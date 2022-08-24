ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waukegan, IL

Waukegan cop fatally shoots man who was wielding knife, hammer: police

By Wbbm Newsradio Staff Report
WBBM News Radio
WBBM News Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0a1aYG_0hU4yxBO00

( WBBM NEWSRADIO) — A Waukegan police officer fatally shot a man who advanced at him holding a knife and a hammer Wednesday afternoon, officials said.

The officer had responded to a call in the 1000 block of Glen Court around 12:45 p.m. for a reported neighbor dispute involving a chainsaw and gasoline. A wooden fence separating the neighbors’ properties was on fire, police said, so the officer got a fire extinguisher from his squad car.

As the officer headed to the fire, a man with a knife and a hammer and a gas can taped to his chest “advanced toward the officer,” police said.

Police say the officer shot the man after he refused commands to stop. The unidentified man, who is in his 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The Illinois State Police is expected to conduct an investigation into the use of force.

The officer is a 15-year police veteran, Waukegan police said.

