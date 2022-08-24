TOLEDO, Ohio — Myles Copeland has had a busy summer. He's been in the spotlight since a fateful game when referee John Sculli collapsed, and he helped save his life. "Ever since then, I've just been getting a ton of recognition," Copeland said. "It feels good. Just to know that I did such a great thing, and to have such an impact on not only John's life but everyone around him."

TOLEDO, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO