ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Staten Island Advance

New Staten Island bridal shop offers unique dresses and posh event space

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The most unique aspect about the newly opened Something Blü Bridal boutique is its décor: Featuring a Versace-patterned grass wall, spacious two-level floor plan, bright, chandelier-illuminated dressing rooms and rooftop sitting area, the loft-style space is not your average bridal salon. There’s a posh VIP ambience, champagne-accompanied appointments and a lavish customizable event space too. And then, of course, there are the dresses.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
cititour.com

Last Licks: 3 NYC Ice Cream Shops to Try before Summer Fades Away

Coney Waffle returns to Coney Island with its signature waffle cones and more than two dozen different flavors, including Coconut Castaway, Monster Cookie Blue, Strawberry Cheesecake and more. Visitors can also choose between waffle cones and waffle bowls, including rainbow waffles. Angela D’Esposito originally operated Coney Waffle back in the 1940s. It was reintroduced in 2016 by her grandson in New Jersey and returned to Coney Island in 2022 where the sweet treats can now be enjoyed. You will find the shop on Surf Avenue across from the Cyclone rollercoaster.
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Brooklyn, NY
County
Brooklyn, NY
City
Manhattan, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Lifestyle
Manhattan, NY
Lifestyle
PIX11

Longtime French restaurant in Hell’s Kitchen in danger of closing

HELL’S KITCHEN, Manhattan (PIX11) – A neighborhood and a community are trying not to say au revoir to a popular and longtime French restaurant in Hell’s Kitchen. “It’s our life,” said Elyane Bruno, co-owner of Chez Napoléon. “We hope to open very soon.” Since 1960, Chez Napoléon has been a très petit slice of Paris, […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

Update on carriage horse that collapsed in Manhattan

NEW YORK - A carriage horse that collapsed on a Manhattan street a few weeks ago has been retired and moved to a private horse farm outside of New York City. The farm owner says that Ryder is being treated by a veterinarian and is "bright, alert, eating and drinking, and has gained some weight."
MANHATTAN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Your Love#Business Industry#Linus Business#Mets#New Era#Museum#Onesies
Robb Report

This New Brooklyn Chophouse Is Serving Old School Classics With a Relaxed Vibe

New York has a lot of great white-tablecloth steakhouses. Gus’s Chop House—a new restaurant opening in the Brooklyn neighborhood of Carroll Gardens—doesn’t necessarily want to be one of them. Rather, the co-owners Chris McDade and James O’Brien (the pair behind the Southern and Italian joint Popina), want Gus’s to be a more low-key spot for locals, with food ranging from your standard steakhouse fare to lighter fish and vegetables. Taking inspiration from casual bistros and old-school European chophouses, Gus’s is aiming to be the place where you can stop in for steak frites at the bar or celebrate a festive occasion...
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

Brooklyn back-to-school bash offers free services

NEW YORK -- Brooklyn hosted a back-to-school bash Saturday.Community groups teamed up and staged the event downtown at the Atlantic Terminal Mall Plaza.Kids were able to have fun at a bouncy house while parents could take advantage of booths set up to provide wellness check-ins with doctors, dental screenings and backpack giveaways.Local leaders say with money so tight, these free services help."That's why we're here to fill in those gaps. Where they can't, we meet them halfway, we meet them where they are. It's important to support families. As a former educator, I know how tough it is. So we're here today in community, supporting community," New York City Councilmember Rita Joseph said.Kids were also able to get their faces painted and get free haircuts.
BROOKLYN, NY
ilovetheupperwestside.com

William Greenberg Desserts Opens on Upper West Side

The Upper West Side has got to be a glorious place for the cookie monster. Already flush with some of the best cookies in the country, August 26 marked the addition of another: William Greenberg Desserts, an Upper East Side staple which has crossed the park to open an outpost at 285 Amsterdam Ave, between 73rd and 74th streets (formerly home to Jacques Torres).
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Apparel
CBS New York

Biggie Smalls mural in Brooklyn vandalized

NEW YORK -- A mural in Brooklyn depicting hip-hop legend Biggie Smalls was vandalized overnight and the NYPD is trying to track down who's responsible. Someone spray painted the words "East Coast" and threw dark-colored paint on the mural in Clinton Hill, where Biggie Smalls grew up, CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis reported Friday. "I woke up to this," said artist Vincent Ballentine, who spent two days creating the mural in 2019.Surveillance video shows someone with a dog close to the mural. It's hard to see what they're doing, but the person appears to take out a phone and take a picture or video in...
BROOKLYN, NY
HipHopDX.com

Notorious B.I.G. Mural Defaced In Brooklyn

Brooklyn, NY – A Biggie mural has been defaced in Brooklyn. The Notorious B.I.G. artwork was vandalized on Thursday night (August 25) with red paint splattered across the Brooklyn icon’s face and the words “East Coast” spraypainted underneath. The black-and-white portrait of the legendary rapper is...
BROOKLYN, NY
Eater

This Bar’s Buy-Two-Sandwiches-Get-One-Free Deal Is One of NYC’s Best Happy Hours

In a town that’s towering with great sandwiches — Sunny & Annie’s, Defonte’s, Court Street Grocers, et. al — when it comes to going-out spots, few bars seem to have them. Yeah, plenty of bars in New York City have the regular ole sandwich you can get smushed together on a precariously rigged-up panini press (shout out to the pimento grilled cheese at Doris). But a dive bar with sandwiches prepared with what I will lovingly call a sandwich program is more or less unheard of.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Time Out New York

Everything you can eat at the 2022 U.S. Open

The 2022 U.S. Open kicks off on Monday, August 29 and will run through Sunday, September 11 at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows-Corona Park in Queens. In addition to catching some amazing tennis matches plus a slew of free events throughout Open Fan Week,...
QUEENS, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Well-known NYC realtor cuts ribbon on new Staten Island agency

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – For James Prendamano, the official opening of PreReal, Prendamano Real Estate is a dream come true. “The whole idea behind this firm was to take the best elements of a traditional local brokerage and meld them with all the cutting-edge tools available to us in the digital toolbox,” Prendamano said, detailing the genesis of his newly-launched business, which originally debuted in Bulls Head this past April before settling in its new permanent Tottenville headquarters this week. “The response has been better than I ever could have dreamed of.”
STATEN ISLAND, NY
Time Out New York

Time Out New York

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
392K+
Views
ABOUT

The very best news, events, food & drink, art, culture, film, music and more from the city.

 https://www.timeout.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy