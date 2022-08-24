ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FBI Arrests Members of Right-Wing Militia ‘B Squad’ Who Allegedly Faced Off Against Police in Violent Capitol Tunnel Confrontation on Jan. 6

By Marisa Sarnoff
Law & Crime
 4 days ago
Comments / 251

wvwop
3d ago

As a party that supposedly values the rule of law, why are they increasingly becoming more tolerant of lawlessness? How can such irresponsible behavior from republican leadership positions be acceptable? So much for the "LAW & ORDER PARTY 🥳 😜 🤪

Reply(16)
29
Child of Abaddon
3d ago

Hey wait, Republicans, are we still "BACK THE BLUE" and are we still siding with the "THIN BLUE LINE" where has all that gone???? Now it's all knives out against the FBI? You people are something, but none of it is good...

Reply(6)
13
Island Traveler Ly
3d ago

Last words they said. The Government Will Never Find Us!!!!!🤪 Recently:👮👮🏾‍♀️👮🏾‍♀️👮🏾‍♀️👮‍♂️👮🏻‍♂️🚓🚓🚓🚓🚓🚓🚓 Evening why don't you guys come down town!

Reply(2)
18
americanmilitarynews.com

After 35 years missing, an Air Force captain mysteriously reappeared in California

It’s not clear exactly how long a man who called himself Barry O’Beirne lived a quiet life in Daly City, the sleepy suburb a few miles south of San Francisco. It’s also not clear what he was doing on the morning of Wednesday, June 6, 2018, when, after 35 years, Air Force special agents knocked on his door and arrested him for desertion.
DALY CITY, CA
Business Insider

Trump calls detained WNBA star Brittney Griner a 'potentially spoiled person' while criticizing proposed prisoner swap for Russian arms dealer

Donald Trump criticized a proposed deal to swap WNBA player Brittney Griner for a Russian arms dealer. Trump claimed Griner is a "potentially spoiled person" who entered Russia "loaded up with drugs." The Biden administration said the return of Griner and other detainees is their "highest priority." Former President Donald...
POTUS
Person
Donald Trump
#Fbi#Police#Right Wing Militia#The Department Of Justice#Doj
Fox News

Florida police chief accused of conducting improper searches, rejects allegations as 'false and slanderous'

A Florida union head is calling for the Bradenton Police Department's chief to be suspended and has filed an administrative complaint against the City for alleged unfair labor practices after its top cop allegedly conducted an illegal search – and her department then took "abusive" steps against the officer who reported her, Fox News has learned.
BRADENTON, FL
Law & Crime

LawandCrime.com is the only site and OTT Network that covers live court video, high-profile criminal trials, crazy crime, celebrity justice, and smart legal analysis. Created by TV’s top legal commentator and attorney, Dan Abrams, Law & Crime brings common sense written and video analysis to the often confusing and always intriguing world of the law. The site’s team of journalists and lawyers provide real-time news updates along with live courtroom coverage of the most fascinating trials and legal stories.

 https://lawandcrime.com/

