Randolph County Schools parents must sign form to opt-out of corporal punishment
ASHEBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A mother is warning other parents with students in Randolph County Schools to check their paperwork, after getting a form to opt-out of corporal punishment. Corporal punishment is defined as the intentional infliction of physical pain upon the body of a student as a disciplinary measure. It’s still legal in 19 […]
UNC students and Orange County deputies prepare Ramses for kickoff game
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — An anonymous call led Orange County deputies helping UNC students prepare the school’s mascot for a football game. On Saturday, Orange County deputies responded to an anonymous call that some fraternity brothers were stealing Ramses, UNC-Chapel Hill’s mascot. After finding out that...
Alcohol Law Enforcement Charges 1 UNC Student; Photo Sparks Social Media Outrage
Alcohol Law Enforcement agents with the state division charged a UNC student in Chapel Hill Thursday night for purchasing alcohol with a fake ID — before a photo of the incident sparked confusion and criticism on social media. A statement from the Alcohol Law Enforcement Division to Chapelboro on...
Sugar Bowl bound Cummings High School band gets donation from Alamance County sheriff
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Triad high school band is getting a generous gift to help with their trip to the Sugar Bowl. The Alamance County Sheriff’s Office says that Sheriff Terry Johnson has donated $2,000 to the Cummings High School Band Boosters. The Cummings High School band is performing at the Sugar Bowl […]
NC Central alerts students to stabbing, carjacking
Durham, N.C. — North Carolina Central University on Sunday sent an alert to students after a stabbing and carjacking were reported near campus. The incident was reported before 10:30 a.m. near East Lawson Street and Alston Avenue, just east of campus and not far from Chidley Residence Hall and the nursing school.
Smart buses debut for Durham Public Schools
Durham Public Schools unveiled new technology to help students get to and from school safely.
Chapel Hill police receive ‘numerous complaints’ about UNC student’s arrest by NC ALE agents, chief says
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — Chapel Hill Police said they’ve received “numerous complaints” regarding an incident on Franklin Street Thursday night between a UNC-Chapel Hill student and two North Carolina Alcohol Law Enforcement agents. An ALE spokesperson said the arrest involved the use of force. Erin...
Durham men participate in Santa Claus class
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — It might be August, but it’s never too early to think about Christmas. Several men are spending their weekend learning how to transform into Santa Claus. The organization “Santas Just Like Me” launched its first “School of Being Santa” session Saturday with people both...
Day of Champions provides free school supplies and more to students in Durham
Organizers also arranged for the youngsters to meet local captains of industry, people who participate in higher Ed.
nsjonline.com
New Wake schools’ diversity leader presented on ‘social justice’ in high school math
RALEIGH — A presentation obtained by North State Journal shows the new leader of Wake County Public Schools’ Office of Equity Affairs presented on “culturally responsive teaching and social justice in high school mathematics classrooms” at a 2021 Math Summit held at N.C. State University. Wake...
Retired teachers step up to cover classes as Durham is down 141 teachers
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Just days away from the start of the traditional school 2022-23 year, Durham Public Schools (DPS) is still working to fill 141 teacher vacancies. District officials said Thursday the teacher vacancies are across the board, but the district said the positions they need to fill the most are math and science teachers.
Johnston County welcomes first-of-its-kind food hall
SELMA, N.C. (WNCN) — What was once a cigar outlet is now a first-of-its-kind food hall in Selma. The Old North State Food Hall may be the country’s first roadside food hall. “To me, its the evolution of a food court but instead of McDonald’s and Subways, it’s...
unc.edu
Carolina Community Academy opens in Person County
University and community leaders officially opened the Carolina Community Academy on Aug. 25 with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at North Elementary School in Roxboro, North Carolina. “As Chapel Hill works to train the next generation of leaders, we know that training can’t start when they arrive at college,” Chancellor Kevin M....
Carjacking and stabbing reported near North Carolina Central University: police
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police say a stabbing and a carjacking occurred near North Carolina Central University Sunday morning. Police said at 10:24 a.m., a stabbing and a carjacking occurred near East Lawson Street and Alston Street. It is unknown if the two incidents are related. Police did...
UNC Expert Shares COVID, Health Advice for Students, Teachers and Staff
The school year begins Monday for students in Chapel Hill-Carborro City Schools and in Orange and Chatham counties. Meanwhile, the majority of North Carolina counties are considered at a high-level risk for community transmission of COVID-19 by the CDC. Though COVID infection rates are not quite as bad as this...
$5,000 reward offered for arrest in shooting death of Hillsborough teen
HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Hillsborough police are offering a reward in the deadly shooting of a teenager in late June, officials said Friday. Nicholas Frank, 17, of Hillsborough was shot and killed around 9:30 p.m. on June 29, according to a news release from Hillsborough officials. The shooting happened...
Name your price and get a pet at Guilford County Animal Services
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — This upcoming weekend is the last chance to cash in on Guilford County Animal Services’ Clear The Shelters event. The shelter currently has 550 animals in its possession, including 10 bunnies. If you adopt a pet by this weekend, you will be allowed to name your own price. This means […]
The Morning News: Missing Person, Carrboro Shooting, Covid and Football
In today’s news: a missing man in Chapel Hill, a shooting arrest in Carrboro, back-to-school COVID safety tips, and a UNC football preview.
Speaking of Schools: CHCCS Superintendent Dr. Nyah Hamlett
Superintendent of Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools Dr. Nyah Hamlett spoke with 97.9 the Hill’s Andrew Stuckey on Thusday, August 25th. She discusses back to school preparations, school safety, and more. Podcast: Play in new window | Download.
Durham police investigating stabbing near NCCU campus; victim not a student
Durham Police said they found someone who had been stabbed at the intersection of South Alston Avenue and East Lawson St.
