Read full article on original website
Related
news3lv.com
Henderson mayor welcomes new names for Veterans Memorial Wall
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Henderson Mayor Debra March is welcoming new names to be added to the city's Veterans Memorial Wall. The city of Henderson put out a call asking for people to submit names through Sept. 25. March gave News 3 a tour of the monument, which already...
news3lv.com
Celebrate the 235th anniversary of signing the U.S Constitution
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Commemorate a part of U.S history at the first annual “Bells Across America: Constitution Week Community Celebration." The National Society Daughters of the American Revolution invites the community to ring their bells on September 17. Celebrate the historic moment at 12 p.m at the...
news3lv.com
Goodwill opens new training academy in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Goodwill of Southern Nevada is working to provide employment opportunities for the community with its new training academy. The Goodwill Training Academy launched on Friday, August 26 in Las Vegas. The program is expected to teach workforce development skills to any job seeker. The 2,500-square-foot...
news3lv.com
Complimentary teen driving clinic at AutoNation USA Henderson
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — AutoNation USA Henderson is hosting a Teen Driver Safety Clinic for the back-to-school season. Receive one free hour of driving lessons on Saturday, September 10 at 10 a.m. The driving safety touches on impaired driving and proper driving positions, as well as action plans when...
IN THIS ARTICLE
news3lv.com
Nevada State College looking to change name to 'Nevada State University'
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Nevada State College is looking to make a name change. The higher education institution is requesting to be renamed "Nevada State University," according to an agenda for a System of Higher Education regents meeting next month. A briefing paper attached to the agenda states that...
news3lv.com
Boulder City warns of scam emails claiming to offer business licensing help
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Boulder City is warning residents about a scam email circulating that purports to offer help for business licensing. The city says it got several calls from business license customers who have received an email claiming to be from the "Boulder City Department of Economic Development, Office of Business Licensing & Regulation."
news3lv.com
Woman dies in drive-by shooting
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A woman suffered a fatal gunshot wound from a drive-by shooting on Friday morning. The LVMPD reported to the 3700 block of Melbourne Circle at 4:59 a.m. The suspect fired from a vehicle when the victim was shot. The woman died on scene. The suspect...
news3lv.com
Chronic absenteeism rising in Las Vegas valley public schools
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Clark County School District's Board of Trustees heard a presentation on chronic absenteeism Thursday night. CCSD statistics show the overall chronic absentee rate for the 2021-22 school year was nearly 40%, a 6% increase from the 2020-21 school year. It was also double the school district's goal for the year.
news3lv.com
Man dies after motorcycle accident
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A man dies due to critical injuries from a motorcycle accident on Wednesday, August 24. The LVMPD responded to a collision at the intersection of Upland Blvd. and Mayflower Ln. at 3:38 a.m. The 49-year-old man was transported to UMC Trauma for advanced medical care...
news3lv.com
Spirit Airlines hosts Las Vegas hiring event with hopes of providing air travel stability
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Spirit Airlines hosted a hiring event Thursday in Las Vegas to add 200 flight attendants as part of their growth effort amid an airline industry overall struggling with labor shortages. Hundreds of candidates visited the Flamingo Convention Center for interviews and an opportunity to be...
news3lv.com
Henderson police respond to report of gunshots
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Police responded to a report of gunshots around the 300 block of Racetrack Road on Saturday morning. There are no reported injuries. The investigation is still ongoing. News 3 is working to gather more information. Check back for updates.
news3lv.com
Woman shot, critically injured near Desert Inn, Maryland Parkway
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A woman was shot and critically injured in a central Las Vegas valley shooting early Saturday morning, according to police. ShotSpotter technology alerted officers at about 12:44 a.m. to several shots fired in the 1000 block of Sierra Vista Drive, near Desert Inn Road and Maryland Parkway, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said.
news3lv.com
Nevada Democratic candidates hope to mobilize voters over abortion, women's issues
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — On the anniversary of Women’s Equality Day, several Democratic candidates, including Gov. Steve Sisolak, capitalized on a moment to campaign. However, female voters also have an agenda. “It’s so critical right now that we elect pro-choice candidates up and down the ballot to protect...
news3lv.com
Pedestrian injured in hit-and-run crash near Charleston, Decatur
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A pedestrian was injured in a hit-and-run crash in the central Las Vegas valley Friday night, according to police. The collision was reported at 7:13 a.m. on Decatur Boulevard by the entrance to the Westland Fair shopping center, south of Charleston Boulevard, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said.
news3lv.com
Las Vegas man accused of selling 3D printed firearms
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A Las Vegas man was indicted for manufacturing and selling 3D printed machine gun conversion devices. 36-year-old Clarence Meekins appeared in court on Friday for selling privately made firearms without a Federal Firearms License. His previous felonies prohibit him from possessing a firearm. Previous convictions...
news3lv.com
Truck rolls onto side on Las Vegas freeway ramp
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Authorities had to respond to a truck that rolled onto its side on a Las Vegas freeway ramp Saturday afternoon. Troopers could be seen at the eastbound U.S. 95 ramp at Lake Mead Boulevard in the northwest valley. The Highway Patrol incident website listed a...
news3lv.com
Henderson Police cracking down on traffic violations near Green Valley High School
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Henderson Police are aggressively targeting drivers as they look to improve safety at an intersection near Green Valley High School. The increase in patrols comes after a juvenile was hit by a car on Tuesday near Warm Springs Road nad Arroyo Grande Parkway. "Just this...
news3lv.com
Two children involved in car crash in North Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — UPDATE ( 2:27 p.m.) Both children are in stable condition. The driver has been identified as 24-year-old woman Dillon Kazjah. Kazjah faces 11 charges including a child restraint violation and a hit and run. Investigators are still awaiting toxicology reports. (ORIGINAL 11:15 a.m.) A car...
news3lv.com
Inflation making it more expensive to own a dog
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Everything is costing more these days including owning a pet. Here are some pet economics on this International Dog Day. A recent study by "Rover" found that 73% of dog parents are concerned about how much costs will continue to rise over their pet's lifetime.
news3lv.com
Free cat adoption at Homeward Bound
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Adopt your new best friend today at Homeward Bound Cat Adoptions!. Animal lovers are welcome to participate in "Clear the Shelters" and adopt an adult cat over the age of 12 months for free. Adoptions begin on August 26 to August 28 at Homeward Bound...
Comments / 0