Read full article on original website
Related
everythinglubbock.com
Mike Collier buys ads targeting West Texas Republicans
LUBBOCK, Texas — Democratic candidate for Lieutenant Governor Mike Collier is debuting his first advertisements in Lubbock and Amarillo tomorrow, attacking Republican incumbent Dan Patrick in a 30-second digital and radio spot titled “Not a Good Republican.”. The ad focuses on the candidate’s roles as a “businessman, energy...
everythinglubbock.com
Mayor Pro Tem Shelia Patterson-Harris hosting District 2 community meeting on Monday
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — Mayor Pro Tem Shelia Patterson-Harris will host a District 2 community meeting Monday, August 29, at the Mae Simmons Community Center. Topics will be the City’s proposed FY 2022-23 budget, public pools and the street bond. When: Monday, August 29, 2022, 6 p.m....
everythinglubbock.com
Lubbock Chamber of Commerce accepting applications for the 2023 Leadership Lubbock class
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The Lubbock Chamber of Commerce is now accepting applications for the 2023 Leadership Lubbock class. This program provides leadership development and opportunities to learn about the many facets of Lubbock in an atmosphere that encourages team bonding resulting in professional and personal friendships that last a lifetime.
Lubbock-Cooper ISD parents demand action on ‘serious racial issues’
LUBBOCK, Texas — On Wednesday, several Lubbock-Cooper parents spoke on the racial harassment they said their children faced while attending Laura Bush Middle School in the Lubbock-Cooper Independent School District. “We’re all sitting here because all of us had to come together to stand up for our children,” said Tracy Kemp. Tracey Kemp said her […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
University Daily
LubbockPRIDE hosts annual support event
This year, LubbockPRIDE celebrated its 10th anniversary on Aug. 27 at Rodgers Park. Full of vendors, educators and organizations, the event was able to bring Lubbock’s LGBTQIA community together. Alyssa DeHoyos, the vice president of LubbockPRIDE, said the organization is a great resource for students. “We find out the...
everythinglubbock.com
Uvalde families to rally in Austin to demand raise in minimum age to buy AR-15s
AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Uvalde community will gather in Austin Saturday morning for a march and rally to demand that Gov. Greg Abbott take action toward gun safety. This comes after the May 24 mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, about an hour and a half west of San Antonio, where an 18-year-old gunman killed two teachers and 19 children.
everythinglubbock.com
Logan’s Roadhouse is here for Foodie Friday
LUBBOCK, Texas—Logan’s Roadhouse is here with some yummy food. Besides a full food and bar menu, they offer catering options that are great for back to school, plus lunch menu options that are perfect for teachers and your office, and they offer delivery. They are located across from the South Plains Mall at 6251 Slide Road.
everythinglubbock.com
Lubbock Area United Way’s 2022 Annual Campaign now underway
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — Lubbock Area United Way kicked off its 2022 Annual Campaign [Thursday] with a luncheon at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center. The money contributed to the campaign goes toward helping more than 137,000 people receive support annually from United Way’s Community Partners. At [Thursday’s]...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Several trees vandalized at McCullough Park in Lubbock, city officials said
LUBBOCK, Texas – Lubbock Parks and Recreation received a tip Thursday evening about several trees at McCullough Park that were vandalized with what they believe could have been an ax. “It’s like a kick in the gut,” said Rob Lee, Parks and Rec volunteer who helped plant the trees. Parks and Recreation said 15 trees […]
everythinglubbock.com
It’s Thirsty Thursday with Sonic
LUBBOCK, Texas—Ever wonder how Sonic knows how many drink combinations they offer? They are sure to have a cold or hot drink for your taste buds. Plus, they offer a full menu of fresh and hot food from breakfast to after school snacks to lunch and dinner. The Sonic app offers deals for everyone.
everythinglubbock.com
Lubbock Pediatric Cancer Association has a fun way for us to help give our support
LUBBOCK, Texas— It’s a Sip ‘N’ Shop for the Lubbock Pediatric Cancer Association. The event is August 28 from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at The Atrium at Jerry’s, 10409 FM 1585. Proceeds will benefit the Lubbock Pediatric Cancer Association. Find more information on the Facebook page Lubbock Pediatric Cancer Association or by emailing lubbockpediatriccancerwalk@gmail.com.
‘I should not be running any medical facility’: Man offering abortions at sea for Texas women
With most abortions officially being illegal in Texas as of Thursday, women are looking for options, and some are turning to "Abort Offshore." It's a for-profit organization that is taking women out on boats from the Galveston area into federal water to have abortions.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KCBD
1 injured in small explosion in 2600 block of 26th Street
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person suffered moderate injuries on Saturday afternoon, when some kind of mechanical object exploded close to them, causing moderate injuries. It originally came in as a shots fired call in the 2600 block of 26th Street, but police cannot confirm if a firearm was involved. LPD has classified the call as a “negligent discharge.” The call came in around 3:45 p.m.
Four Sixes ‘Grit & Glory’ Brings A Texas Legend to the Beer Aisle
Recently, I drove to Oklahoma. Okay, that's a misnomer, I rode to Oklahoma in the backseat. Part of the fun of that trip is being able to see the legendary 6666 ranch from the highway. It's located in Guthrie, Texas, and it's on the way if you're headed to the Choctaw casino.
Motorcycle safety in Lubbock after a string of serious crashes
Police told Everythinglubbock.com from July 1st to August 26 were 21 motorcycle crashes, two of which were deadly.
KCBD
Despite inflation, experts say Lubbock is the cheapest place to live
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Despite the increased cost of living, including rent, Texas Tech University Economics professor, Michael Noel, says Lubbock is still one of the cheapest places to live in the country. “For the last couple of years we’ve seen an increase in the prices of almost everything, and...
Parents of Bullied Children Are Now Seeking Legal Action Against Lubbock-Cooper ISD
Parents of students at Laura Bush Middle School have spoken with a Dallas law firm to seek legal action against Lubbock-Cooper Independent School District in regard to their children being relentlessly bullied over their race. The racism spans from being called "monkeys" and the n-word to cyberbullying via Instagram on...
Exciting changes to expect in Downtown Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas – The downtown Lubbock area has experienced a boom in recent years with new hotels, restaurants, and other businesses. So what else can Lubbockites look forward to? While Texas Tech starts classes Thursday, about seven blocks away where City Hall used to stand is a new campus – South Plains College Downtown Center. […]
everythinglubbock.com
Idalou Harvest: Sipping on the South Plains
LUBBOCK, Texas—Each week we are sharing the story of eight different wineries in our region. This week our Sipping on the South Plains shares Idalou Harvest. There is also a 30-minute show that will talk more on the high plains wine industry every weekend on KLBK.
1 Seriously Injured In Motorcycle Accident In Lubbock (Lubbock, TX)
Official reports from the Lubbock Police Department state that a crash involving a truck and a motorcycle took place at 19 Street and Idalou Road. The incident is reported to have taken place at around 7.53 PM on Thursday.
Comments / 0