Orange County, NC

WRAL News

NC Central alerts students to stabbing, carjacking

Durham, N.C. — North Carolina Central University on Sunday sent an alert to students after a stabbing and carjacking were reported near campus. The incident was reported before 10:30 a.m. near East Lawson Street and Alston Avenue, just east of campus and not far from Chidley Residence Hall and the nursing school.
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

Durham men participate in Santa Claus class

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — It might be August, but it’s never too early to think about Christmas. Several men are spending their weekend learning how to transform into Santa Claus. The organization “Santas Just Like Me” launched its first “School of Being Santa” session Saturday with people both...
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

Retired teachers step up to cover classes as Durham is down 141 teachers

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Just days away from the start of the traditional school 2022-23 year, Durham Public Schools (DPS) is still working to fill 141 teacher vacancies. District officials said Thursday the teacher vacancies are across the board, but the district said the positions they need to fill the most are math and science teachers.
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

Johnston County welcomes first-of-its-kind food hall

SELMA, N.C. (WNCN) — What was once a cigar outlet is now a first-of-its-kind food hall in Selma. The Old North State Food Hall may be the country’s first roadside food hall. “To me, its the evolution of a food court but instead of McDonald’s and Subways, it’s...
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
NewsBreak
News Break
NewsBreak
unc.edu

Carolina Community Academy opens in Person County

University and community leaders officially opened the Carolina Community Academy on Aug. 25 with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at North Elementary School in Roxboro, North Carolina. “As Chapel Hill works to train the next generation of leaders, we know that training can’t start when they arrive at college,” Chancellor Kevin M....
ROXBORO, NC
chapelboro.com

UNC Expert Shares COVID, Health Advice for Students, Teachers and Staff

The school year begins Monday for students in Chapel Hill-Carborro City Schools and in Orange and Chatham counties. Meanwhile, the majority of North Carolina counties are considered at a high-level risk for community transmission of COVID-19 by the CDC. Though COVID infection rates are not quite as bad as this...
ORANGE COUNTY, NC

