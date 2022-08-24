Read full article on original website
Jerry’s forecast: Saturday, Aug. 27
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– The heat is returning in the Las Vegas valley following the monsoonal rains. No weather alerts have been issued for Saturday, Aug. 27, and clear skies are expected throughout the weekend. The moisture felt last week is moving eastward out of Nevada, and in its wake...
Clear sky, heat in Las Vegas forecast; lake rise nearing 3 feet
Goodbye, monsoon (for now)! Hello, late-August heat!. That sums up the Las Vegas forecast for the final week of the month after a month-long rainy season that drenched the region on a majority of the days. The National Weather Service forecast for Saturday is sunny with a high near 103,...
Tedd’s forecast: Friday, Aug. 26
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — No weather alerts have been issued for Friday, Aug. 26 however that could change as mountain storms are blossoming on schedule. There are also fewer storms expected for Friday but isolated rain chances could still be possible. Drier and breezy conditions are expected for the...
Feeding the Las Vegas Valley
According to feedingamerica.org, it’s estimated that 1 in every 9 Nevadans is suffering from food insecurity. In 2021, Nevada was ranked eighth nationally among states with the highest projected overall food security. But what exactly is food insecurity, and how can Las Vegas tackle this complex issue? Food insecurity, described as not having access to sufficient […]
Goodwill of Southern Nevada celebrates opening of new training academy
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– On Friday, Aug. 26, The Goodwill of Southern Nevada celebrated the opening of the Goodwill Training Academy with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. The event saw U.S. Rep. Susie Lee, Clark County Commissioner Michael Naft, City of Las Vegas. Mayor Pro Tem Stavros Anthony, each of whom offered...
'Rather scary scene': Wildfire starts in Nevada north of Burning Man
According to the Bureau of Land Management's Nevada fire map, the Cherry Gulch Fire has burned 10,000 acres as of Saturday morning.
Sherry's Forecast: Friday, August 26
Plenty of sunshine to start our Friday, but there is low-lying monsoon moisture still lurking in southern Nevada that is not leaving just yet. That means another day with chances for thunderstorms with the rising afternoon temps around 100 degrees. But after today, drier changes will be blowing our way. Sherry's most accurate #WeatherNOW forecast has the first significant changes of the monsoon season arriving this weekend.
Heavy rains damage roads in Mojave National Preserve south of Las Vegas
Heavy rains have washed out portions of some roads in the Mojave National Preserve south of Las Vegas. The park said Friday that several damaged paved roads were closed due to flash flooding, and all primary roads were closed until further notice. The latest rains washed out portions of Black...
Las Vegas Strip Growth Threatened by New Rules
Las Vegas is a technological marvel. Forget the fact that the Sin City is in the middle of a vast desert, the grand architecture, world-class amenities and party atmosphere of the Vegas is being copied in other places like Dubai and Macau. The city's location gives it a more mythical...
Coming soon to the Las Vegas Strip: Drought rules barring fountains, rivers and lakes
Water cuts proposed for southern Nevada to cope with drought could change the face of the world-famous Las Vegas Strip, where thousands of visitors amble by gentle rivers fronting hotel-casinos and watch colorful water shows at night. A series of measures envisioned for metro Las Vegas to reduce water consumption...
Officials: Remains found in Lake Mead identified as College Hill man
A set of human bones that were discovered in Nevada's Lake Mead in May, have been identified as those of a College Hill man. The Clark County medical examiner identified the remains found at Callville Bay, a waterway on the northwestern side of Lake Mead, as those of Thomas Erndt, according to NBC News.
Search continues for 75-year-old missing hiker in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Crews continue to search Sunday for a 75-year-old man reported missing while hiking on Mount Charleston in Las Vegas. Red Rock Search and Rescue has been searching since Wednesday for Rock Stanley, a former Marine from Texas was last seen by hikers around the North Loop Trail.
How water use has to change: 3 problems that loom over Colorado River ‘solutions’
With only about a fourth of Lake Mead's water remaining and the Colorado River under attack, it's time to change the conversation about water in the Southwest U.S., according to one conservationist.
Watching for storms today, with drier changes on the horizon
LAS VEGAS, NV (KLAS-TV) — Clouds and sunshine this Thursday with plenty of leftover humidity stuck in southern Nevada. And there’s enough instability to fire off thunderstorms across the desert again by the afternoon into tonight, so watch the skies if you’re going to be outdoors. But Sherry’s most accurate #WeatherNOW has drier southwest breezes […]
Motorcylist dies after overturning bike in central valley
A Las Vegas man who overturned a motorcycle Wednesday in the central valley has died from his injuries, Metro police said.
Truck rolls onto side on Las Vegas freeway ramp
Authorities had to respond to a truck that rolled onto its side on a Las Vegas freeway ramp Saturday afternoon. Troopers could be seen at the eastbound U.S. 95 ramp at Lake Mead Boulevard in the northwest valley. The Highway Patrol incident website listed a crash with injury reported on...
Las Vegas woman’s car towed from assigned space because it was in same spot for 72 hours
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A Las Vegas woman claims her car was towed from her designated spot at an apartment complex because it was parked there for 72 hours. Jenifer Destroyer has lived at Renaissance Villas apartment complex for over a decade. She said nowhere in her lease does it say her car is subject to being towed if it wasn’t operated for a certain amount of time.
A Taste of Babbo at Brezza
Las Vegas(KLAS)-A new restaurant is coming to the “Uncommons,” and Brezza’s Nicole Brisson and Jason Rocheleau join Roqui Theus in the kitchen to show us what we can expect.
Police investigate northwest Las Vegas valley barricade
UPDATE: As of 5:34 p.m. on Friday, police told 8 News Now a suspect in the incident had been taken into custody. LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police are investigating a barricade involving burglary suspects in the northwest Las Vegas valley. According to police, the barricade is located at an apartment complex in the […]
KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Glenwood, a Gated New-Home Community in Highly Desirable Southwest Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 26, 2022-- KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of Glenwood, a gated new-home community in popular southwest Las Vegas. The new community is ideally located near Blue Diamond Road just east of South Decatur Road, providing easy access to Interstate 15, the Las Vegas Strip, the area’s major employment centers and Harry Reid International Airport. Glenwood is also just minutes away from shopping, dining and entertainment as well as outdoor recreation at Rhodes Ranch Golf Club and several beautiful parks, including Exploration Peak Park and Mountain’s Edge Regional Park. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220826005083/en/ KB Home announces the grand opening of Glenwood, a gated new-home community in highly desirable southwest Las Vegas. (Photo: Business Wire)
