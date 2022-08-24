Read full article on original website
'Rainbow fentanyl' found in Oregon, prompting federal authorities to issue warning
PORTLAND, Ore. (KATU) — After finding "rainbow fentanyl" during two recent busts in the Portland area, federal authorities are warning Oregonians to keep an eye out for the brightly-colored and highly-toxic synthetic opioid that resembles sidewalk chalk. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Oregon joined the Drug...
Cannabis regulators to host webinars on applying for consumption lounge licenses
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Nevada Cannabis Compliance Board will host two live webinars to help people apply for licenses to host consumption lounges. The board said webinars will be held on Thursday, Sept. 1, and Friday, Sept. 30, to provide advice and information on several topics. Help can...
Utah runner with cerebral palsy attempting half-marathon world record
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Emily Fairbanks said her mother told her she didn’t learn to walk, she learned to run, despite being diagnosed at six months old with cerebral palsy. Now the 46-year-old woman—mother, wife, and avid runner—will try to set a record half-marathon time for a...
Nevada Democratic candidates hope to mobilize voters over abortion, women's issues
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — On the anniversary of Women’s Equality Day, several Democratic candidates, including Gov. Steve Sisolak, capitalized on a moment to campaign. However, female voters also have an agenda. “It’s so critical right now that we elect pro-choice candidates up and down the ballot to protect...
Nevada Supreme Court Justice Abbi Silver announces resignation
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Nevada Supreme Court Justice Abbi Silver has submitted her resignation, Gov. Steve Sisolak announced Friday. Silver submitted her letter of resignation to the governor, saying she will retire from the bench effective Sept. 29 due to "unforeseen circumstances." "She has made a tremendous impact on...
Woman shot, critically injured near Desert Inn, Maryland Parkway
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A woman was shot and critically injured in a central Las Vegas valley shooting early Saturday morning, according to police. ShotSpotter technology alerted officers at about 12:44 a.m. to several shots fired in the 1000 block of Sierra Vista Drive, near Desert Inn Road and Maryland Parkway, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said.
1 person critically injured in northwest Las Vegas valley crash
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — One person was critically injured in a crash at a northwest valley intersection late Thursday morning, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police. The collision was reported at about 11:35 a.m. at Cimarron and Elkhorn roads, just north of the Centennial Bowl interchange, LVMPD said in a statement.
Barricade ends with 1 in custody in south Las Vegas valley
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — One person is in custody after a barricade situation in the south Las Vegas valley that developed Saturday morning. The incident started just before 8 a.m. with an attempted car-jacking suspect, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said. MORE ON NEWS 3 | Henderson police respond to...
Highway to Death Valley shut down again due to flooding
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The highway that helps connect Death Valley National Park to Nevada is closed due to flooding. CalTrans said State Route 190 is shut down 10 miles west of Death Valley Junction to State Route 127. A flash flood warning is in effect until 8:30 p.m.,...
