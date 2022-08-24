ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ridgefield, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hamlethub.com

Camerata d’Amici Welcomes New Singers for the Upcoming Season

Camerata d’Amici is pleased to announce that it will be holding auditions for all vocal parts for the 2022-2023 season. Auditions are by appointment now through September 6. To set up an audition time, or to find out more about Camerata, contact the artistic director at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .
RIDGEFIELD, CT
hamlethub.com

Ridgefield Police Officer Louis Geller and Special Olympian Nicolas Margolfo Participate in 2022 Dream Ride

Yesterday, Saturday, August 27, Ridgefield Police Officer Louis Geller and Special Olympian Nicolas Margolfo from Windsor Locks, CT participated in the 2022 Dream Ride in Farmington, CT. The Dream Ride Experience is the signature fundraising event of The Hometown Foundation, Inc. Dream Riders are Special Olympics athletes and individuals with...
RIDGEFIELD, CT
hamlethub.com

Stamford Public Education Foundation will receive $250,000 to deliver children’s literacy programming

Thanks to the advocacy of Senator Richard Blumenthal and Senator Chris Murphy, SPEF - Stamford Public Education Foundation will receive a $250,000 earmark to deliver children’s literacy programming. SPEF is partnering with Reading Is Fundamental (RIF) to provide Stamford educators, families, and students with books and literacy resources to empower and inspire a love of reading.
STAMFORD, CT
hamlethub.com

Back to School Safety Reminders from Ridgefield Police

Next week is the start of the 2022-2023 school year. The buses will be back out on the roads and the students will be at their bus stops, waiting to be picked up. - Adjust your schedule to have a little extra time for your commute. - Drive carefully, pay...
RIDGEFIELD, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vocal Music#Exploring Music#Music Teacher#Choir#The Lower School Music#Ridgefield Academy
hamlethub.com

Bethel Public Schools Welcome New Teachers and Resource Officers

We would like to welcome our new teachers to the Bethel Public Schools. Our Assistant Superintendent, Dr. Brooks and our Director of Teaching and Learning, Michelle Rutledge have completed their orientation process. The Bethel Public Schools has a very rigorous selection process. We are excited by their level of energy and skills that they bring to the job.
BETHEL, CT
hamlethub.com

Fairfield County Bank announces #WeWoofWithStyle and supports three local animal shelters!

Fairfield County Bank is excited to announce the launch of a Facebook and Instagram campaign, Together, #WeWoofWithStyle, benefitting three local animal shelters. The three charities being featured throughout the campaign are Lucky Dog Refuge located in Stamford, CT, PAWS (Pet Animal Welfare Society) located in Norwalk, CT, and ROAR (Ridgefield Operation for Animal Rescue) located in Ridgefield, CT.
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, CT
hamlethub.com

Guilded Lynx in Downtown Ridgefield: Art Walk, Stone Sale, and Forging Class

On Saturday during Art Walk, Guilded Lynx will be hosting three artists: ceramic artist Alison Anderson, landscape painter Caroline Duggan and abstract painter Marc Fisher. The artists will be in the studio on Saturday from 12:00-4:00pm to talk about their work. Stone Sale on Friday, September 29 and Saturday, October...
RIDGEFIELD, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ridgefield, CT
State
Connecticut State
hamlethub.com

Mary E. Teicholz, 61, former Councilwoman for the City of Danbury, community advocate and volunteer, has died

Mary E. Teicholz, 61, of Danbury, wife of Lee M. Teicholz, died on Wednesday, August 24, 2022. Affectionately known by many names, “Mary T.” was born in Poughkeepsie, NY, on July 19, 1961, a daughter of the late John and Dolores (Serino) Gallo. She attended Poughkeepsie schools and graduated from Western CT State University with a Bachelor’s degree in Justice and Law Administration.
DANBURY, CT
hamlethub.com

Exciting News from Stamford Mayor Caroline Simmons

The City of Stamford secures $2 million from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s RAISE Grant for the West Side. Read more here. The Stamford Public School’s CEP (Community Eligibility Provision) has been approved by the state. That’s great news for you and your children, as it allows Stamford Public Schools to provide free healthy breakfast and lunch at school to all students during the 2022-23 school year!
STAMFORD, CT
hamlethub.com

United Way of Western Connecticut Receives $1.2 Million Award from Federal Government to Support Families Living Paycheck to Paycheck

United Way of Western Connecticut and Prosperity Digital Marketplace announced the award of $1.2 million in Senate Directed Funds to support the expansion of a first-of-its-kind digital marketplace – Prosperi-Key – that empowers hard working families and small business to thrive across Connecticut. The funding will be used...
CONNECTICUT STATE
hamlethub.com

Team Teddy 5k in Ridgefield to raise funds and awareness for Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy

The third annual Team Teddy 5k, to raise funds and awareness for Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy, is happening on Sunday, October 2, at 9am, at Barlow Mountain Elementary School. Registration donations for the run go directly to Parent Project Muscular Dystrophy (PPMD), the leading advocacy, education, and research organization in the U.S. for Duchenne, founded by a mother of two boys with the diagnosis over 20 years ago. To learn more, register, or donate, please go to Team Teddy 5k.
RIDGEFIELD, CT
hamlethub.com

Bernard's is HIRING bartenders and wait staff!

Bernard's award-winning French restaurant is hiring bartenders and wait staff. Please email Hannah at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. if you are interested in working in an extraordinary outdoor setting in the heart of Ridgefield!. Bernard's is located at 20...
RIDGEFIELD, CT
hamlethub.com

Walk to Ridgefield town center from this picture perfect colonial: 23 New Street

It doesn't get better than this! Picture perfect, village center, white clapboard and stone clad colonial, tucked back privately on .91 park-like acres yet just a short walk to historic Main Street's Ballard Park, library, theaters, restaurants, and shops. Impressive both inside and out with Belgian block lined driveway, cobblestone...
RIDGEFIELD, CT
hamlethub.com

Why Small Businesses Matter in Norwalk: Coconino Consulting

Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT Coconino Consulting!
NORWALK, CT
hamlethub.com

Stamford Police mourn the passing of longtime officer Douglas Robinson

It was with heavy hearts Stamford Police announce the passing of Officer Douglas Robinson. Officer Robinson fought a courageous 3-year battle with cancer and joined the Stamford Police Department on March 6, 1989. He continued to serve this community even during his battle with cancer. Officer Robinson had a highly...
STAMFORD, CT
hamlethub.com

U.S. Department of Agriculture Designates New London and Windham Counties as Primary Natural Disaster Areas Due to Drought

Governor Ned Lamont today announced that he has received notification from U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Thomas J. Vilsack that New London and Windham counties have been designed by the federal agency as primary natural disaster areas due to the recent drought. Additionally, Hartford, Middlesex, and Tolland counties have been designated as contiguous counties under the declaration.
WINDHAM COUNTY, CT
hamlethub.com

Stamford native serves aboard Navy warship in San Diego

A native of Stamford, Connecticut, serves the U.S. Navy aboard USS Boxer, which is homeported in San Diego. Petty Officer 3rd Class Jeanpierre Dominguezflorencio, a 2010 Stamford High School graduate, joined the Navy three years ago. “I was inspired to join the Navy because, as an immigrant you see the...
STAMFORD, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy