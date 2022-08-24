Read full article on original website
Oklahoma state board affirms decision to downgrade accreditation for 2 school districts over violating law on race and gender teaching
Two school districts in Oklahoma will remain under a downgraded accreditation status after they were accused of violating a state law that bars certain types of teachings on race and gender, despite educators' calls on Thursday to lift the punishment they say is hurting teachers and students.
Oklahoma Board of Education adopts draft rules for bathroom bill
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — The Oklahoma Board of Education has drafted rules for a bill requiring students to use bathrooms that align with their biological sex at birth. Gov. Kevin Stitt signed the bill into law in May, and it went into effect at the beginning of the 2022 - 2023 school year.
KTUL
OK State School Boards Association names two recipients for Barbara Lynch award
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma State School Boards Association selected two organizations as the recipients of the 2022 Barbara Lynch Community Partner award. North Tulsa Community Education Task Force and Seaboard Foods both exhibited a strong commitment to their school districts and public education. These two organizations showed...
KTUL
OSU celebrates inauguration of first female president
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma State University held president Dr. Kayse Shrum's inauguration Friday after the ceremony was delayed due to COVID-19. The ceremony included speeches from Gov. Kevin Stitt, Sen. James Lankford, Rep. Frank Lucas and Chickasaw Nation Gov. Bill Anoatubby. Shrum made history in July 2021 when...
KTUL
Northeastern State University announces second Fulbright recipient
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Darla Bennett of Muskogee was recently named Northeastern State university's second Fulbright United States Student Award recipient. As a Fulbright participant, Bennett will teach abroad for the 2022 to 2023 school year through the Fulbright U.S. Student Program. “I was surprised, honestly,” Bennett said about...
KTUL
Strict anti-abortion measure signed earlier this year goes into effect in Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A strict anti-abortion measure officially went into effect in Oklahoma on Friday. Senate Bill 612, which was signed by Gov. Kevin Stitt in April, bans abortions except to save the life of a pregnant woman in a medical emergency. Under the bill, anyone convicted of...
KTUL
State chapter of conservative anti-death penalty group launches in Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KOKH) — Oklahoma Conservatives Concerned About the Death Penalty officially launched on Thursday afternoon. The group is calling for a moratorium of executions in the state. The organization's formation came on the same day the state put James Coddington to death. Among the concerns that group...
etxview.com
Councilor proposes eliminating jail time as possible penalty in ordinance aimed at addressing homelessness
A city councilor last week proposed removing jail time from the list of possible penalties for individuals who obstruct sidewalks or other public rights of way. Councilor Lori Decter Wright packaged her proposal with a separate recommendation to significantly increase the potential financial penalty for those who violate the city’s trespassing laws.
KTUL
Oklahoma Guardsman recognized for drug abuse prevention work
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A member from the Oklahoma Air National Guard was recently recognized for his efforts to reduce drug and alcohol abuse in Oklahoma communities. On August 25 in a ceremony at the Oklahoma National Guard Headquarters in Oklahoma City, Tech. Sgt. James Rambur, who serves with the Oklahoma National Guard Counterdrug Task Force, was presented with the 2021 GEICO Military Service Award.
KTUL
Oklahoma's new 'Care for Kids' campaign offers $1000 incentive to child care professionals
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The demand for childcare professionals in Oklahoma is high, and the state is now funding an initiative to boost employment in the industry. The Care for Kids campaign is working to combat the child care worker shortage by offering a $1,000 employment incentive to licensed child care professionals.
blackchronicle.com
Oklahoma Teacher Disciplined for Sharing Access to Banned Books Has Quit
A high school English teacher in Oklahoma has resigned from her position after school officials placed her on administrative leave for sharing with her students a way to access books that the state banned educators from including in their lesson plans. Summer Boismier, who has taught in the state for...
okcfox.com
Gov. Stitt orders flags half-staff following two tragic deaths in Oklahoma law enforcement
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Governor Kevin Stitt has ordered all flags to be lowered half-staff in honor of two fallen Oklahoma officers. The order from the governor comes following two tragic losses in Oklahoma State law enforcement. Sgt. Bobby Swartz with the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office was shot while...
kgou.org
Oklahoma education board will consider trans bathroom ban rules, re-hearing Tulsa, Mustang accreditation
Pack a lunch if you’re planning on going to the Oklahoma State Board of Education meeting Thursday. There’s a packed agenda. It’s the first time the body has gathered since downgrading Tulsa’s and Mustang Public Schools’ accreditation, and it will consider offering the districts a re-hearing. Such a move would be unprecedented.
KTUL
Emergency rules about bathrooms in Oklahoma schools approved by State Board of Education
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Emergency rules over SB 615, a controversial bill about bathrooms in schools, were approved by the State Board of Education on Thursday. The rules, which will stay in effect until more permanent rules are promulgated, include due process for districts that receive a complaint. Districts will have 15 days to request an opportunity to appear before the State Board of Education to submit a response to the claim.
news9.com
4 More Executions Scheduled To Take Place In Oklahoma In 2022
The State of Oklahoma will resume executions on Thursday morning for the first time since January. James Coddington is set to be put to death for killing his co-worker in 1997. There are four more executions scheduled to take place in Oklahoma in 2022. The next was supposed to be...
‘I might even quit on the spot:’ Oklahoma educators react to Ryan Walters’ primary win
TULSA, Okla. — Many Oklahoma educators say they’re worried for what’s ahead after Oklahoma State Secretary of Education Ryan Walters defeated his opponent, Shawnee Public Schools Superintendent April Grace, in Monday night’s Republican primary runoff for State Superintendent. At his victory party Tuesday night, Walters declared...
KTUL
Combatting youth vaping in Oklahoma schools
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — At first glance it may look like a yellow highlighter, something kids use in school, but it's not. It's a vape pen, and it represents what the Oklahoma Tobacco Settlement Endowment Trust calls a sinister turn by Big Tobacco to market its dangerous and highly addictive e-cigarette products to children.
KTUL
Justice for Greenwood slams Tulsa's DNA program for Race Massacre descendents
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — It's a 100-year-old mystery, putting names to the remains of possible Tulsa Race Massacre victims found at Oaklawn cemetery, but before you turn over your DNA to see if it's a match, think about your privacy, attorneys say. "At the moment, our advice is to...
okcfox.com
Panasonic looks at Oklahoma for new plant, again, The Wall Street Journal reports
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Panasonic Holdings Corp, a Tesla supplier, is in discussions to build an additional battery plant in the U.S. and the company is looking at Oklahoma again, The Wall Street Journal reports. The EV battery plant would be roughly $4 billion, though there are no guarantees...
KOCO
Push to legalize recreational marijuana in Oklahoma moves forward
OKLAHOMA CITY — A push to let Oklahoma voters decide whether to legalize recreational marijuana for adults 21 and older will move forward. The Oklahoma Secretary of State Brian Bingman said supporters of State Question 820 got enough valid signatures to put it on an upcoming ballot. In a...
