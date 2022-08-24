4 financial tips for marriage and relationships you should do right now

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Happily ever after is everybody’s goal when getting married. But when it comes to money, that fairy-tale ending may be out of reach.

Local financial professional Brad Pistole from Trinity Insurance & Financial Services has four financial vows to make with your significant other before walking down the aisle.

Vow to be Financially Honest

Being financially honest may seem like a no-brainer, but 44% of Americans in relationships are hiding money from their spouses.

Keeping secrets is committing financial infidelity, which can put a big strain on your relationship.

Be honest with your partner about your financial situation, including your bank accounts and your debt.

“I’m not saying you can’t have a separate account for your own purchases or for buying gifts,” said Pistole. “The key is making sure your partner is aware of it.”

Vow to Plan Together

Dream about what your retirement looks like. Do you want to travel? Do you want to donate to charity?

Figure out how much you need to save for retirement.

“By having a shared goal, both spouses should be eager to save as much as they can,” said Pistole.

Vow to Always Communicate

Communication is key in any relationship. It’s better to address tough topics like finances before things go too far.

When it comes to our finances, you can keep communication open by setting a spending limit. For example, if one spouse wants to make a purchase over $100, you both need to talk about it and agree on it.

You could also try putting a “money date” on the calendar to check in and see where you are financially or even just pay the bills.

Vow to Protect Your Family

Many people start a family once they’re married, and you need a plan to protect your family in case of an emergency.

Only about 10% of millennials say they have adequate life insurance policies to cover expenses, leaving family members at risk.

There are two different types of life insurance: term and permanent. Term policies can be simple and less expensive. They cover you for a specific number of years, usually 10 or 20. If you pass away during that time, a set amount is paid out to beneficiaries. Permanent policies cover you for life and are typically more expensive. Unlike term policies, permanent policies have a cash value accumulation component. A portion of the premium is allocated to cash value and grows tax-free.



