Oklahoma State

KTUL

OK State School Boards Association names two recipients for Barbara Lynch award

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma State School Boards Association selected two organizations as the recipients of the 2022 Barbara Lynch Community Partner award. North Tulsa Community Education Task Force and Seaboard Foods both exhibited a strong commitment to their school districts and public education. These two organizations showed...
KTUL

OSU celebrates inauguration of first female president

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma State University held president Dr. Kayse Shrum's inauguration Friday after the ceremony was delayed due to COVID-19. The ceremony included speeches from Gov. Kevin Stitt, Sen. James Lankford, Rep. Frank Lucas and Chickasaw Nation Gov. Bill Anoatubby. Shrum made history in July 2021 when...
KTUL

Northeastern State University announces second Fulbright recipient

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Darla Bennett of Muskogee was recently named Northeastern State university's second Fulbright United States Student Award recipient. As a Fulbright participant, Bennett will teach abroad for the 2022 to 2023 school year through the Fulbright U.S. Student Program. “I was surprised, honestly,” Bennett said about...
etxview.com

Councilor proposes eliminating jail time as possible penalty in ordinance aimed at addressing homelessness

A city councilor last week proposed removing jail time from the list of possible penalties for individuals who obstruct sidewalks or other public rights of way. Councilor Lori Decter Wright packaged her proposal with a separate recommendation to significantly increase the potential financial penalty for those who violate the city’s trespassing laws.
KTUL

Oklahoma Guardsman recognized for drug abuse prevention work

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A member from the Oklahoma Air National Guard was recently recognized for his efforts to reduce drug and alcohol abuse in Oklahoma communities. On August 25 in a ceremony at the Oklahoma National Guard Headquarters in Oklahoma City, Tech. Sgt. James Rambur, who serves with the Oklahoma National Guard Counterdrug Task Force, was presented with the 2021 GEICO Military Service Award.
blackchronicle.com

Oklahoma Teacher Disciplined for Sharing Access to Banned Books Has Quit

A high school English teacher in Oklahoma has resigned from her position after school officials placed her on administrative leave for sharing with her students a way to access books that the state banned educators from including in their lesson plans. Summer Boismier, who has taught in the state for...
KTUL

Emergency rules about bathrooms in Oklahoma schools approved by State Board of Education

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Emergency rules over SB 615, a controversial bill about bathrooms in schools, were approved by the State Board of Education on Thursday. The rules, which will stay in effect until more permanent rules are promulgated, include due process for districts that receive a complaint. Districts will have 15 days to request an opportunity to appear before the State Board of Education to submit a response to the claim.
news9.com

4 More Executions Scheduled To Take Place In Oklahoma In 2022

The State of Oklahoma will resume executions on Thursday morning for the first time since January. James Coddington is set to be put to death for killing his co-worker in 1997. There are four more executions scheduled to take place in Oklahoma in 2022. The next was supposed to be...
KTUL

Combatting youth vaping in Oklahoma schools

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — At first glance it may look like a yellow highlighter, something kids use in school, but it's not. It's a vape pen, and it represents what the Oklahoma Tobacco Settlement Endowment Trust calls a sinister turn by Big Tobacco to market its dangerous and highly addictive e-cigarette products to children.
KOCO

Push to legalize recreational marijuana in Oklahoma moves forward

OKLAHOMA CITY — A push to let Oklahoma voters decide whether to legalize recreational marijuana for adults 21 and older will move forward. The Oklahoma Secretary of State Brian Bingman said supporters of State Question 820 got enough valid signatures to put it on an upcoming ballot. In a...
