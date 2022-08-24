ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corpus Christi, TX

Drive Through for Your Labor Day Activity Kit

Corpus Christi, Texas
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XjbpU_0hU50VC200

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX – The City of Corpus Christi’s Parks & Recreation Department is preparing to distribute 300 Labor Day Activity Kits on Friday, September 2, from 5:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., while supplies last. The kits will be distributed to the public at the Joe Garza Recreation Center, located at 3204 Highland Avenue.

The distribution will consist of 260 fun at-home activity kits for elementary-age children and 40 kits for teens (upon request). The kits include a kite, arts and crafts, a science kit, kinetic sand, a fidget toy pack, and snacks.

There is a limit of one kit per person, and residents must be present to receive their kits. To remain safe, the City asks that residents stay in their vehicles as they drive through the distribution site.

For more information, visit www.ccparkandrec.com (click “Recreation Centers”) or call 361-826-PLAY. Connect with us on social media for updates.

The Corpus Christi Parks & Recreation Department is dedicated to providing quality, affordable enrichment programs for all ages and interests. For more information about the wide variety of programs and services offered by the department, visit www.ccparkandrec.com. We invite everyone to Live. Learn. Play!

Reasonable accommodations are provided upon request and in accordance with the Americans with Disabilities Act. For assistance or to request a reasonable accommodation, please call 361-826-3460 at least 48 hours in advance.

