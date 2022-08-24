Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
tornadopix.com
Hennepin County Council Approves $41 Million for New Safety Headquarters for the Sheriff’s Office in Plymouth
When the Law Enforcement Division of the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office moved into its new home in Brooklyn Park in 1994, the facility didn’t have much room for expansion. It was not only the headquarters of the investigation units and the crime laboratory, but the prefab and attached...
Alleged Twin Cities abduction victim calls 911 at Casey's, 2 police chases follow
A suspect in an alleged Twin Cities abduction is in custody after leading authorities on two police chases Saturday. The incident began when a woman called 911 from the Casey's General Store on the south side of Cannon Falls, saying she had just escaped after being abducted in the Twin Cities, according to Cannon Falls Police Department.
"Good job to them": Cannon Falls Casey's General Store employees praised for helping abducted woman
CANNON FALLS, Minn. -- A woman is safe after police said she was abducted by a stranger in the Twin Cities. The Cannon Falls Police Department said a woman in her mid-30's arrived at a Casey's General Store in Cannon Falls shortly before 11 a.m. Saturday, and told employees she had escaped being abducted."It's such a small town, that kind of stuff doesn't happen really," Cannon Falls resident Chasy Grams said.Responding officers found the suspect shortly after, and a chase ensued through the west side of the southern Minnesota city. At one point, the suspect crashed into a pursuing squad car. After the...
Armed Suspect Tackled By Security At Mall Of America After Robbery
Can you even imagine walking around the Mall Of America and you spot a guy walking casually around with a type of rifle in his hand? This is absolutely mind-blowing to me and the results of what could have happened would be devastating. Apparently, someone in the mall called security...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ccxmedia.org
Brooklyn Park Police Arrest Suspect Who Admits to Firing Gun Shots
A man is in jail after allegedly firing gunshots in the early morning hours Friday in Brooklyn Park. Police out on patrols heard gunshots at around 1:35 a.m. near 69th and Zane avenues north. Officers responded to the south and spotted a man on a bike near the Eden Park Apartments in the 6400 block of Zane Avenue N. When officers tried to stop him, the suspect fled, police said.
Career Minnesota Criminal Sentenced for Gun Crime
Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News)-A Minneapolis man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison after he was caught with a firearm during an arrest related to a shooting investigation. 33-year-old Romelle Smith was sentenced after pleading guilty to one count of felon in possession of a firearm as an Armed...
kfgo.com
Carjacking gang member sentenced in Minn.
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KFGO) – A suburban Minneapolis man is the fifth of six people facing federal prison time for a string of armed carjackings in 2020 and 2021. The U-S Attorney’s Office says 23-year-old Isaiah Alstad of Columbia Heights received a sentence of just over nine years after pleading guilty to aiding and abetting carjacking. Court documents say he was a member of the ‘Top 5’ street gang.
Family says Minneapolis police didn't notify them after 61-year-old relative was seriously hurt in crash
MINNEAPOLIS -- The family of a man seriously hurt in a crash early Wednesday morning is looking for answers. They say they weren't notified of the accident that left their loved one fighting for his life at an area hospital.The crash happened just after midnight at East 38th Street and Portland Avenue, in south Minneapolis' Powderhorn neighborhood. One driver, a 33-year-old man, died at the hospital. The other driver, 61-year-old Jose Herrera Garcia, was hospitalized in critical condition. Investigators say that speeding likely played a factor in the crash. Through a local community leader, Clementina Tovar, Garcia's wife, said that her husband...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Smoking In Your Own Car Now Illegal in One Minnesota County
If you light up-- even in your own vehicle-- you're now breaking the law in one Minnesota county. I'll preface this by saying I don't smoke, and never have. But even I was a little surprised how far one new law went when it comes to prohibiting places you can legally smoke-- like inside your own car.
bulletin-news.com
Over twenty arrested in joint federal/local investigations in Minneapolis
U.S. Attorney Andrew Luger stated on Friday that 25 arrests linked to narcotics and violent offenses were made on Thursday in the Twin Cities and Rochester as a result of a collaborative effort between local law enforcement and federal authorities. Ten of those arrests took place in Rochester, and each...
Man arrested after woman found dead inside North St. Paul apartment
NORTH ST PAUL, Minn. — A North St. Paul man was arrested Friday after officials found the remains of a woman inside an apartment Thursday evening. The North St. Paul Fire Department responded to an apartment fire on the 2200 block of South Avenue East around 6:30 p.m. Thursday.
2 killed in motorcycle crash in Newport
MINNEAPOLIS -- A man and a woman died Friday evening in a motorcycle crash in the east metro. The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened around 6:20 p.m. on northbound Highway 61 in Newport, which is across the Mississippi River from South St. Paul.Investigators say the Harley Davidson motorcycle veered off road while exiting onto the Interstate 494 ramp. The driver, 41-year-old Brandon Mitchell Mckeon of Inver Grove Heights, lost control of the bike and it rolled. The crash left Mckeon and his passenger, 41-year-old Kecia Lynn Mckeon, also of Inver Grove Heights, dead at the scene. Neither was wearing a helmet.The ramp to Interstate 494 was closed for hours after the crash, which caused minor backups in the area. The crash is under investigation. It's yet unclear if alcohol was a factor.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
knsiradio.com
Wanted Felon Arrested After Large Search in Sartell Wednesday Night
(KNSI) — A 49-year-old St. Cloud man was arrested Wednesday night in Sartell after fleeing police, triggering an extensive search involving six law enforcement agencies. Sartell police say just before 7:00, they were in the area of the 200 block of 10th Avenue North when they spotted Chad Hagen getting into a car. Hagen is wanted for several felonies. When they tried to arrest him, police say Hagen resisted and drove away.
Police: Man who robbed Mall of America with loaded AR-15-style rifle has no criminal history
Authorities in Bloomington say a Woodbury man who robbed Mall of America on Friday with a loaded AR-15-style rifle had a valid permit to carry and no criminal history. During a press conference Friday afternoon, Bloomington Police Chief Booker Hodges commended mall security and police for their quick work in arresting the suspect without incident. There were no injuries reported.
Search warrant reveals tax probe involving Hennepin Co. Chief Public Defender
MINNEAPOLIS — Although no charges have been filed, a recently unsealed search warrant reveals that the Internal Revenue Service launched a criminal investigation in January targeting the Chief Public Defender for Hennepin County for unpaid taxes. Kassius Benson took over the office, which provides court-appointed criminal defense to people...
FOXBusiness
Some businesses in Twin Cities forced to shut early, concerned over rise in crime
Business owners in the Twin Cities are split on crime’s impact on business. Some say it’s "overblown," while others say fewer people want to go out to eat over fears of crime. Either way, the restaurant scene isn’t what it used to be pre-pandemic. As if business...
Man seriously burned in Crystal house explosion
CRYSTAL, Minnesota — A man was seriously burned in a house explosion Sunday in Crystal, local police say. The Crystal Police Department said officers and the West Metro Fire-Rescue District responded to a house explosion on the 5800 block of Perry Avenue North in Crystal around noon. When crews arrived, they found a man inside the home seriously burned. He was transported to a hospital for treatment, and his current condition is unknown at this time.
bulletin-news.com
Woman Robbed At Gunpoint While Sitting In Car In Maplewood
A lady from Maplewood said that on Sunday night, when she was sitting in her vehicle, a guy brandished a pistol at her and snatched her mobile phone. Police said that they were called to the vicinity of 88 Tiffany Place on Sunday night at at 9:15 p.m. The 23-year-old...
Eden Prairie Center: Man asked to see gun in Scheels, killed himself with it
Police say the man who died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound at the Scheels store at Eden Prairie Center Monday evening got the gun from a store employee. Eden Prairie Police Department provided an update Tuesday, confirming that the man who died was a 19-year-old who had asked a store worker if he could view a semi-automatic handgun in the retailer's gun department.
Jerry Westrom found guilty of murder in cold case killing of Jeanie Ann Childs
MINNEAPOLIS -- A jury has found Jerry Westrom guilty of first-degree premeditated murder and second-degree intentional murder in the 1993 death of 35-year-old Jeanie Ann Childs in south Minneapolis.Westrom, 56, was charged in the decades-old cold case after investigators followed him to a hockey game and grabbed a napkin that he threw in the trash. They used the napkin to obtain his DNA.WCCO-TV's Jennifer Mayerle was in the courtroom Thursday afternoon and said the jury deliberated for two hours before asking Judge Juan G. Hoyas this question: "If we find the defendant guilty of...
KARE 11
Minneapolis, MN
24K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT
Minneapolis and St. Paul local newshttps://www.kare11.com/
Comments / 0