Police Refuse To Look For Missing 4-Year-Old Boy Abducted During Assault They Say Just "Ran Away"The Vivid Faces of the VanishedMenlo Park, CA
Cigarette Butts Are Toxic Waste, Berkeley Experts SayThomas SmithBerkeley, CA
Raccoons Play With a Tree Swing In Adorable Video Posted by ResidentThomas Smith
Beloved San Francisco diner closes after 20 yearsJosue TorresSan Francisco, CA
Toys “R” Us shops are opening across California inside some Macy’s storesJosue TorresCalifornia State
It's not your imagination: It's smoky in the Bay Area right now
"Smoky, hazy skies may be visible and the smell of smoke may be present."
SF's Ferry Building seeing an uptick in traffic with 5 new businesses, including popular Señor Sisig
Señor Sisig's new location at the Ferry Building has only been open for three days and it's already making a splash with long lines.
BART San Jose extension set to begin construction in 2024
(BCN) — BART and the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority are on track to begin construction of BART’s downtown San Jose extension by 2024, officials with the two transit agencies said Friday. Design and construction officials with BART and the VTA said in a joint meeting that tunnel boring and other heavy station construction activities […]
This sauce debuted at Bay Area farmers markets. Now it’s in Williams Sonoma.
They want their sauce in every kitchen in the Bay Area.
The Best Neighborhoods In The Bay Area To Buy A Home
The Bay Area is one of the most sought after regions in the country. Though living there isn't cheap, these are the best places in the Bay Area to buy a home.
San Jose gets millions for prefab homeless housing
With an influx of $50 million from the state, San Jose is gearing up to build more than 200 prefabricated units in the southern part of the city. A new housing site on Branham Lane and Monterey Road will be a the first of its kind in the state—a three-story prefab modular project with 204 rooms with private bathrooms. The city is partnering with prolific interim housing site operator LifeMoves to develop the site and offer staffing services that include case management to formerly homeless residents who will be living there.
everythingsouthcity.com
KTGY Celebrates Grand Opening of Multifamily Mixed-Use Development In South San Francisco
South San Francisco, CA August 25, 2022 Submitted by Allison Chayo. Nodding to the city’s industrial history, Nine88 is a communal hub nestled along Centennial Way Trail in South San Francisco. UPDATE: to learn more about rentals – please CLICK HERE. Floor plans and prices CLICK HERE. KTGY,...
Meet the meteorologist photographing the Coastside’s wildlife and wild weather
Half Moon Bay resident Jan Null talks capturing the green flash and how forecasting helps his photography. When weather happens, lawyers, doctors, journalists — and some unwelcome conspiracy theorists — come Jan Null’s way. Null, a Bay Area native who moved from Saratoga to Half Moon Bay...
rwcpulse.com
As pandemic restrictions lift and travel resurges, San Mateo County is getting a rebrand
Just two weeks before the first known case of COVID-19 was detected in the Bay Area in January 2020, a group of visionaries gathered for a retreat. Board members of a local nonprofit, then known as the San Mateo County Silicon Valley Convention and Visitors Bureau, the attendees brainstormed ideas for reinvigorating the Peninsula. The major issue, as they saw it, was branding.
NBC Bay Area
Clear the Shelters: Pets Find Forever Homes in the Bay Area
NBC Bay Area and Telemundo 48 once again teamed up with our partners across the nation Saturday, to help in the annual “Clear the Shelters” event and help animals find their forever homes. Since 2015, NBC Bay Area and Telemundo 48’s Clear the Shelter campaigns have helped more...
Earthquake strikes outside of San Jose
An earthquake shook things up a bit just outside of San Jose on Saturday afternoon, according to data from the United States Geological Survey.
SF food truck Satay by the Bay sells 1000s of chicken skewers with thick peanut sauce every week
"The satay sandwich reminds me of San Francisco and Singapore mixed together."
msn.com
Ten maps that show where Asian American communities reside in the Bay Area
THE BAY AREA is one of the most diverse regions in the United States. People of color became the majority of the population in the region around 1980, according to U.S. Census Bureau data, around 65 years before the United States will be majority people of color. Today, 27 percent...
Incorrect heavy pavers sit in SJ front yard for 2 months after contractors forget forklift 6 times
The homeowner informed the contractor doing the pickup that the pavers were heavy and would require a forklift. The contractor missed their first date, and on the second, forgot the forklift. Then they forgot it on the third, fourth, fifth and sixth pickup dates.
hoodline.com
Ramen hot spot from Iron Chef Morimoto is finally about to open in San Jose
San Jose’s Santana Row is about to get a new restaurant that will surely further its reputation as one of the best dining destinations in the Bay Area. The Iron Chef, Masaharu Morimoto, is about to open Momosan Santana Row as part of his sake and ramen chain, which has locations in New York City, Seattle, Waikiki, and a few other cities. The acclaimed chef and TV star also has a number of restaurants called Morimoto, including Morimoto Napa, which has been his only Bay Area restaurant until the new San Jose location.
Stunning 84-acre Bay Area estate by the coast hits market at $6.75 million
It took 5 years to obtain the permits at this eco-friendly property, designed by an award-winning architect.
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
Bay Area Man Says Receding Lake Mead Waters Unraveled 20 Year Mystery of His Dad’s Disappearance
Bay Area Man Says Receding Lake Mead Waters Unraveled 20 Year Mystery of His Dad's Disappearance. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. The receding waters of...
'Foul play was involved': San Francisco restaurant Baia temporarily closes after trash fire spread to building
This was not the only fire to take place in the area that morning.
msn.com
San Jose school sends boys home for refusing to wear face masks
For the second time this month, a South Bay elementary school sent grade-schoolers home for refusing to wear COVID masks in class. San Jose’s Alum Rock School District among the few in the Bay Area that still requires students to wear face masks in an effort to reduce spread of COVID-19.
State Parks investigating plane landing at Manresa State Beach
Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office confirms a plane has landed at Manresa State Beach. The post State Parks investigating plane landing at Manresa State Beach appeared first on KION546.
TheSixFifty.com
Palo Alto, CA
