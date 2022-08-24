ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
news3lv.com

Henderson mayor welcomes new names for Veterans Memorial Wall

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Henderson Mayor Debra March is welcoming new names to be added to the city's Veterans Memorial Wall. The city of Henderson put out a call asking for people to submit names through Sept. 25. March gave News 3 a tour of the monument, which already...
HENDERSON, NV
news3lv.com

Celebrate the 235th anniversary of signing the U.S Constitution

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Commemorate a part of U.S history at the first annual “Bells Across America: Constitution Week Community Celebration." The National Society Daughters of the American Revolution invites the community to ring their bells on September 17. Celebrate the historic moment at 12 p.m at the...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Goodwill opens new training academy in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Goodwill of Southern Nevada is working to provide employment opportunities for the community with its new training academy. The Goodwill Training Academy launched on Friday, August 26 in Las Vegas. The program is expected to teach workforce development skills to any job seeker. The 2,500-square-foot...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Complimentary teen driving clinic at AutoNation USA Henderson

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — AutoNation USA Henderson is hosting a Teen Driver Safety Clinic for the back-to-school season. Receive one free hour of driving lessons on Saturday, September 10 at 10 a.m. The driving safety touches on impaired driving and proper driving positions, as well as action plans when...
HENDERSON, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vietnam Veterans#Veterans Day#The Wall#Veterans Vietnam
news3lv.com

Boulder City warns of scam emails claiming to offer business licensing help

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Boulder City is warning residents about a scam email circulating that purports to offer help for business licensing. The city says it got several calls from business license customers who have received an email claiming to be from the "Boulder City Department of Economic Development, Office of Business Licensing & Regulation."
BOULDER CITY, NV
news3lv.com

Woman dies in drive-by shooting

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A woman suffered a fatal gunshot wound from a drive-by shooting on Friday morning. The LVMPD reported to the 3700 block of Melbourne Circle at 4:59 a.m. The suspect fired from a vehicle when the victim was shot. The woman died on scene. The suspect...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Chronic absenteeism rising in Las Vegas valley public schools

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Clark County School District's Board of Trustees heard a presentation on chronic absenteeism Thursday night. CCSD statistics show the overall chronic absentee rate for the 2021-22 school year was nearly 40%, a 6% increase from the 2020-21 school year. It was also double the school district's goal for the year.
CLARK COUNTY, NV
news3lv.com

Man dies after motorcycle accident

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A man dies due to critical injuries from a motorcycle accident on Wednesday, August 24. The LVMPD responded to a collision at the intersection of Upland Blvd. and Mayflower Ln. at 3:38 a.m. The 49-year-old man was transported to UMC Trauma for advanced medical care...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Henderson police respond to report of gunshots

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Police responded to a report of gunshots around the 300 block of Racetrack Road on Saturday morning. There are no reported injuries. The investigation is still ongoing. News 3 is working to gather more information. Check back for updates.
HENDERSON, NV
news3lv.com

Woman shot, critically injured near Desert Inn, Maryland Parkway

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A woman was shot and critically injured in a central Las Vegas valley shooting early Saturday morning, according to police. ShotSpotter technology alerted officers at about 12:44 a.m. to several shots fired in the 1000 block of Sierra Vista Drive, near Desert Inn Road and Maryland Parkway, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Pedestrian injured in hit-and-run crash near Charleston, Decatur

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A pedestrian was injured in a hit-and-run crash in the central Las Vegas valley Friday night, according to police. The collision was reported at 7:13 a.m. on Decatur Boulevard by the entrance to the Westland Fair shopping center, south of Charleston Boulevard, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Las Vegas man accused of selling 3D printed firearms

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A Las Vegas man was indicted for manufacturing and selling 3D printed machine gun conversion devices. 36-year-old Clarence Meekins appeared in court on Friday for selling privately made firearms without a Federal Firearms License. His previous felonies prohibit him from possessing a firearm. Previous convictions...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Truck rolls onto side on Las Vegas freeway ramp

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Authorities had to respond to a truck that rolled onto its side on a Las Vegas freeway ramp Saturday afternoon. Troopers could be seen at the eastbound U.S. 95 ramp at Lake Mead Boulevard in the northwest valley. The Highway Patrol incident website listed a...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Two children involved in car crash in North Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — UPDATE ( 2:27 p.m.) Both children are in stable condition. The driver has been identified as 24-year-old woman Dillon Kazjah. Kazjah faces 11 charges including a child restraint violation and a hit and run. Investigators are still awaiting toxicology reports. (ORIGINAL 11:15 a.m.) A car...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Inflation making it more expensive to own a dog

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Everything is costing more these days including owning a pet. Here are some pet economics on this International Dog Day. A recent study by "Rover" found that 73% of dog parents are concerned about how much costs will continue to rise over their pet's lifetime.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Free cat adoption at Homeward Bound

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Adopt your new best friend today at Homeward Bound Cat Adoptions!. Animal lovers are welcome to participate in "Clear the Shelters" and adopt an adult cat over the age of 12 months for free. Adoptions begin on August 26 to August 28 at Homeward Bound...
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy