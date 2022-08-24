Read full article on original website
Austin Woman Flees Crash Scene-Leaves Four-Year Old in Car
A 35-year-old Austin woman is currently in jail after she fled the scene of an accident. When she fled, she left her four-year-old son to crawl out of a rolled-over car by himself. In a story published by FOX-7 in Austin, Yolanda Olvera has been charged with Failure to Stop...
KXAN
Neighbors react to overnight shooting near E. 7th Street
AUSTIN (KXAN) — A business owner on East 7th Street said he was surprised to find out that what he thought were neighbors having a personal fireworks show across the street was, in fact, someone being shot. An update from Austin Police said the shooting took place on the...
Arrest made in Aug. 10 homicide investigation
Records showed David Brandon Craft-Cannon, 19, was arrested on a murder charge for the shooting death of 27-year-old Marvin Flint.
1 dead after overnight I-35 crash involving a pedestrian
One person was pronounced dead Saturday around 1 a.m. after a vehicle struck a pedestrian in the 2100 block of North Interstate 35’s upper deck.
CBS Austin
Suspect detained near Dell Seton hospital after shooting incident off E. 7th Street
AUSTIN, Texas — A suspect was detained near a downtown Austin hospital after a shooting incident occurred in the entertainment district Thursday night, authorities said. The Austin Police Department said the shooting originated in the 2600 block of E. 7th Street at around 9:15 p.m. Police learned a victim left the scene and admitted themself into Dell Seton Medical Center -- about a 2-mile drive west into the city.
1 dead after crash involving motorcycle in Manor
One person is dead after a crash in the intersection of Shadow Glen Blvd. and Hwy. 290 in Manor.
fox7austin.com
1 person taken into custody after shooting involving 'multiple people' in Downtown Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department (APD) responded to a shooting involving multiple people Thursday night. Police said the shooting happened in the 2600 blk of E 7th St. One person left the scene and was found across from Dell Seton Hospital at 15th and Red River St. A...
Texas Woman Left Kid in the Car When She Fled the Scene of an Accident
If you're going to commit a crime, always smart not to leave any evidence behind. Also, don't leave your kid at the scene of the crime either. Looks like Austin police had a busy Monday morning earlier this week. Around 5 AM on August 22nd, police responded to a rollover accident. Witnesses observed the woman flee the scene after flipping over her vehicle. According to witnesses, a child was left in the car as well. The woman did apparently attempt to get the child out of their, but was not having any luck.
fox7austin.com
Austin woman flees crash scene, leaves 4-year-old child behind to crawl out of rolled vehicle
AUSTIN, Texas - A 35-year-old Austin woman is behind bars after she fled the scene of a collision, leaving her four-year-old son behind to crawl out of a rolled-over vehicle by himself. Yolanda Olvera has been charged with Failure to Stop and Render Aid and is in the Travis County...
Lanes closed on William Cannon in south Austin due to ‘partial road cave-in’
The department said crews are shutting down two of the three eastbound lanes of West William Cannon Drive from Menchaca Road to Woodhue Drive. The lanes may remain closed through next week, the city warned.
APD asks for help identifying 2 people possibly connected to deadly weapon assault
On Wednesday, the Austin Police Department asked for help identifying two people possibly connected to an assault with a deadly weapon case.
fox7austin.com
Leander man arrested, charged with murder for incident in Jonestown
TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas - A man was charged with murder following an incident in June. The Travis County Sheriff's Office said around 3:30 a.m., on June 28, deputies responded to a call of a dead person in the 11200 block of Beach Rd. in Jonestown. The 911 caller, 43-year-old Matthew...
Austin Police Investigating Homicide at Barton Springs Pool
AUSTIN – Austin Police are investigating the second murder in two days and have closed the Barton Springs Pool after a man's body was found near there. According to the Austin Police Department, reports indicate one person was found dead and that Barton Springs and portions of Zilker Park are closed. At 7:15 a.m. on Thursday, August 25, Barton Springs employees called APD to report a suspicious vehicle. Officers arrived to find a deceased male in his 20s. An APD officer later confirmed that the body was found on the grounds of Barton Springs but not in the water. This is the second…
CBS Austin
2 taken to hospital, one by STAR Flight, after crash between SUV and semi-truck in Manor
MANOR, Texas — Two people were rushed to the hospital -- one airlifted by Travis County's EMS helicopter STAR Flight -- after a crash between an SUV and an 18-wheeler near Manor on Thursday. Austin-Travis County EMS, Austin Fire Department, and Travis County ESD 12 responded to the collision...
CBS Austin
19-year-old charged with manslaughter for unintentionally shooting his friend
Police in Round Rock say they have arrested and charged a man for a fatal shooting back in April. The shooting happened Tuesday, April 19, in the1600 block of Gattis School Road, near the intersection with A.W. Grimes Boulevard. Police said they initially responded at 9:40 p.m. to a report...
KWTX
Man found dead at Zilker Park in Austin
AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - The Austin Police Department is investigating the death a man found Thursday morning in a family-friendly area. Officers were called at 7:05 p.m. Aug. 25 to the 2200 block of Barton Springs Road from Zilker employees reported a suspicious vehicle. According to police, officers saw a...
fox7austin.com
Man shot to death near Barton Springs Pool
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department says it is conducting a homicide investigation after a body was found near Barton Springs Pool. At 7:15 a.m., police received a 911 call for a suspicious vehicle sitting in the Barton Springs Pool parking lot, at 2200 block of Barton Springs Road, riddled with bullet holes. Once on scene, just outside the popular swimming location, officers made a gruesome discovery.
fox7austin.com
Deputies searching for 2 burglary suspects in Buda
BUDA, TEXAS - The Hays County Sheriff's Office is asking for help identifying two burglary suspects from an incident in June. The sheriff's office said on June 16, two suspects committed several burglaries in the Sunfield Subdivision in Buda. One of the suspects appeared to have long hair pulled back...
fox7austin.com
Man arrested for death of Round Rock 18-year-old at skate park
ROUND ROCK, Texas - The man responsible for shooting and killing 18-year-old Arturo Granados in Round Rock in April 2022, has been arrested. Nicholas Carter-Cain, 19, has been charged with manslaughter, a second-degree felony. RRPD says around 9:40 p.m. on April 19, officers responded to a report of a man...
KVUE
Austin firefighters battle two fires on Saturday
One of the fires displaced 11 people. No injuries were reported from either fire.
