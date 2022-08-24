An Oklahoma teacher says she resigned over a state law requiring teachers to censor books in classroom libraries

Read full article on original website
Henry County Daily Herald
Oklahoma state board affirms decision to downgrade accreditation for 2 school districts over violating law on race and gender teaching
Two school districts in Oklahoma will remain under a downgraded accreditation status after they were accused of violating a state law that bars certain types of teachings on race and gender, despite educators' calls on Thursday to lift the punishment they say is hurting teachers and students. The Oklahoma State...
Henry County Daily Herald
Ron DeSantis suspends 4 Broward County School Board members after a grand jury investigation prompted by Parkland massacre
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday suspended four Broward County School Board members based on recommendations from a statewide grand jury looking into events surrounding the deadly shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School four years ago. "It is my duty to suspend people from office when there is clear...
Henry County Daily Herald
Emmett Till Alerts system launched to alert Black leaders about racist or hate crime incidents
A new alert system has been launched in Maryland to notify Black leaders and clergy about credible threats or hate crimes. The Emmett Till Alerts system -- named in honor of the 14-year-old Black teen who was murdered in 1955, after a White woman, Carolyn Bryant Donham, claimed Till whistled at her -- is modeled after the Amber Alert system.
Henry County Daily Herald
'Get out now': Mayor urges residents to flee ahead of rising river waters in Mississippi
With Mississippi's Pearl River now expected to crest earlier than originally forecast, threatening to flood streets and creep into homes within the next 48 hours, some Jackson residents are being told to flee. Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba urged residents to "get out now," during a news conference Saturday.
HAL BRADY: Another look at stealing
HAL BRADY: Another look at stealing
Can’t help but wonder what people are thinking? Numbers of smash-and-grab looters are ransacking stores in California and other places. And the word is if you steal up to $950 it is considered a misdemeanor. Chances are the police won’t investigate and the prosecutors won’t prosecute. Is that an invitation for more smashing and grabbing or what?
Henry County Daily Herald
The fight against drought in California has a new tool: The restrictor
The pretty, cloudless blue skies over perfectly manicured lawns represent an ugly reality for California's Las Virgenes Municipal Water District as it grapples with the historic megadrought ravaging the American West. Despite a lack of any measurable rain in months, the carpet of lush, green grass likely means homeowners are...
Henry County Daily Herald
Evacuations ordered in Idaho due to the Four Corners Fire
Increased fire activity has caused evacuation orders to be implemented in parts of Idaho impacted by the Four Corners Fire, which was reported on August 13th. The fire, which was caused by lightning, is about 18% contained and has burned more than 10,100 acres, according to InciWeb, a clearinghouse for US fire information. The fire is impacting both Payette National Forest and Boise National Forest.
Henry County Daily Herald
Oregon's Rum Creek wildfire nearly doubles in size to more than 8,000 acres
A wildfire burning in southwest Oregon has grown to 8,404 acres, according to a Sunday update by fire officials, nearly double the acreage the blaze had consumed a day prior. Approximately 740 personnel are now battling the Rum Creek fire after officials from the Northwest 13 Incident Management Team assumed command of the response Sunday morning along with two state agencies from the Oregon State Fire Marshal and the Oregon Department of Forestry.
Henry County Daily Herald
Oregon wildfire triples its reach in 1 day, burning thousands more acres and forcing evacuations
A southwestern Oregon wildfire burning since mid-August spread rapidly from Friday to Saturday thanks to strong winds, more then tripling its total burned acreage in one day and prompting evacuation orders, fire officials said. The Rum Creek Fire, about a 50-mile drive northwest of Medford, has burned 4,319 acres as...
