kswo.com
Buffalo Soldiers Fundraise for Baskets
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - It may be a little to start thinking of the holidays... but one Lawton-Fort Sill group is already planning ways to help families who will be in need. Drivers may have seen tents and tables set up off of Lee Boulevard on Saturday for the Lawton-Fort Sill Buffalo Soldiers fundraiser.
kswo.com
Lawton rucking crew cleans Ferris Ave.
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Ferris Avenue in Lawton is a little cleaner, thanks to members of the Blackout Rucking Crew. The group got together Saturday morning to clean up the area. Rucking is a workout in which people carry heavy backpacks while marching. It’s a term used often within the...
kswo.com
Cache opens new Pickleball court
CACHE, Okla. (KSWO) - A brand new Pickleball court is waiting for players in Cache after the City held a grand opening for it Saturday morning. It’s one of the fastest growing sports in the United States, combining aspects of tennis, table tennis and badminton. An anonymous donation got...
kswo.com
Stephens County company offers a free night at Kiddieland
DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - A company in Duncan is excited to host a new free community event at Kiddieland in Duncan on Thursday, to help introduce themselves and give back to the community. PGM Processing, one of the fastest growing companies in Stephens County, will offer free rides, snow cones,...
kswo.com
First Alert Forecast- Hot today, not so hot tomorrow...
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - While today gets toasty, tomorrow looks to be a bit cooler. Temperatures today are expected to max out in the high 90s with even a few triple digits here and there. Cooler temperatures, however, are on the way along with rain chances late tonight and into tomorrow morning. The high 90s of today will be replaced by low 90s tomorrow.
newschannel6now.com
Fire at donut shop causes $25K in damages
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Fire Department battled a fire at the Daylight Donut shop on Thursday. Firefighters were alerted to the blaze at 2700 Southwest Pkwy. around 1:40 a.m., where they saw fire coming out of a window at the back of the building. Fire officials said it took around 10 minutes for them to control a small fire inside the building, near a window. They also reported seeing boxes of grease that had melted, and stated the floors were covered in liquid grease.
kswo.com
Multiple injuries after car hits pole, starts fire in Lawton
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Multiple people were injured Saturday night after a vehicle hit a power pole in Lawton, sparking a grassfire and knocking out electricity for some. It happened just after 9 p.m. in the area of Flowermound and Cache Road. At last check, Public Service Company of Oklahoma’s...
Look: Hirschi (Texas) receiver Jamarion Carroll scores touchdown after using 360-degree jump to break tackle
Jamarion Carroll simply would not be denied. It looked like it would just be a small gain, but he wanted more. In the season opener for Hirschi (Texas), which the Huskies won 48-7 over Clint, the senior receiver went all-out to take a short pass over 80 yards to the house. Carroll showed off ...
kswo.com
Decision announced in Lawton Ward 4 council race
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - With the recent passing of Barbara Curry, many people are wondering what the next steps are in the runoff election for City Council Ward 4. According to the city charter for Lawton, section C-6-5 reads: If one (1) of the two (2) candidates for an office nominated in a primary election dies or withdraws before the general election, the remaining candidate shall be elected to that office; and his name need not appear on the ballot for the general election.
Ft. Sill soldier released after manslaughter bonds lowered
A Ft. Sill soldier from Georgia is free from jail after getting lower bonds approved on his manslaughter charges from a fatal wreck last year.
Another clothing store prepares to leave Sikes Senter Mall
A budget clothing store is leaving Sikes Senter Mall this September.
Small fire sparks at local donut shop
The Wichita Falls Fire Department responded to a small fire at a local donut shop early Thursday morning.
kswo.com
Student detained after weapon found on LPS campus
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - On Wednesday, Lawton Public School police detained a student after a weapon was found, during a security check-in. Officials said it happened around 9 a.m. at the Douglass Learning Center. The center is a school for non-traditional students of different ages. Officials said there was no...
kswo.com
Altus Police search for suspect in pawn shop burglary
ALTUS, Okla. (KSWO) - Police in Altus are looking for answers, after someone burglarized a pawn shop on Thursday. According to Altus Police Chief, Tim Murphy, police showed up to Action Pawn off 315 South Main street around 1 a.m.. The burglar broke a window on the west side of...
Local bondsman lies about wanted girlfriend’s location, Texas Ranger says
The arrest affidavit for a local bail bondsman with several previous arrests alleges he was concealing his girlfriend, who was wanted on multiple felony warrants.
kswo.com
First Alert 7 Forecast: Muggy Conditions Over the Weekend with Rain Chances too | 8/26PM
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Like much of this week, daytime highs for tomorrow will maintain our gradual warming trend, as highs will be in the mid 90s for most of Texoma with feels-like temps in the upper 90s due to still muggy conditions. Winds will be breezier out of the southeast at 10-15 mph. Intervals of sun and clouds as we could see a small chance for rain tomorrow in the late afternoon and evening hours, but will be limited only to northwestern counties.
msn.com
Oklahoma company hit with record-setting hazardous waste penalty for hand sanitizer
The Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality issued a $6.6 million penalty against a Chickasha company that allegedly stored large quantities of hand sanitizer on pallets, some of which were dumped onto the ground or caught fire. The penalty leveled against Brannan Bordwine and Bordwine Development is the largest cash penalty...
KWTX
Oklahoma man charged after attempting to burn Mexican restaurant down
DUNCAN, Okla. (KXII) - A Stephens County man is accused of attempting to set a Duncan restaurant on fire. According to court documents from the State of Oklahoma, 23-year-old Israel Hernandez threw a rock through the El Palacio Mexican Restaurant’s window and attempted to light a Molotov on August 19, 2022.
Former mall store manager pleads to embezzlement
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A former manager at a Sikes Senter athletic shoe and clothing store pleads guilty to embezzling. Julius Hastings, 27, pleaded guilty in 78th District Court and received a 5-year probated sentence. The Foot Locker store manager at the time was arrested in 2019 and accused of stealing almost $8,400 from the […]
Woman mad about neighbor getting new car sentenced
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A woman police said keyed her neighbor’s car because she was mad the neighbor had a new car while she has to walk everywhere is sentenced for criminal mischief. Jennifer Clemans, 44, was arrested in July on Humphreys Street shortly after the vandalism. The victim said she witnessed Clemans key her […]
