21 years ago, a 10-year-old with a "secret older boyfriend" left school with a strange man. She was never seen again.Fatim HemrajBridgeport, CT
McDonald's Worker Shot Over Cold Fries, Dies In HospitalJeffery MacNew York City, NY
Opinion: Alex Jones Has Now Been Ordered to Pay $49.3 Million for His False ClaimsDaniella CressmanTexas State
Texas Jury Orders Alex Jones To Pay Sandy Hook Parents $4 MillionLarry LeaseNewtown, CT
Alex Jones Must Pay Sandy Hook Parents More Than $4 MillionDaniella CressmanNewtown, CT
Camerata d’Amici Welcomes New Singers for the Upcoming Season
Camerata d’Amici is pleased to announce that it will be holding auditions for all vocal parts for the 2022-2023 season. Auditions are by appointment now through September 6. To set up an audition time, or to find out more about Camerata, contact the artistic director at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .
Ridgefield Police Officer Louis Geller and Special Olympian Nicolas Margolfo Participate in 2022 Dream Ride
Yesterday, Saturday, August 27, Ridgefield Police Officer Louis Geller and Special Olympian Nicolas Margolfo from Windsor Locks, CT participated in the 2022 Dream Ride in Farmington, CT. The Dream Ride Experience is the signature fundraising event of The Hometown Foundation, Inc. Dream Riders are Special Olympics athletes and individuals with...
Stamford Public Education Foundation will receive $250,000 to deliver children’s literacy programming
Thanks to the advocacy of Senator Richard Blumenthal and Senator Chris Murphy, SPEF - Stamford Public Education Foundation will receive a $250,000 earmark to deliver children’s literacy programming. SPEF is partnering with Reading Is Fundamental (RIF) to provide Stamford educators, families, and students with books and literacy resources to empower and inspire a love of reading.
Back to School Safety Reminders from Ridgefield Police
Next week is the start of the 2022-2023 school year. The buses will be back out on the roads and the students will be at their bus stops, waiting to be picked up. - Adjust your schedule to have a little extra time for your commute. - Drive carefully, pay...
Celebrate Peter Parley's Birthday at Little Red Schoolhouse Tomorrow with Lemonade and Cookies!
There will be lemonade and cookies at the Peter Parley Schoolhouse on West Lane as the Ridgefield Historical Society celebrates Peter Parley (Samuel G. Goodrich), the 19th Century author of storybooks and textbooks for children, on Sunday, Aug. 28, from 1 to 4. Stop by to learn more about this...
Bethel Public Schools Welcome New Teachers and Resource Officers
We would like to welcome our new teachers to the Bethel Public Schools. Our Assistant Superintendent, Dr. Brooks and our Director of Teaching and Learning, Michelle Rutledge have completed their orientation process. The Bethel Public Schools has a very rigorous selection process. We are excited by their level of energy and skills that they bring to the job.
Fairfield County Bank announces #WeWoofWithStyle and supports three local animal shelters!
Fairfield County Bank is excited to announce the launch of a Facebook and Instagram campaign, Together, #WeWoofWithStyle, benefitting three local animal shelters. The three charities being featured throughout the campaign are Lucky Dog Refuge located in Stamford, CT, PAWS (Pet Animal Welfare Society) located in Norwalk, CT, and ROAR (Ridgefield Operation for Animal Rescue) located in Ridgefield, CT.
Guilded Lynx in Downtown Ridgefield: Art Walk, Stone Sale, and Forging Class
On Saturday during Art Walk, Guilded Lynx will be hosting three artists: ceramic artist Alison Anderson, landscape painter Caroline Duggan and abstract painter Marc Fisher. The artists will be in the studio on Saturday from 12:00-4:00pm to talk about their work. Stone Sale on Friday, September 29 and Saturday, October...
Mary E. Teicholz, 61, former Councilwoman for the City of Danbury, community advocate and volunteer, has died
Mary E. Teicholz, 61, of Danbury, wife of Lee M. Teicholz, died on Wednesday, August 24, 2022. Affectionately known by many names, “Mary T.” was born in Poughkeepsie, NY, on July 19, 1961, a daughter of the late John and Dolores (Serino) Gallo. She attended Poughkeepsie schools and graduated from Western CT State University with a Bachelor’s degree in Justice and Law Administration.
U.S. News & World Report ranks Connecticut one of the best states in the country for gender equality
Governor Ned Lamont today is applauding the release of a study from U.S. News & World Report ranking Connecticut as one of the best states in the country for gender equality. The governor said that this issue has been a key priority for his administration, particularly when it comes to ensuring equal access to economic opportunities.
Exciting News from Stamford Mayor Caroline Simmons
The City of Stamford secures $2 million from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s RAISE Grant for the West Side. Read more here. The Stamford Public School’s CEP (Community Eligibility Provision) has been approved by the state. That’s great news for you and your children, as it allows Stamford Public Schools to provide free healthy breakfast and lunch at school to all students during the 2022-23 school year!
United Way of Western Connecticut Receives $1.2 Million Award from Federal Government to Support Families Living Paycheck to Paycheck
United Way of Western Connecticut and Prosperity Digital Marketplace announced the award of $1.2 million in Senate Directed Funds to support the expansion of a first-of-its-kind digital marketplace – Prosperi-Key – that empowers hard working families and small business to thrive across Connecticut. The funding will be used...
Team Teddy 5k in Ridgefield to raise funds and awareness for Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy
The third annual Team Teddy 5k, to raise funds and awareness for Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy, is happening on Sunday, October 2, at 9am, at Barlow Mountain Elementary School. Registration donations for the run go directly to Parent Project Muscular Dystrophy (PPMD), the leading advocacy, education, and research organization in the U.S. for Duchenne, founded by a mother of two boys with the diagnosis over 20 years ago. To learn more, register, or donate, please go to Team Teddy 5k.
Bernard's is HIRING bartenders and wait staff!
Bernard's award-winning French restaurant is hiring bartenders and wait staff. Please email Hannah at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. if you are interested in working in an extraordinary outdoor setting in the heart of Ridgefield!. Bernard's is located at 20...
Greater Danbury Chamber and the Womens Business Council to Honor Probate Judge Dianne Yamin with the 2022 Heart of Women Award
The Greater Danbury Chamber of Commerce and the Womens Business Council GDCC will honor Probate Judge Dianne Yamin with the 2022 Heart of Women award on November 3!. The event will take place at the Amber Room in Danbury. Save the date and stay tuned to Greater Danbury Chamber of...
Walk to Ridgefield town center from this picture perfect colonial: 23 New Street
It doesn't get better than this! Picture perfect, village center, white clapboard and stone clad colonial, tucked back privately on .91 park-like acres yet just a short walk to historic Main Street's Ballard Park, library, theaters, restaurants, and shops. Impressive both inside and out with Belgian block lined driveway, cobblestone...
Why Small Businesses Matter in Norwalk: Coconino Consulting
Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT Coconino Consulting!
Stamford Police mourn the passing of longtime officer Douglas Robinson
It was with heavy hearts Stamford Police announce the passing of Officer Douglas Robinson. Officer Robinson fought a courageous 3-year battle with cancer and joined the Stamford Police Department on March 6, 1989. He continued to serve this community even during his battle with cancer. Officer Robinson had a highly...
U.S. Department of Agriculture Designates New London and Windham Counties as Primary Natural Disaster Areas Due to Drought
Governor Ned Lamont today announced that he has received notification from U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Thomas J. Vilsack that New London and Windham counties have been designed by the federal agency as primary natural disaster areas due to the recent drought. Additionally, Hartford, Middlesex, and Tolland counties have been designated as contiguous counties under the declaration.
Stamford native serves aboard Navy warship in San Diego
A native of Stamford, Connecticut, serves the U.S. Navy aboard USS Boxer, which is homeported in San Diego. Petty Officer 3rd Class Jeanpierre Dominguezflorencio, a 2010 Stamford High School graduate, joined the Navy three years ago. “I was inspired to join the Navy because, as an immigrant you see the...
