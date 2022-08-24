Read full article on original website
WCJB
Florida volleyball sweeps Saturday doubleheader
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The No. 15 Florida volleyball team didn’t waste much effort dispatching Eastern Tennessee State and Virginia in their Saturday doubleheader at the Stephen C. O’Connell. The Gators (3-0) went to four sets against the Buccaneers (0-2) due to losing the opening frame, 26-24. The...
WCJB
Sports Overtime Week One
(WCJB) -Week one of high school football in North Central Florida got off to a sloppy start as rain and lightning delayed or suspended several games, including what would have been the TV20 Game of the Week between Vanguard and GHS. Those teams were set to play on Friday at Citizens Field in Gainesville, but have rescheduled their matchup for 11 a.m. Saturday at Booster Stadium in Ocala. Similarly impacted by weather were P.K. Yonge and Eastside. They’ll meet up at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday.
3 Small Florida Cities Make List of Top Cities People Want to Move to in 2022
It may not be surprising that Florida cities top the nation for sought-after destinations to which relocators want to move. Recent data by the real estate company Redfin.com indicated that Florida's Tampa and Miami were among the most popular destinations in the entire country for those looking to relocate.
WCJB
Marion County Pets: Noodle, Duke, Bear, and Binx
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Let’s take a look at some adorable adoptable animals from Marion County looking for their new loving homes. First, we have a pup who wants to learn some new tricks Noodle. This ten-month-old will learn to sit, stay, and lie down for the right treat.
ocala-news.com
More residents share thoughts on living in Ocala/Marion County
In response to multiple letters from residents that discussed the pros and cons of living in Ocala/Marion County, several more residents wrote in to voice their thoughts on the topic. “I’ve been reading various complaints from readers about the development of Ocala and lack of certain types of businesses. Perhaps...
Independent Florida Alligator
After five years of waiting, UF bats finally start moving into their new home
Chris Carlson, UF associate director of facility support, pointed excitedly at dark mounds of guano — bat poop — on the ground below one of UF’s bat houses at Field and Fork Farm and Gardens. “This is breaking news,” he said. This particular house, House 3,...
WCJB
Bradford County celebrates the life of Laci Laycock
STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) - Sheriff’s officials are thanking friends and family for coming out to a celebration of life for 16-year-old Laci Laycock. Laci was a sergeant with the Explorers program. She had plans to become a deputy. But she died at UF Health Shands in Gainesville on August...
villages-news.com
Ducks Flying Through The Start Of Sunrise In The Villages
These ducks were flying over The Villages right at the start of sunrise. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
WCJB
Annual Heart Walk event set to take place
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Runners, joggers, and walkers are all welcome to the American Heart Association’s annual Heart Walk. TV20s Lisa Sacaccio tells us what to expect at the Alachua County event next month.
click orlando
New exit on I-75 in the works north of Ocala
OCALA, Fla. – Residents can get an up-close look at the latest plans for a new exit on Interstate 75 north of Ocala. Florida is planning to build a new “diverging diamond” interchange along the highway near northwest 49th Street. [TRENDING: VIDEO: Laura Loomer says ‘I’m not...
WCJB
Gilchrist Blue Springs shut down by state for safety reasons
TRENTON, Fla. (WCJB) - Bad timing for the weekend as the Gilchrist Blue Springs State Park closed its spring swimming area Friday morning. State DEP workers tell TV20 that recent heavy rains “eroded the entry point to the swimming area.”. The temporary closure remains in effect until further notice.
floridaescape.com
Best Indian Restaurant In Clermont Florida
When it comes to authentic Indian cuisine that everyone will enjoy, I highly recommend Guru Restaurant Clermont if you’re heading over to Central Florida soon. Guru Indian Restaurant Clermont is a family-owned establishment that offers a selection of fabulous food with a warm ambiance. The restaurant can cater to private events such as weddings, business lunches or dinners, cocktail receptions, and more.
WCJB
HCA Florida West Marion Hospital set to open new rehabilitation center
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A new inpatient rehabilitation center is opening on Monday in the western part of Marion County. The HCA Florida West Marion hospital has invested $33M in a new rehab facility. The building is 38,000 square feet and will include 36 private patient rooms, a gym, and a dining room.
WCJB
Heart of High Springs Inc. will announce the new High Springs welcome sign
HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - High Springs is unveiling a new welcome sign. Heart of High springs Inc. is announcing a new gateway sign at the east end of the city. The unavailing will begin at 10 a.m. at 17925 US Highway 441. The sign is multi-colored and measures out...
Florida Football: We’re all Duquesne Dukes today
Florida football is still a week away. But not to worry Gator fans, we still have something to cheer for. This evening, FSU is hosting the Duquesne Dukes in their first game of the year. At first glance, this is just a classic week one cupcake where the power 5...
WCJB
Gainesville residents continue to protest increasing GRU bills
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - People from a coalition of organizations throughout Alachua County held a press conference to speak out against the skyrocketing utility rates. Many people’s bills have doubled and even tripled and for many residents, it’s hard to make their payments. They said GRU is blaming the increase on high natural gas prices.
WCJB
Season Preview: Riverside Christian Wranglers
TRENTON, Fla. (WCJB) -One team entering a whole new world of high school football this fall is the Riverside Christian Wranglers. Led by head coach Steven Hall, the Wranglers are now competing in 11-man football for the first time following five seasons in 6-man and one more in the 8-man division.
WCJB
89th minute goal sinks Gator soccer team vs. Baylor
AUSTIN, Texas. (WCJB) -The Florida soccer team took a stomach punch defeat on Thursday, falling to Baylor 2-1 in Austin, Texas, on a goal with under two minutes left in regulation. The Gators drop to 1-2-0 overall and stay in Austin to face the Texas Longhorns on Sunday. Following a...
villages-news.com
West Palm Beach guest at Waterfront Inn arrested on DUI charge in Cadillac
A West Palm Beach woman staying at the Waterfront Inn at Lake Sumter Landing was arrested on a drunk driving charge after her Cadillac was pulled over for not having its headlights on. Laura Jane Short, 54, was at the wheel of the white Cadillac at about 11:30 p.m. Thursday...
villages-news.com
14 acres listed at $5.1 million at corner of Micro Racetrack Road and Lake Ella Road
Fourteen acres of pastureland have been listed at $5.1 million at the corner of Micro Racetrack Road and Lake Ella Road in Fruitland Park. Signs went up this week at the property where cows and donkeys are still grazing. The property is listed by Catherine Hanson Real Estate Inc. The...
