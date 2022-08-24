ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalkaska, MI

Kalkaska Looking to Earn Respect This Football Season

By Tyler Driesenga
 4 days ago
KALKASKA – The Kalkaska Blazers have won just one game in the past four seasons. It’s a fact known all too well by the players and coaches on the team, and it’s a fact they’re working relentlessly to change this fall.

“Nobody really gives us any respect and why should they?” said head coach Jeremy Wilkinson. “We’ve been down for the last few years. So [this season, let’s] have high energy and get excited! I mean, if someone makes a big play, get excited about it!”

The Blazers return an experienced roster in 2022 consisting mostly of juniors and seniors that saw game experience as sophomores.

Thanks to improved weight room participation, they’re looking to play a more physical game and earn the respect of their opponents.

“There were numerous games last year that we were in. We were in a lot of games and our record should’ve been a lot better than what it was,” Wilkinson said. “Every game we’ve got to to be better than the previous. If something bad happens, we can’t put our heads down and say ‘oh no. Here we go again.’ You know, you’ve got to keep your head up and keep fighting.”

