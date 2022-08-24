ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

everythinglubbock.com

Mike Collier buys ads targeting West Texas Republicans

LUBBOCK, Texas — Democratic candidate for Lieutenant Governor Mike Collier is debuting his first advertisements in Lubbock and Amarillo tomorrow, attacking Republican incumbent Dan Patrick in a 30-second digital and radio spot titled “Not a Good Republican.”. The ad focuses on the candidate’s roles as a “businessman, energy...
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Lubbock Chamber of Commerce accepting applications for the 2023 Leadership Lubbock class

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The Lubbock Chamber of Commerce is now accepting applications for the 2023 Leadership Lubbock class. This program provides leadership development and opportunities to learn about the many facets of Lubbock in an atmosphere that encourages team bonding resulting in professional and personal friendships that last a lifetime.
LUBBOCK, TX
University Daily

LubbockPRIDE hosts annual support event

This year, LubbockPRIDE celebrated its 10th anniversary on Aug. 27 at Rodgers Park. Full of vendors, educators and organizations, the event was able to bring Lubbock’s LGBTQIA community together. Alyssa DeHoyos, the vice president of LubbockPRIDE, said the organization is a great resource for students. “We find out the...
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Uvalde families to rally in Austin to demand raise in minimum age to buy AR-15s

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Uvalde community will gather in Austin Saturday morning for a march and rally to demand that Gov. Greg Abbott take action toward gun safety. This comes after the May 24 mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, about an hour and a half west of San Antonio, where an 18-year-old gunman killed two teachers and 19 children.
UVALDE, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Logan’s Roadhouse is here for Foodie Friday

LUBBOCK, Texas—Logan’s Roadhouse is here with some yummy food. Besides a full food and bar menu, they offer catering options that are great for back to school, plus lunch menu options that are perfect for teachers and your office, and they offer delivery. They are located across from the South Plains Mall at 6251 Slide Road.
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Lubbock Area United Way’s 2022 Annual Campaign now underway

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — Lubbock Area United Way kicked off its 2022 Annual Campaign [Thursday] with a luncheon at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center. The money contributed to the campaign goes toward helping more than 137,000 people receive support annually from United Way’s Community Partners. At [Thursday’s]...
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

It’s Thirsty Thursday with Sonic

LUBBOCK, Texas—Ever wonder how Sonic knows how many drink combinations they offer? They are sure to have a cold or hot drink for your taste buds. Plus, they offer a full menu of fresh and hot food from breakfast to after school snacks to lunch and dinner. The Sonic app offers deals for everyone.
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Lubbock Pediatric Cancer Association has a fun way for us to help give our support

LUBBOCK, Texas— It’s a Sip ‘N’ Shop for the Lubbock Pediatric Cancer Association. The event is August 28 from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at The Atrium at Jerry’s, 10409 FM 1585. Proceeds will benefit the Lubbock Pediatric Cancer Association. Find more information on the Facebook page Lubbock Pediatric Cancer Association or by emailing lubbockpediatriccancerwalk@gmail.com.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

1 injured in small explosion in 2600 block of 26th Street

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person suffered moderate injuries on Saturday afternoon, when some kind of mechanical object exploded close to them, causing moderate injuries. It originally came in as a shots fired call in the 2600 block of 26th Street, but police cannot confirm if a firearm was involved. LPD has classified the call as a “negligent discharge.” The call came in around 3:45 p.m.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Despite inflation, experts say Lubbock is the cheapest place to live

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Despite the increased cost of living, including rent, Texas Tech University Economics professor, Michael Noel, says Lubbock is still one of the cheapest places to live in the country. “For the last couple of years we’ve seen an increase in the prices of almost everything, and...
LUBBOCK, TX
Exciting changes to expect in Downtown Lubbock

Exciting changes to expect in Downtown Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas – The downtown Lubbock area has experienced a boom in recent years with new hotels, restaurants, and other businesses. So what else can Lubbockites look forward to? While Texas Tech starts classes Thursday, about seven blocks away where City Hall used to stand is a new campus – South Plains College Downtown Center. […]
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Idalou Harvest: Sipping on the South Plains

LUBBOCK, Texas—Each week we are sharing the story of eight different wineries in our region. This week our Sipping on the South Plains shares Idalou Harvest. There is also a 30-minute show that will talk more on the high plains wine industry every weekend on KLBK.
LUBBOCK, TX

