406mtsports.com
'Bigger than money': Montana State QB Tommy Mellott helps promote new 988 crisis line through NIL deal
BOZEMAN — When Luc Swensson heard the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline was changing to a concise 988, he knew he wanted to help spread the word. For one, transitioning from the 1-800 number to simply 988 helps with ease of use. He’d also seen the stigmatization of mental health in recent years and the toll pandemic-induced isolation had taken on him and other kids.
NBCMontana
Preview of Jeannette Rankin musical to be performed in 1-night event
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Montana Repertory Theatre and the Jeannette Rankin Foundation will perform a sneak preview of "We Won't Sleep," a musical about the life and legacy of Jeannette Rankin. This event is one night only and provides an opportunity for the public to see the work that...
The Real Heroes Of Montana Don’t Wear Capes, But We Thank You!
Montana has a few things it's super proud of. Football, huckleberries, and of course, our law enforcement. Our officers are constantly doing their best to keep our towns as crime-free as they can, but this year especially, they are not taking any crap when it comes to DRUGS. In recent news, the Bozeman Police Department took down a cartoon-themed school bus. This school bus was cleverly named "Magic School Bus". One of the department's dogs hit on drugs and after a warrant was granted and executed, officers found drugs.
NBCMontana
Montana Pitmaster Classic kicks off in Bozeman
MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana's state barbecue championship, the annual Montana Pitmaster Classic, is underway in Bozeman this Friday and Saturday. Contestants are battling it out in several grilling categories including chicken, pork ribs, pork and brisket. The highest scorer in all categories will earn the title of state champion,...
COVID-19 Weekly Update: Montana Adds 1,714 Cases, 14 New Deaths
As of Friday morning, Montana has confirmed 304,169 positive COVID-19 cases. Montana's COVID-19 case tracking map shows 1,714 new confirmed cases. There are currently 2,042 active cases in the state. According to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services, 1,533,165 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered and 572,771...
NBCMontana
Partnership Health Center named best large employer
MISSOULA, Mont. — Missoula County's nonprofit community health center Partnership Health Center received the 2022 Employer of Choice award in the large business category. The Montana Department of Labor and Industry recognized PHC with the award. This is the first time PHC has won at the state level. PHC...
NBCMontana
UM historian to lead walk-and-talk to Mullan statue
MISSOULA, Mont. — Milltown State Park and the Bonner Milltown History Center and Museum will sponsor "Mullan Monuments: History and Memory" this Sunday with historian Leif Frederickson. Frederickson will revisit the era of John Mullan before World War I, while leading a 1-mile roundtrip walk with his students in...
travelawaits.com
My 10 Favorite Restaurants To Experience In Missoula, Montana
One of my favorite activities in my hometown of Missoula is dining out at our multitude of fantastic restaurants. From steak at fine-dining establishments to local craft beer and tacos in a laid-back setting, the restaurants of Missoula satisfy everyone’s tastes. I love to try all the restaurants in town, but here are a handful, in no particular order, that I keep returning to for great food, and great service.
KULR8
Janacaro brothers carry on mother's toughness heading into 1st season following her death
MISSOULA — Colter Janacaro looks at a picture of his mother on his nightstand every morning as he wakes up ahead of preseason football camp at Montana. So too does his older brother, Levi Janacaro, who keeps a photo of his mother, Michaele Janacaro, next to his bed and another hanging above his headboard.
NBCMontana
Pleasant conditions today precede an incoming stretch of above average temperatures
A pleasant afternoon is in store for western Montana today. Temperatures this afternoon will top out around normal, if not a few degrees below normal for this time of the year. Highs should remain in the 70s and low 80s this afternoon, and lows will drop into the 40s overnight.
NBCMontana
FWP plans open houses for fishing regulation proposals
MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks will host multiple open houses regarding fishing regulation proposals. Anglers will have several opportunities to comment on proposals for the 2023-24 regulation booklet. Those proposals can be viewed here. Meetings are scheduled on the following dates:. Statewide Zoom: Sept. 13, 6...
1 person killed in officer-involved shooting in Missoula
The Missoula Police Department reports that one person died on Saturday in an officer-involved shooting.
NBCMontana
Drone video of the Double Arrow Lookout in Seeley
MISSOULA, Mont. — The NBC Montana Sky Team flew high above the Double Arrow Lookout in the Seeley Swan area. Watch all our drone videos: NBCMontana.com/news/sky-team.
NBCMontana
Slideshow: National Dog Day
MISSOULA, Mont. — It's National Dog Day!. Send us photos of your furry friend to NBCMontana.com/ChimeIn. You might just see them on air and online.
NBCMontana
UM volleyball finishes as runner-up in home tournament
MISSOULA, Mont. — University of Montana volleyball swept both North Dakota and University of Texas Arlington, putting them in a great position headed in their match against University of California Davis on Saturday. UC Davis brought some competition to the Grizzlies as they earned a four-set win, resulting in...
Woman With Warrant Gets Caught With Fentanyl in Missoula
On the evening of August 22, 2022, the Missoula Police Department received a call reporting drug use in a parking lot located at 111 South Avenue West. Missoula Police officers quickly responded. While en route, the officers were advised that the two involved individuals were in a green vehicle with no license plates. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold picks up the story.
U.S. Forest Service Worker Suspected of Vandalizing Ancient Rock Art
A U.S. Forest Service employee is under investigation for allegedly vandalizing an archeological site containing pictographs that are thousands of years old, according to a search warrant application obtained by The Daily Beast. The temporary survey technician out of Missoula, Montana, scratched her first name, last initial, and the date into a rock art panel on a limestone cliff face in the Helena-Lewis & Clark National Forest, known as the “Canyon Mouth Site,” an affidavit attached to the warrant application alleges. (The Daily Beast has redacted the suspect’s name from the filing because she has not yet been charged.) It will cost more than $25,000 to restore the historically significant artwork, which dates back to 1,000 B.C., the affidavit says. Since the damage exceeded $500, if charged and convicted, she could face up to two years in prison and a $20,000 fine. A call to her cellphone on Friday went unanswered.Read more at The Daily Beast.
Yes, it’s Montana! Grizzlies Spotted in the Northern Bitterroot
It's not like you have to travel to Yellowstone to see the Bears! You can catch sight of a brown bear almost anywhere in Montana, but grizzlies in the northern Bitterroot? One of my neighbors told me that they thought they had spotted a small bear that sure looked like a grizzly along the Bitterroot river while they were rafting earlier this August. It was at a distance but they thought it was too shaggy looking for a black bear. Lolo is not unused to seeing animals from the river venturing into town.
NBCMontana
Missoula police look to identify 2 men involved in theft
MISSOULA, Mont. — Missoula police are attempting to identify two men suspected in a case involving theft of credit cards and use of stolen credit cards. Anyone with information can contact Officer K. Trowbridge 406-546-7693 or Crimestoppers at 406-721-4444.
NBCMontana
Robbery suspect dead after law enforcement encounter near Highway 10 West
Missoula, MT — The suspect of several robberies is dead after an encounter with multiple law enforcement agencies in Missoula. The Missoula Police Department received calls about several robberies within city limits. A Missoula County Sheriff's deputy found the robbery suspect just after 11:30 a.m. in the 5700 block...
