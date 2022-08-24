Read full article on original website
Related
State Parks investigating plane landing at Manresa State Beach
Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office confirms a plane has landed at Manresa State Beach. The post State Parks investigating plane landing at Manresa State Beach appeared first on KION546.
railfan.com
SP 4-6-2 Arrives at Niles Canyon Railway
SUNOL, Calif. — Southern Pacific 4-6-2 2479 arrived at its new home, the Niles Canyon Railway, this week where it will eventually be restored to service. In 2021, California Trolley & Railroad Corporation announced that it had forged a deal to move the steam locomotive and a roundhouse — brick by brick — from Santa Clara County to Niles Canyon Railway, which is owned and operated by the Pacific Locomotive Association. Upon arrival, ownership of the locomotive was to be transferred to Niles Canyon. The California Trolley & Railroad Corporation has been restoring SP 2479 since 1989 and it is now 80 percent complete.
sanbenito.com
Crews start work on Highway 156 expressway
A project to build a new four-lane expressway adjacent to Highway 156 between San Juan Bautista and Hollister is set to begin, resulting in traffic delays for commuters and other travelers over the coming months, according to Caltrans. The San Benito Route 156 Improvement Project will be located immediately south...
msn.com
Focal Point | Begonia Festival
Floats line up along Soquel Creek for the 65th and last Capitola Begonia Festival in 2017. The festival theme that year was Jungle Safari. The Capitola Begonia Festival, which evolved from the Capitola Water Fantasy of the early 1950s, officially began in 1954. The Begonia Festival was one of the longest running annual festivals in Santa Cruz County. Capitola had to bid a fond farewell to the festival when the last source of local blossoms, the Golden State Bulb Growers, ceased operations in the area. Over Labor Day weekend, Sept. 3-4, the Capitola Arts & Cultural Commission is mounting a tribute to the Begonia Festival’s colorful history. Commemorative events will take place throughout the weekend at Capitola City Hall and Esplanade Park. (Capitola Historical Museum)
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
El Charrito Express to open Sept. 2 in Monterey
MONTEREY, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Salinas staple is getting a new location in Monterey beginning Friday, Sept. 2. El Charrito announced they would launch a take-out only, El Charitto Express, located at 483 Calle Principal in Monterey. "We're looking forward to serving the Monterey community and are always humbled and beyond grateful for our community's continued The post El Charrito Express to open Sept. 2 in Monterey appeared first on KION546.
Four victims in stable condition after Hollister Big rig vs. six-vehicle crash
Big-rig versus seven-vehicle crash in Hollister, CA. The post Four victims in stable condition after Hollister Big rig vs. six-vehicle crash appeared first on KION546.
Bulldog Sports Pub in Monterey reopens after three years of reconstruction and COVID woes
MONTEREY, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Bulldog Sports Pub got a new look. Repairs, reconstruction, and COVID-19 closed the pub down for three years. It's different from what regulars might remember. So what's new? A bigger dining area, an extra bar, and an outdoor spot for people who want to eat and drink outside. The building planned to reopen The post Bulldog Sports Pub in Monterey reopens after three years of reconstruction and COVID woes appeared first on KION546.
Motorcyclist killed in crash involving semi-truck in Merced County, CHP says
The CHP says the semi-truck was turning left onto Volta Road when it crossed directly in the path of a man on a Harley Davidson.
IN THIS ARTICLE
kion546.com
Hollister Police sees uptick in vehicle vs. bicyclists, results in three major injuries
HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV) - Hollister Police said they have seen an uptick in vehicle versus bicyclist calls, three of which resulted in major injuries to bicyclists. The three incidents happened in the middle of the day, two in downtown Hollister and the third incident occurred at the intersection of Tres Pinos and Airline Highway.
Shelter-in-place lifted in Hollister after mountain lion sighting
HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV)- Hollister Police said the shelter-in-place order was lifted for parts of Hollister after a mountain lion was sighted Friday morning. It was spotted near a resident's porch on the 1400 block of Diablo Drive near Clearview Drive at around 4:42 a.m. Califronia Fish and Wildlife were called to assist. Wildlife officers tried The post Shelter-in-place lifted in Hollister after mountain lion sighting appeared first on KION546.
Crews respond as 3 cars catch fire in San Jose
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Crews are responding to a vehicle fire Wednesday afternoon, the San Jose Fire Department announced in a tweet. The incident happened on the 1700 block of De Marietta Avenue where two cars are fully involved. As of 4 p.m., the fire is extending to a third vehicle. No structures are […]
benitolink.com
Hollister Police Planning announces DUI/driver’s license checkpoint
Information provided by Hollister Police Department. The Hollister Police Department announced it will conduct a DUI/driver’s license checkpoint on Aug. 26 from 6 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. at an undisclosed location within the city limits. The advisory said that in recent years, California has seen a disturbing increase in...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
sanjoseinside.com
From Valley Water: As We Reduce Water Use, Please Water Trees During The Drought
As Santa Clara County endures the third year of drought, Valley Water is asking all our communities to do their part and reduce water use. While one of the easiest ways to do this is by reducing your outdoor watering, everyone should keep watering their trees. Trees are a vital...
pajaronian.com
Hospital to begin under new owners Sept. 1
WATSONVILLE—With the purchase of Watsonville Community Hospital now a certainty, the nonprofit formed to make the acquisition got another bit of good news Tuesday when Kaiser Permanente announced it was donating $4.5 million to the cause. With a goal of $67 million to cover the purchase and operating expenses...
NBC Bay Area
M3.1 Earthquake Rattles East of Alum Rock: USGS
A preliminary 3.1 magnitude earthquake struck Saturday afternoon just east of Alum Rock, according to the United States Geological Survey. The quake, which hit just before 1 p.m. was centered about 6.2 miles from Alum Rock and about 9.9 miles from San Jose, the USGS said. No other information was...
KTVU FOX 2
San Jose to construct 204 apartment-style units for the unhoused
SAN JOSE, Calif. - The city of San Jose is looking to have at least 1,000 new units of housing for the homeless before the end of the year. On Thursday, the city announced a big milestone in the effort to reach that goal with the addition of 204 apartment-style units.
Earthquake strikes outside of San Jose
An earthquake shook things up a bit just outside of San Jose on Saturday afternoon, according to data from the United States Geological Survey.
KSBW.com
Monterey County Fair gets underway with Junior Livestock Auction
MONTEREY, Calif. — Young exhibitors walked their livestock onto the block Saturday for the annual Junior Livestock Auction. Kids from all over the county showed their sheep, beef cattle, goats and market hogs at the fairgrounds starting on Wednesday. But Saturday was the big day with animals being auctioned off after 4H and FAA youth put in up to a year of hard work raising them.
lookout.co
Icons of Santa Cruz: From mermaids to otters to VW vans, Life At Sea stickers create a graphic illustration of the California life
Be the first to know about the latest in entertainment, arts and culture news. Sign up to get story alerts from Wallace delivered straight to your phone. And catch up on Wallace’s recent work here. I really hope no one is paying attention. It’s a lovely Friday afternoon and...
benitolink.com
Aromas-San Juan Unified Schools superintendent resigns
The Aromas-San Juan Unified School District Board of Trustees met in a closed session on Aug. 23 to accept the resignation of Michele Huntoon, superintendent of the district and interview two applicants for the position she has vacated. Huntoon’s departure was first announced in a joint statement issued by her...
Comments / 0