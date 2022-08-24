Camerata d’Amici is pleased to announce that it will be holding auditions for all vocal parts for the 2022-2023 season. Auditions are by appointment now through September 6. To set up an audition time, or to find out more about Camerata, contact the artistic director at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

