NEW YORK (AP) — New York’s highest court has designated Associate Judge Anthony Cannataro to serve as acting chief judge after Janet DiFiore steps down next week. Cannataro, the former administrative judge of New York City’s civil court, has been a member of the state’s Court of Appeals since June 2021. He will remain in charge in an interim capacity until a new chief judge is nominated by Gov. Kathy Hochul and confirmed by the state senate. The state’s Commission on Judicial Nomination, which screens candidates for Court of Appeals vacancies, said it is currently considering applications to replace DiFiore, who leaves on Aug. 31.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO