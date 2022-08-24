ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Mateo, CA

KRON4 News

BART San Jose extension set to begin construction in 2024

(BCN) — BART and the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority are on track to begin construction of BART’s downtown San Jose extension by 2024, officials with the two transit agencies said Friday. Design and construction officials with BART and the VTA said in a joint meeting that tunnel boring and other heavy station construction activities […]
SAN JOSE, CA
San José Spotlight

San Jose gets millions for prefab homeless housing

With an influx of $50 million from the state, San Jose is gearing up to build more than 200 prefabricated units in the southern part of the city. A new housing site on Branham Lane and Monterey Road will be a the first of its kind in the state—a three-story prefab modular project with 204 rooms with private bathrooms. The city is partnering with prolific interim housing site operator LifeMoves to develop the site and offer staffing services that include case management to formerly homeless residents who will be living there.
SAN JOSE, CA
rwcpulse.com

As pandemic restrictions lift and travel resurges, San Mateo County is getting a rebrand

Just two weeks before the first known case of COVID-19 was detected in the Bay Area in January 2020, a group of visionaries gathered for a retreat. Board members of a local nonprofit, then known as the San Mateo County Silicon Valley Convention and Visitors Bureau, the attendees brainstormed ideas for reinvigorating the Peninsula. The major issue, as they saw it, was branding.
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
NBC Bay Area

Clear the Shelters: Pets Find Forever Homes in the Bay Area

NBC Bay Area and Telemundo 48 once again teamed up with our partners across the nation Saturday, to help in the annual “Clear the Shelters” event and help animals find their forever homes. Since 2015, NBC Bay Area and Telemundo 48’s Clear the Shelter campaigns have helped more...
SAN JOSE, CA
hoodline.com

Ramen hot spot from Iron Chef Morimoto is finally about to open in San Jose

San Jose’s Santana Row is about to get a new restaurant that will surely further its reputation as one of the best dining destinations in the Bay Area. The Iron Chef, Masaharu Morimoto, is about to open Momosan Santana Row as part of his sake and ramen chain, which has locations in New York City, Seattle, Waikiki, and a few other cities. The acclaimed chef and TV star also has a number of restaurants called Morimoto, including Morimoto Napa, which has been his only Bay Area restaurant until the new San Jose location.
SAN JOSE, CA
msn.com

San Jose school sends boys home for refusing to wear face masks

For the second time this month, a South Bay elementary school sent grade-schoolers home for refusing to wear COVID masks in class. San Jose’s Alum Rock School District among the few in the Bay Area that still requires students to wear face masks in an effort to reduce spread of COVID-19.
SAN JOSE, CA
TheSixFifty.com

TheSixFifty.com

Palo Alto, CA
The best of what to eat, see and do in Silicon Valley.

