ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wood County, WV

Comments / 0

Related
WOWK 13 News

Longtime Jackson County public servant dies

JACKSON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A longtime public servant in West Virginia has died. The Ripley Volunteer Fire Department says that Walter Smittle has passed away. Smittle was the longtime director of Jackson County Emergency Services. Smittle also served as a West Virginia State Fire Marshall. His former colleagues call him a highly decorated public servant. […]
JACKSON COUNTY, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Parkersburg, WV
Parkersburg, WV
Government
County
Wood County, WV
Parkersburg, WV
Health
Wood County, WV
Government
WTAP

Marietta receives RAISE grant for additional parking

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The city of Marietta and Marietta college received $1 million in funding from the RAISE grant to begin the design and engineering for two parking garages. One of the garages will be placed on the Marietta college campus and the other will be placed in Downtown...
MARIETTA, OH
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

City Park pool to immediately close

PARKERSBURG — The City Park pool will immediately close because of the failure of a pump that circulates water, the mayor said Thursday. The Splash Pad will remain open Saturday and Sunday and Sept. 3. 4 and 5. The pump cannot be repaired in time to provide safe operation...
PARKERSBURG, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Abuse#Town Hall Meeting#Linus Mental Health#The Wood#Diseases#General Health
WTAP

School spirit marched through the halls of local elementary schools

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Some elementary schools got a little extra spirit this week as Parkersburg South and Parkersburg High school marched through their halls for spirit tour days. The marching bands, football teams, cheerleaders, red wings, and southern bells, and twirlers visited local elementary schools to help get the...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

New “Rainbow Fentanyl” puts local police departments on alert

VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - Washington County Sheriff Larry Minks said that they have not had any signs of the rainbow fentanyl… but have seen a heavy influx in powder fentanyl. Pifer said that awareness and education are ways everyone can help combat the drug crisis. Local officials are on...
VIENNA, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
West Virginia University
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Wood County law enforcement conduct warrant sweep

PARKERSBURG — Local law enforcement agencies conducted a warrant sweep under a Mutual Aid agreement, according to a press release issued Friday by the Wood County Prosecutor’s Office. According to the press release the sweep was conducted over two days and included members of the Parkersburg Police Department,...
WOOD COUNTY, WV
wchstv.com

Mother arrested following alleged abduction in Kanawha County

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATED, 3:30 p.m. 8/27/22. A mother was arrested Saturday following reports of a child abduction in Kanawha County. Sarah Evelyn Hall, 43, of South Charleston has been charged with child concealment and domestic battery, according to a criminal complaint filed in Kanawha County Magistrate Court.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WTAP

Marietta City Schools making sure to inform parents on meal programs

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - With the recent ending of the universal meals program during the pandemic -- that provided free meals for students in grades kindergarten through 12th grade -- schools are providing parents with information on how they can make sure their kids eat. Officials with Marietta City Schools...
MARIETTA, OH
WOWK 13 News

Person dead after Meigs County, Ohio explosion

MEIGS COUNTY, OH (WOWK)—A person is dead after an explosion in the Scipio Township area of Meigs County. The Meigs County Sheriff’s Office says that they began investigating the explosion of a homemade explosive device on Friday. They say that a person died from injuries sustained in the explosion. They say that they are working […]
MEIGS COUNTY, OH
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Parkersburg City Council rejects alley closure

PARKERSBURG — A request by Coca-Cola Consolidated to close part of an alley near Seventh and 13th streets for security enhancements was rejected by Parkersburg City Council. The first reading of an ordinance authorizing the closure failed in a 5-2 vote with two members absent during Tuesday’s regular council meeting.
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Organizers prep for the annual Honey Festival

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Honey Festival starts this Saturday and Parkersburg City Park has been buzzing in preparation. Venders and organizers alike have been setting up their exhibits, tents, and inflatables. It will be a chance to have fun and, of course, learn more about bees. Expect hives on...
PARKERSBURG, WV
Lootpress

WVDNR accepting applications for controlled deer hunts at four state parks this fall

SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) — The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources is now accepting applications to participate in controlled deer hunts at four state parks. Controlled hunts are scheduled this fall at Beech Fork, Cacapon Resort, North Bend and Twin Falls Resort state parks. Hunters have until Aug. 31 to apply. Drawing for the hunts will be held on Sept. 1 and successful applicants will be notified between Sept. 6-16.
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy