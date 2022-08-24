ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Utah runner with cerebral palsy attempting half-marathon world record

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Emily Fairbanks said her mother told her she didn’t learn to walk, she learned to run, despite being diagnosed at six months old with cerebral palsy. Now the 46-year-old woman—mother, wife, and avid runner—will try to set a record half-marathon time for a...
Nevada Supreme Court Justice Abbi Silver announces resignation

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Nevada Supreme Court Justice Abbi Silver has submitted her resignation, Gov. Steve Sisolak announced Friday. Silver submitted her letter of resignation to the governor, saying she will retire from the bench effective Sept. 29 due to "unforeseen circumstances." "She has made a tremendous impact on...
Woman shot, critically injured near Desert Inn, Maryland Parkway

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A woman was shot and critically injured in a central Las Vegas valley shooting early Saturday morning, according to police. ShotSpotter technology alerted officers at about 12:44 a.m. to several shots fired in the 1000 block of Sierra Vista Drive, near Desert Inn Road and Maryland Parkway, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said.
1 person critically injured in northwest Las Vegas valley crash

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — One person was critically injured in a crash at a northwest valley intersection late Thursday morning, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police. The collision was reported at about 11:35 a.m. at Cimarron and Elkhorn roads, just north of the Centennial Bowl interchange, LVMPD said in a statement.
Barricade ends with 1 in custody in south Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — One person is in custody after a barricade situation in the south Las Vegas valley that developed Saturday morning. The incident started just before 8 a.m. with an attempted car-jacking suspect, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said. MORE ON NEWS 3 | Henderson police respond to...
Highway to Death Valley shut down again due to flooding

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The highway that helps connect Death Valley National Park to Nevada is closed due to flooding. CalTrans said State Route 190 is shut down 10 miles west of Death Valley Junction to State Route 127. A flash flood warning is in effect until 8:30 p.m.,...
