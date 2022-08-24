ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Barcelona and Man City draw in friendly to help fight ALS

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VZStj_0hU4x6tH00
1 of 12

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Barcelona and Manchester City drew 3-3 in a friendly to raise money and awareness for the fight against ALS on Wednesday.

More than 91,000 fans were at the Camp Nou for the match, with the proceeds going to help raise funds for research against ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease, an incurable neurodegenerative disorder.

The honorary kickoff was taken by Juan Carlos Unzué, the former Barcelona goalkeeper and goalkeeping coach who has the disease and helped promote the friendly.

“We want to continue living and enjoying life,” he said before the match.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Frenkie de Jong and Memphis Depay scored for the hosts. Man City got goals from Julián Álvarez, Cole Palmer and Riyad Mahrez deep into stoppage time.

Man City defender Luke Mbete had to be substituted late in the game after a clash of heads with Barcelona defender Andreas Christensen. Mbete had to be immobilized and carried out on a stretcher.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Casemiro had the best response when asked about missing this year’s Champions League

Casemiro’s move from Real Madrid to Manchester United has raised a few eyebrows across Europe, in part because he was leaving one of the most successful teams in recent history to join, well, Manchester United. Case in point: While Casemiro would have been defending his Champions League title this season with Madrid, he will instead be playing in the Europa League with Manchester United. ESPN Brazil put the obvious question to Casemiro, asking him why he would voluntarily give up a spot in the Champions League this season. The Brazilian was ready with an answer. “Well, I have five already, right?” he said...
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Ex-Manchester United forward Edinson Cavani is on the brink of joining LaLiga side Valencia as manager Gennaro Gattuso calls the Uruguay veteran 'not a normal player' and hails his 'incredible mentality'

Uruguay forward Edinson Cavani is on the brink of making his return to club football following his release by Manchester United when he completes a move to Spanish side Valencia. Cavani spent almost two years at United before leaving Old Trafford when his contract expired at the end of the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Associated Press

MATCHDAY: Atlético Madrid visits Valencia in Spanish league

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Monday:. Atlético Madrid will look to rebound from a home loss when it visits Gennaro Gattuso’s Valencia in the Spanish league. Álvaro Morata and João Félix connected well in Atlético’s opening 3-0 win at Getafe, but the forwards struggled last weekend in a 2-0 loss to Villarreal. Valencia is coming off a loss at Athletic Bilbao after opening Gattuso’s era with a home win against Girona. Bilbao will go for its second win in a row when it visits Cádiz, the only team yet to win a point. It lost at Osasuna after opening with a defeat against Real Sociedad at home.
UEFA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andreas Christensen
Person
Memphis Depay
Person
Juan Carlos Unzué
Person
Lou Gehrig
Person
Pierre Emerick Aubameyang
Person
Riyad Mahrez
celebsbar.com

Footballer 'beat ex to death with a hammer after leaving team to wait for her'

Former Napoli youth player Giovanni Padovani allegedly beat his ex-girlfriend to death with a hammer and a baseball bat after leaving his team's training sessions citing 'personal reasons', a court heard.The Italian player is currently on trial on suspicion of attacking and murdering his former partner Alessandra Matteuzzi. Prosecutors have...
PUBLIC SAFETY
ESPN

Liverpool score 9 goals in win over Bournemouth: How social media reacted

Liverpool netted five goals in the first-half as they thrashed Bournemouth in a 9-0 victory at Anfield on Saturday for their first Premier League win of the season. The emphatic win equalised the league record for biggest winning margin. The nine-goal feat has previously been achieved twice -- first, when Leicester City won 9-0 against Southampton in October 2019, and again when Manchester United repeated the scoreline against Southampton in February 2021.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barcelona#Als#Manchester City
The Associated Press

West Ham gets 1st points and 1st goal in 1-0 win at Villa

BIRMINGHAM, England (AP) — West Ham recorded its first points and first goal of the Premier League season with a 1-0 victory at Aston Villa on Sunday. Pablo Fornals’ deflected second-half strike was enough to see the Hammers open their account for the top flight campaign after losses to Manchester City, Nottingham Forest and Brighton.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Associated Press

Life in the fast lane: Kane double takes him to EPL landmark

LONDON (AP) — Harry Kane used to be regarded as a slow starter to Premier League seasons. Not this time. The England captain scored for the third straight game with his double earning Tottenham a 2-0 win at Nottingham Forest on Sunday and taking Kane to third in the all-time Premier League scoring charts. Kane also scored a stoppage-time equalizer against Chelsea in the second round and the winner against Wolverhampton last weekend.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Guardiola on Silva, Palace and the Champions League

Pep Guardiola has been speaking to the media before Saturday's game with Crystal Palace. Bernardo Silva is "staying" at Manchester City. Guardiola added: "We don't have one phone call from any club regarding Bernardo Silva." Guardiola said he rates Palace and their manager Patrick Vieira very highly. The Eagles were...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Europe
Soccer
Manchester City F.C.
Soccer
FC Barcelona
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Soccer
WWD

Real Madrid’s Karim Benzema Accepts Men’s Player of the Year at UEFA Awards in Fendi Suit

Karim Benzema made a fashion statement during his appearance at the 2022 UEFA Awards.  The French football player, who is a striker for Real Madrid, accepted the award for Men’s Player of the Year at the ceremony, which was held in Istanbul. More from WWDMTV VMAs 2022 Red Carpet ArrivalsRed Carpet Looks at 'Me Time' Los Angeles PremiereRed Carpet Looks at the 'She-Hulk: Attorney at Law' L.A. Premiere For the occasion, Benzema wore a single-breasted suit by Fendi made of black pinstriped cotton with matching FF micro details from the label’s men’s fall 2022 collection.  The striker, who is regarded as one of the...
UEFA
BBC

Liverpool Edge Hill: Historic railway site gains heritage protection

What is said to be the cradle of railway travel has been earmarked as a nationally important archaeological site after a long campaign. The government recognition for Edge Hill Engine Station in Liverpool crowns 40 years of work by volunteers. Opening in 1830 as the first locomotive terminus, it was...
TRAFFIC
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
508K+
Post
503M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy