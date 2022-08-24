Read full article on original website
This Middle of Nowhere Michigan Restaurant Has Some of the Best Pizza in the CountryTravel MavenMonroe, MI
Congressman Latta Blames Government Regulation for High Gas PricesMike WhiteOregon, OH
Five restaurants in Ohio that are among the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensOhio State
3 Great Seafood Restaurants in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Mom of five Dee Ann Warner vanished after texting a friend she was "done" with her marriage. That was over a year ago.Fatim HemrajTecumseh, MI
Toledo, August 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Clearview football team will have a game with Scott High School on August 26, 2022, 16:00:00.
'Being humble is a key' Toledo firefighter Myles Copeland says of national exposure after saving life at basketball game
TOLEDO, Ohio — Myles Copeland has had a busy summer. He's been in the spotlight since a fateful game when referee John Sculli collapsed, and he helped save his life. "Ever since then, I've just been getting a ton of recognition," Copeland said. "It feels good. Just to know that I did such a great thing, and to have such an impact on not only John's life but everyone around him."
Ohio high school football scores: Live updates, live streams from Week 2 (8/26/22)
Get the latest Ohio high school football scores on SBLive as Week 2 of the 2022 season kicks off across the state
13abc.com
Dave White Chevrolet’s Football Friday: Week 2
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - This week’s edition of Dave White Chevrolet Football Friday includes highlights from Central Catholic’s showdown with Benedictine as well as two NLL-TRAC match ups: Anthony Wayne vs. St. John’s and Perrysburg vs. Findlay. Justin Feldkamp has those games, plus the cheerleaders of the week, and the trifecta.
Upper Arlington football uses balanced attack in 37-0 win over Toledo St. Francis de Sales
Four different players scored for the Golden Bears, who improved to 2-0 on the season.
Michigan's "Lost Peninsula" is entirely surrounded by Ohio
There is a small piece of Michigan land that is completely surrounded by Ohio. This small strip of land is called the Lost Peninsula. The peninsula is located in Lake Eerie in the southeasternmost corner of the state. It is a part of Monroe County in Michigan.
965thecave.com
Week 1 Lenawee County High School Football Scoreboard
Adrian, MI – The local high school football season officially kicked-off Thursday night, with a handful of games played in Lenawee County. Here are the results:. Pontiac Notre Dame Prep at Clinton (96.5fm The Cave Game of the Week) Sand Creek at Quincy. Toledo Christian at Morenci.
ODOT demolishes final section of old DiSalle Bridge
TOLEDO, Ohio — Any remnants of the old Michael V. DiSalle Bridge, which carried I-75 over the Maumee River for decades, are no longer standing. On Saturday night, the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) announced the demolition of the last section of the bridge on the south side of the river near the Hollywood Casino.
Ohio Highway Patrol to conduct sobriety checkpoint in Bowling Green Friday
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol will conduct a sobriety check point along Wooster Street in Bowling Green Friday night. The checkpoint will be in operation from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.. The operation is funded by federal grant funds. Along with operating the checkpoint, officers...
Watch: Ohio marching band drummer plays upside down
A drummer in a local marching band marches to the beat of a different drum and he even shared his special talent with FOX 8 News in the Morning on Friday.
Girl Named Tom returning to Ohio for six concerts after COVID-19 cancellation
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio trio Girl Named Tom is returning to the Buckeye State after canceling performances in June because of COVID-19. The group has been touring nearly nonstop since winning Season 21 of “The Voice” in December 2021, and beginning Tuesday, Aug. 30, siblings Bekah, Joshua and Caleb Liechty will be crisscrossing their […]
Map: More NE Ohio counties with high COVID spread
More Northeast Ohio counties have a high spread of COVID-19 this week.
BREAKING: U-M Announces Decision On QB Battle
In an incredible announcement on Saturday, the University of Michigan Football program made a significant announcement on the quarterback battle.
cleveland19.com
Several OVI checkpoints in and around NE Ohio this weekend
NORTHEAST, Ohio (WOIO) - Several OVI checkpoints have been announced for counties in and surrounding Northeast Ohio. OSHP, in conjunction with the Ashland County Sheriff’s Office, announced that an OVI checkpoint will be held from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. tonight, oh SR 60 in Vermillion Township. CUYAHOGA COUNTY:
cleveland19.com
Teachers in Ohio’s largest school district reach ‘conceptual agreement’ to end strike
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Early Thursday morning, teachers in Ohio’s capital city reached a “conceptual agreement” to end a strike that disrupted the district’s first day of school. The tentative agreement between the state’s largest school district and the Columbus Education Association comes after the union...
Former Wolverine Issues Warning On QB Battle: 'JJ Will Be Gone'
Though JJ McCarthy has repeatedly expressed his commitment to sticking with the University of Michigan, at least one former Wolverine thinks he might have a change of heart in 2022.
13abc.com
Motorcycle crash on Airport Highway
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Early this morning a crash on Airport Highway left a motorcycle embedded into the front of another car. The call came in around 3:30 a.m. this morning. Toledo Police Department told 13abc that no one was seriously injured, but the driver of the motorcycle was taken to the hospital as a precaution.
Inflation, staffing shortages forcing big changes at local restaurants
SYLVANIA, Ohio — Scott Super and his wife own three Mayberry Diners across the Toledo-area. For the first time in the 20 years since they opened their first restaurant they are now forced to make big changes to the operation of their diners. It's all due to staffing issues.
spectrumnews1.com
More deer becoming sick with EHD across Ohio
COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Deer across at least 12 Ohio counties are confirmed to have been infected with Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease (EHD), and southwest Ohio is seeing an increased number of reports as the summer rolls on. What You Need To Know. Increasing numbers of deer in Ohio are...
13abc.com
Toledo Police release body cam video of Oshae Jones arrest
The CDC says a growing E. coli outbreak is still thought to be linked to lettuce sold on sandwiches at Wendy's in Ohio, Michigan, Indiana and Pennsylvania. It's been one month since residents of the Riverview Terrace in Adrian were evacuated from their homes due to structural concerns. Sentencing Friday...
