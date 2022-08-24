ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
RobertZimmerman nabs Democratic nod to replace outgoing New York Rep. Tom Suozzi

Robert Zimmerman emerged victorious in the Democratic primary on Tuesday for New York's Long Island-anchored 3rd Congressional District. A number of Democrats vied for the seat in a race that exemplified the typical Democratic electoral divide between centrists and progressives. Meanwhile, some internal polling from July has given Republicans a glimmer of hope that they could reclaim the district for the first time in nearly a decade.
New York's high court picks Cannataro as acting chief judge

NEW YORK (AP) — New York’s highest court has designated Associate Judge Anthony Cannataro to serve as acting chief judge after Janet DiFiore steps down next week. Cannataro, the former administrative judge of New York City’s civil court, has been a member of the state’s Court of Appeals since June 2021. He will remain in charge in an interim capacity until a new chief judge is nominated by Gov. Kathy Hochul and confirmed by the state senate. The state’s Commission on Judicial Nomination, which screens candidates for Court of Appeals vacancies, said it is currently considering applications to replace DiFiore, who leaves on Aug. 31.
