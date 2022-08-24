Read full article on original website
City Manager’s Weekly Comments – Staff
With the hiring of Ms. Catherine Vorrasi to lead the Parks and Recreation Department, I believe that the City now has in place the next generation of outstanding departmental leadership. Ms. Vorrasi, a Coast Guard veteran, is coming to the City from Bartow, where she has served as the Director...
Bosque Bello Cemetery Gets New Landscapers
The rumors are true. Starting Monday, Aug. 29, Natural Landscaping of Jax Inc. will begin lawn care in Bosque Bello Cemetery. Their responsibilities include mowing, weed eating, edging, blowing, and debris removal. The contractor will landscape the entire cemetery bi-weekly throughout the year. Some may question, why outsource the landscaping...
