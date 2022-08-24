ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clark County, NV

Jerry’s forecast: Saturday, Aug. 27

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– The heat is returning in the Las Vegas valley following the monsoonal rains. No weather alerts have been issued for Saturday, Aug. 27, and clear skies are expected throughout the weekend. The moisture felt last week is moving eastward out of Nevada, and in its wake...
Clear sky, heat in Las Vegas forecast; lake rise nearing 3 feet

Goodbye, monsoon (for now)! Hello, late-August heat!. That sums up the Las Vegas forecast for the final week of the month after a month-long rainy season that drenched the region on a majority of the days. The National Weather Service forecast for Saturday is sunny with a high near 103,...
Tedd’s forecast: Friday, Aug. 26

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — No weather alerts have been issued for Friday, Aug. 26 however that could change as mountain storms are blossoming on schedule. There are also fewer storms expected for Friday but isolated rain chances could still be possible. Drier and breezy conditions are expected for the...
Feeding the Las Vegas Valley

According to feedingamerica.org, it’s estimated that 1 in every 9 Nevadans is suffering from food insecurity. In 2021, Nevada was ranked eighth nationally among states with the highest projected overall food security. But what exactly is food insecurity, and how can Las Vegas tackle this complex issue? Food insecurity, described as not having access to sufficient […]
Goodwill of Southern Nevada celebrates opening of new training academy

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– On Friday, Aug. 26, The Goodwill of Southern Nevada celebrated the opening of the Goodwill Training Academy with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. The event saw U.S. Rep. Susie Lee, Clark County Commissioner Michael Naft, City of Las Vegas. Mayor Pro Tem Stavros Anthony, each of whom offered...
Sherry's Forecast: Friday, August 26

Plenty of sunshine to start our Friday, but there is low-lying monsoon moisture still lurking in southern Nevada that is not leaving just yet. That means another day with chances for thunderstorms with the rising afternoon temps around 100 degrees. But after today, drier changes will be blowing our way. Sherry's most accurate #WeatherNOW forecast has the first significant changes of the monsoon season arriving this weekend.
Las Vegas Strip Growth Threatened by New Rules

Las Vegas is a technological marvel. Forget the fact that the Sin City is in the middle of a vast desert, the grand architecture, world-class amenities and party atmosphere of the Vegas is being copied in other places like Dubai and Macau. The city's location gives it a more mythical...
Search continues for 75-year-old missing hiker in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Crews continue to search Sunday for a 75-year-old man reported missing while hiking on Mount Charleston in Las Vegas. Red Rock Search and Rescue has been searching since Wednesday for Rock Stanley, a former Marine from Texas was last seen by hikers around the North Loop Trail.
Watching for storms today, with drier changes on the horizon

LAS VEGAS, NV (KLAS-TV) — Clouds and sunshine this Thursday with plenty of leftover humidity stuck in southern Nevada. And there’s enough instability to fire off thunderstorms across the desert again by the afternoon into tonight, so watch the skies if you’re going to be outdoors. But Sherry’s most accurate #WeatherNOW has drier southwest breezes […]
Truck rolls onto side on Las Vegas freeway ramp

Authorities had to respond to a truck that rolled onto its side on a Las Vegas freeway ramp Saturday afternoon. Troopers could be seen at the eastbound U.S. 95 ramp at Lake Mead Boulevard in the northwest valley. The Highway Patrol incident website listed a crash with injury reported on...
Las Vegas woman’s car towed from assigned space because it was in same spot for 72 hours

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A Las Vegas woman claims her car was towed from her designated spot at an apartment complex because it was parked there for 72 hours. Jenifer Destroyer has lived at Renaissance Villas apartment complex for over a decade. She said nowhere in her lease does it say her car is subject to being towed if it wasn’t operated for a certain amount of time.
A Taste of Babbo at Brezza

Las Vegas(KLAS)-A new restaurant is coming to the “Uncommons,” and Brezza’s Nicole Brisson and Jason Rocheleau join Roqui Theus in the kitchen to show us what we can expect.
Police investigate northwest Las Vegas valley barricade

UPDATE: As of 5:34 p.m. on Friday, police told 8 News Now a suspect in the incident had been taken into custody. LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police are investigating a barricade involving burglary suspects in the northwest Las Vegas valley. According to police, the barricade is located at an apartment complex in the […]
KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Glenwood, a Gated New-Home Community in Highly Desirable Southwest Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 26, 2022-- KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of Glenwood, a gated new-home community in popular southwest Las Vegas. The new community is ideally located near Blue Diamond Road just east of South Decatur Road, providing easy access to Interstate 15, the Las Vegas Strip, the area’s major employment centers and Harry Reid International Airport. Glenwood is also just minutes away from shopping, dining and entertainment as well as outdoor recreation at Rhodes Ranch Golf Club and several beautiful parks, including Exploration Peak Park and Mountain’s Edge Regional Park. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220826005083/en/ KB Home announces the grand opening of Glenwood, a gated new-home community in highly desirable southwest Las Vegas. (Photo: Business Wire)
