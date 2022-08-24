Read full article on original website
WTAP
Sumner school holds public forum for public input on the decision of the building’s future
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Sumnerites held a public forum to decide what to do with the historical building. They were given three options demolish the building and create a park on the land, demolish the building and create a smaller building in the footprint of the historical Sumner school or preserve the building.
Coronavirus Active Case Trends: north central West Virginia recap for August 26
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – 12 News is producing a weekly look at the trends in active coronavirus cases in north central West Virginia. This recap is released on Fridays, and it shows how the number of active cases has changed from the previous Friday. For the purposes of this report, these recaps will focus on Barbour, […]
WTAP
“Trust in the goodness of people.” Art exhibit highlights local stories of recovery from addiction.
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - A traveling art exhibit highlighting addiction recovery is taking a stop at the Washington County Health Department. WTAP spoke to a local whose story was featured. Every photograph lining the exhibit hall spotlights a local successfully recovering from addiction. Reed Byers is one of those faces.
Longtime Jackson County public servant dies
JACKSON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A longtime public servant in West Virginia has died. The Ripley Volunteer Fire Department says that Walter Smittle has passed away. Smittle was the longtime director of Jackson County Emergency Services. Smittle also served as a West Virginia State Fire Marshall. His former colleagues call him a highly decorated public servant. […]
WTAP
Marietta receives RAISE grant for additional parking
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The city of Marietta and Marietta college received $1 million in funding from the RAISE grant to begin the design and engineering for two parking garages. One of the garages will be placed on the Marietta college campus and the other will be placed in Downtown...
WTAP
Swimming pool at Parkersburg City Park closed immediately for the rest of the season
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The main pool at Parkersburg City Park has closed for the season effective immediately according to a news release from Parkersburg Mayor Tom Joyce’s office. Public Works Director Everett Shears and Parks Supervisor Buck McCroskey notified the Mayor that the main pump that circulates the...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
City Park pool to immediately close
PARKERSBURG — The City Park pool will immediately close because of the failure of a pump that circulates water, the mayor said Thursday. The Splash Pad will remain open Saturday and Sunday and Sept. 3. 4 and 5. The pump cannot be repaired in time to provide safe operation...
WTAP
Pet of the Week: Goldie & Sissy from the Humane Society of Parkersburg!
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Meet Goldie and Sissy! WTAP’s Pets of the Week!. Goldie and Sissy are both 3 month old kittens and they join us from the Humane Society of Parkersburg. Goldie loves to cuddle and is very playful, while Sissy is more independent and likes to do...
WTAP
School spirit marched through the halls of local elementary schools
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Some elementary schools got a little extra spirit this week as Parkersburg South and Parkersburg High school marched through their halls for spirit tour days. The marching bands, football teams, cheerleaders, red wings, and southern bells, and twirlers visited local elementary schools to help get the...
WTAP
The Dils Center is officially closing and going back on the market
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Dils center is officially closing and going back on the market after three years with the current owner. Vinny Kunze and his wife Angela Harris are closing and moving to Ohio after what they say was a lack of support from the Parkersburg community .
WTAP
Your Good News: High schooler’s nonprofit gives back to families affected by addiction
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - For August’s “Your Good News” segment sponsored by Morrison Incorporated, seven high school boys are giving back to their community by working hard and donating money to a charitable cause that impacts most of the Mid-Ohio Valley. Jade Thompson is a teacher at...
WTAP
New “Rainbow Fentanyl” puts local police departments on alert
VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - Washington County Sheriff Larry Minks said that they have not had any signs of the rainbow fentanyl… but have seen a heavy influx in powder fentanyl. Pifer said that awareness and education are ways everyone can help combat the drug crisis. Local officials are on...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Wood County law enforcement conduct warrant sweep
PARKERSBURG — Local law enforcement agencies conducted a warrant sweep under a Mutual Aid agreement, according to a press release issued Friday by the Wood County Prosecutor’s Office. According to the press release the sweep was conducted over two days and included members of the Parkersburg Police Department,...
wchstv.com
Mother arrested following alleged abduction in Kanawha County
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATED, 3:30 p.m. 8/27/22. A mother was arrested Saturday following reports of a child abduction in Kanawha County. Sarah Evelyn Hall, 43, of South Charleston has been charged with child concealment and domestic battery, according to a criminal complaint filed in Kanawha County Magistrate Court.
Lewis County Pool hosts Doggie Dip
The Lewis County Park partnered with the Lewis-Upshur Animal Control Facility to host a "Doggie Dip" between 12 p.m. and 4 p.m. at the pool on Aug. 27.
WTAP
Marietta City Schools making sure to inform parents on meal programs
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - With the recent ending of the universal meals program during the pandemic -- that provided free meals for students in grades kindergarten through 12th grade -- schools are providing parents with information on how they can make sure their kids eat. Officials with Marietta City Schools...
Person dead after Meigs County, Ohio explosion
MEIGS COUNTY, OH (WOWK)—A person is dead after an explosion in the Scipio Township area of Meigs County. The Meigs County Sheriff’s Office says that they began investigating the explosion of a homemade explosive device on Friday. They say that a person died from injuries sustained in the explosion. They say that they are working […]
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Parkersburg City Council rejects alley closure
PARKERSBURG — A request by Coca-Cola Consolidated to close part of an alley near Seventh and 13th streets for security enhancements was rejected by Parkersburg City Council. The first reading of an ordinance authorizing the closure failed in a 5-2 vote with two members absent during Tuesday’s regular council meeting.
WTAP
Organizers prep for the annual Honey Festival
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Honey Festival starts this Saturday and Parkersburg City Park has been buzzing in preparation. Venders and organizers alike have been setting up their exhibits, tents, and inflatables. It will be a chance to have fun and, of course, learn more about bees. Expect hives on...
WVDNR accepting applications for controlled deer hunts at four state parks this fall
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) — The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources is now accepting applications to participate in controlled deer hunts at four state parks. Controlled hunts are scheduled this fall at Beech Fork, Cacapon Resort, North Bend and Twin Falls Resort state parks. Hunters have until Aug. 31 to apply. Drawing for the hunts will be held on Sept. 1 and successful applicants will be notified between Sept. 6-16.
