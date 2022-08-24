Read full article on original website
Updates on the status of the $1 million donation at the Re-opening this Friday at the Texas African American Museum
Congratulations to Pastor Rosia J Harmon on your 60th Birthday July 31, 2022
Internet goes wild after fans of the Jetsons say George Joesph Jetson will supposedly be born on July 31, 2022
Tour Tyler Texas sales tax holiday this weekend August 5 - 7, 2022 on clothing, diapers, backpacks, school supplies
National Avocado Day In 2022, it is celebrated on July 31st
SNAP Schedule: Louisiana Purchase Card EBT Payments Distribute Based on Social Security Number in September 2022
Louisiana SNAP benefits are administered by the Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services, which provides food-purchasing assistance for low-income households. Benefits are distributed once...
East Texas Review
Komatsu expands its Longview, Texas facility
56,000-sq. ft. building to house office, employee center and customer experience center. To upgrade and consolidate multiple functions into a single location, Komatsu is building a significantly expanded office and administration building on its manufacturing campus in Longview, Texas, U.S. Last month the company broke ground for the new 56,000-square-foot building at 2400 S. MacArthur St. and is targeting a move-in date of December 2023.
KLTV
Longview farmers market ends season early due to drought
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - In spite of recent rains, the lingering effects of the East Texas drought are still being felt. Some farmers markets have closed down early, not only because of the lack of produce, but the condition of what comes in. Though some farms and gardens are in...
Driveway sinkhole causes Harmony ISD to use alternate pickup/drop off route
BIG SANDY, Texas (KETK) – Harmony ISD has designated an alternate drop off and pickup route due to a sinkhole in their main entrance driveway, the district announced Saturday. The district took to Facebook to show the alternate route that utilizes Jaguar Road, photo below. “We appreciate your help...
inforney.com
High prices, lack of availability put financial strain on East Texas renters
Renters in East Texas are mostly in the same boat right now. Tenants are seeing consistent increases in their rent but unable to move due to issues like a lack of available units in the area or trouble finding a place with cheaper rent. Others are spending months — some...
Why Tyler and High Hill Development Are Becoming New Hubs for North Texans
Nestled amongst the piney woods of East Texas, High Hill Development offers an oasis of stunning vacation homes, beautiful scenery, and world-class leisure. The new resort development aims to create the ultimate relaxation and a memorable experience for Texans that are accustomed to the immersive 30A-like experience in Florida. As...
Texas bans local, state government entities from doing business with firms that 'boycott' fossil fuels
Texas banned 10 financial firms from doing business with the state after Comptroller Glenn Hegar said Wednesday that they did not support the oil and gas industry. Hegar, a Republican running for reelection in November, banned BlackRock Inc., and other banks and investment firms — as well as some investment funds within large banks such as Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan — from entering into most contracts with state and local entities after Hegar’s office said the firms “boycott” the fossil fuel sector.
KTRE
CITY OF JACKSONVILLE PROJECTS KLTV 7 NEWS 10pm 8-25-22
East Texas hair stylist says about 60% of clients have post-COVID hair shedding. Cox said normal hair shedding is about 150 strands per day, but after having COVID, that number could double or triple. “But it will grow back. It does come back,” Cox said. Updated: 33 minutes...
KLTV
Longview rabbit show offers unique view of over 50 different breeds
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) -Owners of over 50 different breeds of rabbits are showing their passion for pets at the Longview Exhibit Center. “Twice today they’ll go on the table under different judges each time,” says Anita Matthews, president of the club that organizes the annual rabbit show. “One...
KLTV
Operation Buzzard
KLTV
City of Jacksonville receives funding for infrastructure projects
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Persistent Drought Dries Up, Closes Popular Central Texas Swimming Hole
After reports last month that a popular Central Texas swimming hole was drying up, Hays County parks say they're closing Jacob's Well to swimming for the remainder of the year. The Hays County Parks Department said the watering hole was suffering from significant drought and that significant rainfall was needed...
28 Fugitives are Still at Large in Texas Including 1 from East Texas
Being on the run from police does not seem like fun to me. Constantly ducking every time you hear a siren. Wondering if that acquaintance who's hiding you will turn you in for the reward money. Not being able to get out and enjoy some time with friends in a public setting. Yeah, I would not want any of that. I'm not saying that's what these 28 individuals are having to do but they are having to hide from Texas law enforcement so they don't go to, or back to, jail.
Own a Unique Longview Treasure, Beautiful ‘Stonehurst’ Home is Now for Sale
You can own a piece of Longview, TX history. The iconic Stonehurst home located on N. Sixth Street is absolutely fabulous and is now for sale. Like folks are saying it is a true jewel in the crown of East Texas, and now you can make your residence in a home steeped in East Texas history.
Why customers say Austin Whataburgers are the worst in Texas
The capital city has "below-average Whataburgers," according to a San Antonio Express-News analysis of Google data.
KTRE
Upshur County Tire Fire Follow Up
KLTV
Fatal auto pedestrian wreck in Tyler.
inforney.com
This Is the City With the Most Gun Stores in Texas
There are over 393 million guns in circulation in the U.S., according to estimates from the Small Arms Survey, far outnumbering the national population of 327 million. In the United States - the only country in the world home to more civilian-owned guns than people - guns are big business.
ssnewstelegram.com
Concrete restrooms for Pacific Park
In matter of just a few minutes, the City of Sulphur Springs took care of their Pacific Park restroom issues for the next few decades. A very heavy-duty 57,000-pound, $90,000 allweather concrete and steel restroom was delivered to Pacific Park in Sulphur Springs. The structure was lifted from a flatbed truck and delivered the exact location where city workers had prepared piping. 'The entire building is made of concrete, even the roof,' said Marc Maxwell, Sulphur Springs City Manager.
5 Incredible Reasons Why People Are Buying Real Estate in Hopkins County
If you talked to someone who moved to Hopkins County from Germany, Europe, or Iowa, you might ask, “What exactly brought you here? How or why?” There are so many choices out there. So you’d wonder, maybe with amazement, what precisely drew them to this area. Of course, there is always a bigger picture and richer story behind each decision but below are some basic reasons why people have chosen to move here.
