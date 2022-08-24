Read full article on original website
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Valley Symphony Association (VSA) Orchestra and Chorus will launch their 51st season on Saturday, September 10, 2022, at 5 p.m. with their free annual Pops in the Park concert. The VSA supports volunteer musicians of all ages and walks of life who reside or originate from the Western Slope.
KJCT Midday - VOD - clipped version. NEW INFORMATION TONIGHT AFTER WE BROUGHT YOU EXCLUSIVE VIDEO OF A STAND OFF ON JAMESON STREET IN THE GRAND VALLEY. Peters Lawsuit, Peters Wants Reimbursement for Recount. Updated: Aug. 25, 2022 at 11:36 PM MDT. NOW WE'VE LEARNED ABOUT TWO OTHER LAWSUITS INVOLVING...
Temperatures on the rise again
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - We have felt dry conditions throughout the entire day in most of our valleys. While we started the day with sunny skies, some light cloud cover pushed into the Grand Valley towards the afternoon hours, transitioning our sky conditions to partly cloudy skies. Temperatures have reached the upper 80s in Grand Junction and lower 80s for Montrose as our high. In the nighttime hours, dry conditions will persist, and partly cloudy skies will be around. While Grand Junction will not notice a difference in our overnight lows reaching into the lower 60s again, Montrose will sit slightly warmer from last night, getting into the upper 50s.
Construction update for Eisenhower-Johnson Memorial Tunnel
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Eisenhower-Johnson Memorial Tunnel is undergoing construction impacts for structure replacement. Motorists traveling westbound on I-70 should anticipate closure of the far-right lane throughout the project site. During the overnight of August 30 and 31, there will be a single-right lane closure with traffic shifts from 4 p.m. to 10 a.m. for striping operations.
Garfield County shares input for wolf reintroduction
GARFIELD COUNTY, Colo. (KJCT) - Garfield County has been named a participating agency in the state of Colorado’s wolf reintroduction plans for the northwest part of the state. According to a memorandum of understanding (MOU) between the US Department of Interior, Garfield County, and US Fish and Wildlife service...
Showers and storms increase Thursday and Friday
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Showers and thunderstorms will increase across Western Colorado on Thursday. Activity will be scattered, so it won’t be all day rain for anyone. It’s also likely that some areas will stay dry. Where rain falls, it can fall heavily. This evening will be...
Local manufacturer built parts for Artemis 1 mission
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - SG Aerospace and Gas In Grand Junction assisted in manufacturing components for NASA’s first Artemis 1 Misson that will launch the Orion spacecraft. The goal is to return humankind to the moon. “There are many different suppliers,” said President of SG Aerospace and Gas,...
Mesa County gives state ultimatum
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - We’re working for you to find out why a state-owned chunk of land off I-70 is littered with trash and old RVs. A few would argue the parcel of land is an eyesore. “My colleagues and I have made numerous phone calls and tried...
Walmart on Warrior Way gets remodel and new services for customers
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Grand Junction residents got their first look at the newly remodeled Walmart located at 541 Warrior Way on Friday during the ribbon cutting ceremony. During the ceremony, Grand Junction Neighborhood Market’s store manager highlighted a selected group of associates for the career paths they’ve built...
Stolen vehicles found in Montrose County
MONTROSE, Colo. (KJCT) - On August 22, 2022, the Montrose County Sheriff’s Office High Impact Target Team (HITT) tracked three stolen vehicles in a single location in Montrose County. The HITT began surveillance of the property after receiving a tip. Shortly after beginning their observation, the HITT approached the...
Body found in Columbine Park
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Grand Junction Police Department stated Monday that a dead body was found in Columbine Park on Saturday morning. The deceased, an adult woman, was pronounced dead on scene shortly after GJPD officers arrived. The GJPD stated that it does not believe the death to...
One death from West Nile Virus in Delta County
DELTA COUNTY, Colo. (KJCT) - The Delta County Health Department (DCHD) has reported two additional cases of West Nile Virus in Delta County. Unfortunately, the DCHD reports this year’s first death from WNV in Delta County. The DCHD sends their thoughts and prayers to the family of the deceased. The first 2022 Colorado WNV death was reported by Montrose County Health Department on August 25, 2022.
