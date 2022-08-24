OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Emergency rules over SB 615, a controversial bill about bathrooms in schools, were approved by the State Board of Education on Thursday. The rules, which will stay in effect until more permanent rules are promulgated, include due process for districts that receive a complaint. Districts will have 15 days to request an opportunity to appear before the State Board of Education to submit a response to the claim.

