BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The city of Birmingham said illegal dumping is rampant lately in the Wylam neighborhood. They’ve collected more than 200 tons of bulk trash in the last week. They said it is because Wylam is a hot-spot for illegal dumping, with people coming from all over to use empty lots as dump sites. Residents said they’ve had enough.

BIRMINGHAM, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO