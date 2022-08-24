ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn Park, MN

CBS Minnesota

"Good job to them": Cannon Falls Casey's General Store employees praised for helping abducted woman

CANNON FALLS, Minn. -- A woman is safe after police said she was abducted by a stranger in the Twin Cities. The Cannon Falls Police Department said a woman in her mid-30's arrived at a Casey's General Store in Cannon Falls shortly before 11 a.m. Saturday, and told employees she had escaped being abducted."It's such a small town, that kind of stuff doesn't happen really," Cannon Falls resident Chasy Grams said.Responding officers found the suspect shortly after, and a chase ensued through the west side of the southern Minnesota city. At one point, the suspect crashed into a pursuing squad car. After the...
CANNON FALLS, MN
ccxmedia.org

Brooklyn Park Police Arrest Suspect Who Admits to Firing Gun Shots

A man is in jail after allegedly firing gunshots in the early morning hours Friday in Brooklyn Park. Police out on patrols heard gunshots at around 1:35 a.m. near 69th and Zane avenues north. Officers responded to the south and spotted a man on a bike near the Eden Park Apartments in the 6400 block of Zane Avenue N. When officers tried to stop him, the suspect fled, police said.
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
1520 The Ticket

Career Minnesota Criminal Sentenced for Gun Crime

Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News)-A Minneapolis man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison after he was caught with a firearm during an arrest related to a shooting investigation. 33-year-old Romelle Smith was sentenced after pleading guilty to one count of felon in possession of a firearm as an Armed...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
kfgo.com

Carjacking gang member sentenced in Minn.

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KFGO) – A suburban Minneapolis man is the fifth of six people facing federal prison time for a string of armed carjackings in 2020 and 2021. The U-S Attorney’s Office says 23-year-old Isaiah Alstad of Columbia Heights received a sentence of just over nine years after pleading guilty to aiding and abetting carjacking. Court documents say he was a member of the ‘Top 5’ street gang.
SAINT PAUL, MN
CBS Minnesota

Family says Minneapolis police didn't notify them after 61-year-old relative was seriously hurt in crash

MINNEAPOLIS -- The family of a man seriously hurt in a crash early Wednesday morning is looking for answers. They say they weren't notified of the accident that left their loved one fighting for his life at an area hospital.The crash happened just after midnight at East 38th Street and Portland Avenue, in south Minneapolis' Powderhorn neighborhood. One driver, a 33-year-old man, died at the hospital. The other driver, 61-year-old Jose Herrera Garcia, was hospitalized in critical condition. Investigators say that speeding likely played a factor in the crash. Through a local community leader, Clementina Tovar, Garcia's wife, said that her husband...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

2 killed in motorcycle crash in Newport

MINNEAPOLIS  -- A man and a woman died Friday evening in a motorcycle crash in the east metro. The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened around 6:20 p.m. on northbound Highway 61 in Newport, which is across the Mississippi River from South St. Paul.Investigators say the Harley Davidson motorcycle veered off road while exiting onto the Interstate 494 ramp. The driver, 41-year-old Brandon Mitchell Mckeon of Inver Grove Heights, lost control of the bike and it rolled. The crash left Mckeon and his passenger, 41-year-old Kecia Lynn Mckeon, also of Inver Grove Heights, dead at the scene. Neither was wearing a helmet.The ramp to Interstate 494 was closed for hours after the crash, which caused minor backups in the area. The crash is under investigation. It's yet unclear if alcohol was a factor. 
NEWPORT, MN
knsiradio.com

Wanted Felon Arrested After Large Search in Sartell Wednesday Night

(KNSI) — A 49-year-old St. Cloud man was arrested Wednesday night in Sartell after fleeing police, triggering an extensive search involving six law enforcement agencies. Sartell police say just before 7:00, they were in the area of the 200 block of 10th Avenue North when they spotted Chad Hagen getting into a car. Hagen is wanted for several felonies. When they tried to arrest him, police say Hagen resisted and drove away.
SARTELL, MN
Bring Me The News

Police: Man who robbed Mall of America with loaded AR-15-style rifle has no criminal history

Authorities in Bloomington say a Woodbury man who robbed Mall of America on Friday with a loaded AR-15-style rifle had a valid permit to carry and no criminal history. During a press conference Friday afternoon, Bloomington Police Chief Booker Hodges commended mall security and police for their quick work in arresting the suspect without incident. There were no injuries reported.
BLOOMINGTON, MN
KARE 11

Man seriously burned in Crystal house explosion

CRYSTAL, Minnesota — A man was seriously burned in a house explosion Sunday in Crystal, local police say. The Crystal Police Department said officers and the West Metro Fire-Rescue District responded to a house explosion on the 5800 block of Perry Avenue North in Crystal around noon. When crews arrived, they found a man inside the home seriously burned. He was transported to a hospital for treatment, and his current condition is unknown at this time.
CRYSTAL, MN
bulletin-news.com

Woman Robbed At Gunpoint While Sitting In Car In Maplewood

A lady from Maplewood said that on Sunday night, when she was sitting in her vehicle, a guy brandished a pistol at her and snatched her mobile phone. Police said that they were called to the vicinity of 88 Tiffany Place on Sunday night at at 9:15 p.m. The 23-year-old...
MAPLEWOOD, MN
Bring Me The News

Eden Prairie Center: Man asked to see gun in Scheels, killed himself with it

Police say the man who died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound at the Scheels store at Eden Prairie Center Monday evening got the gun from a store employee. Eden Prairie Police Department provided an update Tuesday, confirming that the man who died was a 19-year-old who had asked a store worker if he could view a semi-automatic handgun in the retailer's gun department.
EDEN PRAIRIE, MN
CBS Minnesota

Jerry Westrom found guilty of murder in cold case killing of Jeanie Ann Childs

MINNEAPOLIS -- A jury has found Jerry Westrom guilty of first-degree premeditated murder and second-degree intentional murder in the 1993 death of 35-year-old Jeanie Ann Childs in south Minneapolis.Westrom, 56,  was charged in the decades-old cold case after investigators followed him to a hockey game and grabbed a napkin that he threw in the trash. They used the napkin to obtain his DNA.WCCO-TV's Jennifer Mayerle was in the courtroom Thursday afternoon and said the jury deliberated for two hours before asking Judge Juan G. Hoyas this question: "If we find the defendant guilty of...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
