at Citizens Field in Gainesville, but have rescheduled their matchup for 11 a.m. Saturday at Booster Stadium in Ocala. Similarly impacted by weather were P.K. Yonge and Eastside. They’ll meet up at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Marion County Pets: Noodle, Duke, Bear, and Binx

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Let’s take a look at some adorable adoptable animals from Marion County looking for their new loving homes. First, we have a pup who wants to learn some new tricks Noodle. This ten-month-old will learn to sit, stay, and lie down for the right treat.
MARION COUNTY, FL
ocala-news.com

More residents share thoughts on living in Ocala/Marion County

In response to multiple letters from residents that discussed the pros and cons of living in Ocala/Marion County, several more residents wrote in to voice their thoughts on the topic. “I’ve been reading various complaints from readers about the development of Ocala and lack of certain types of businesses. Perhaps...
MARION COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Bradford County celebrates the life of Laci Laycock

STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) - Sheriff’s officials are thanking friends and family for coming out to a celebration of life for 16-year-old Laci Laycock. Laci was a sergeant with the Explorers program. She had plans to become a deputy. But she died at UF Health Shands in Gainesville on August...
BRADFORD COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Annual Heart Walk event set to take place

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Runners, joggers, and walkers are all welcome to the American Heart Association’s annual Heart Walk. TV20s Lisa Sacaccio tells us what to expect at the Alachua County event next month.
GAINESVILLE, FL
click orlando

New exit on I-75 in the works north of Ocala

OCALA, Fla. – Residents can get an up-close look at the latest plans for a new exit on Interstate 75 north of Ocala. Florida is planning to build a new “diverging diamond” interchange along the highway near northwest 49th Street. [TRENDING: VIDEO: Laura Loomer says ‘I’m not...
OCALA, FL
WCJB

Gilchrist Blue Springs shut down by state for safety reasons

TRENTON, Fla. (WCJB) - Bad timing for the weekend as the Gilchrist Blue Springs State Park closed its spring swimming area Friday morning. State DEP workers tell TV20 that recent heavy rains “eroded the entry point to the swimming area.”. The temporary closure remains in effect until further notice.
GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL
floridaescape.com

Best Indian Restaurant In Clermont Florida

When it comes to authentic Indian cuisine that everyone will enjoy, I highly recommend Guru Restaurant Clermont if you’re heading over to Central Florida soon. Guru Indian Restaurant Clermont is a family-owned establishment that offers a selection of fabulous food with a warm ambiance. The restaurant can cater to private events such as weddings, business lunches or dinners, cocktail receptions, and more.
CLERMONT, FL
WCJB

Gainesville residents continue to protest increasing GRU bills

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - People from a coalition of organizations throughout Alachua County held a press conference to speak out against the skyrocketing utility rates. Many people’s bills have doubled and even tripled and for many residents, it’s hard to make their payments. They said GRU is blaming the increase on high natural gas prices.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Season Preview: Riverside Christian Wranglers

TRENTON, Fla. (WCJB) -One team entering a whole new world of high school football this fall is the Riverside Christian Wranglers. Led by head coach Steven Hall, the Wranglers are now competing in 11-man football for the first time following five seasons in 6-man and one more in the 8-man division.
TRENTON, FL
WCJB

89th minute goal sinks Gator soccer team vs. Baylor

AUSTIN, Texas. (WCJB) -The Florida soccer team took a stomach punch defeat on Thursday, falling to Baylor 2-1 in Austin, Texas, on a goal with under two minutes left in regulation. The Gators drop to 1-2-0 overall and stay in Austin to face the Texas Longhorns on Sunday. Following a...
GAINESVILLE, FL

