2-year-old girl shot in Tarrant, 2 adults facing charges
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - On Aug. 23 around 5:37 a.m. Tarrant Police responded to a call at Children’s Hospital of a 2-year-old girl suffering from a gunshot wound. The shooting was reported to have happened in the area of Thomason Avenue and Waverly Street in Tarrant, according to TPD.
Jefferson Co. Coroner asks for help in locating Birmingham man’s family
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Coroner/Medical Examiner’s Office needs help locating the family of a 48-year-old Birmingham man who died in Jefferson County. The coroner said Robert Wesley Hodge was found in the 8400 block of 5th Avenue South on August 18, 2022, after reports of an abandoned vehicle. Upon arriving, Birmingham Police found Hodge unresponsive sitting in the front passenger seat of his car.
Person critically injured after shooting in Tuscaloosa
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa Police and the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit are investigating after a passenger in a car was shot on August 27, 2022. Authorities say this happened at McFarland Boulevard at Midtown Village. Police say the victim, who is 25 years old, is in critical but stable condition.
Man hit and killed in Bessemer
BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - Bessemer Police are investigating after a man was hit and killed on August 26 in Bessemer. The accident happened around 4:30 a.m. at Highway 150 and Morgan Road. Police say the driver is cooperating with police. The victim’s name has not yet been released. Subscribe...
Birmingham Police officers, corrections personnel get promotions
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department hosted a promotional ceremony for Police and Corrections personnel Friday, August 26. Promotions included captains, lieutenants, sergeants and corrections supervisors. The ceremony took place at the Birmingham CrossPlex. Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight...
Multiple people injured, man killed in overnight shooting in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - An overnight shooting has left at least one person dead, another fighting for their life and several others injured according to Birmingham Police. It happened near Finley Blvd at 8th St. West around 11:20 p.m. According to police, an officer on patrol nearby heard gunshots and...
Nathan Gemeinhart set to impact the community even after his funeral
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Police are now answering more questions regarding the death of Nathan Gemeinhart. He was found dead on August 9, and the person police suspect to be his killer, Youit Jones, is behind bars in Carter County Oklahoma. Even though police believe the killer is now behind...
Safe House of Shelby County needs funding
SHELBY CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Domestic violence can happen to anyone regardless of race, gender, sexual orientation, or religion. In 2021, Safe House of Shelby County served 380 citizens from Shelby County. 106 citizens were housed in their emergency shelter. In 2022, Safe House of Shelby County surpassed last year’s...
Jefferson County couple visits Ukraine to provide supplies
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A local couple went to Ukraine last week to provide some relief by donating supplies and money. August 24 marked six months since Russia invaded Ukraine and the war continues. The Holmes family says on that very day, the area they were visiting was bombed.
Addiction Prevention Coalition aims to educate to help prevent overdose deaths
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Fentanyl is the leading killer of overdose deaths in Jefferson County. To date, the coroner’s office has reported 248 overdose deaths, 201 of them linked to Fentanyl. Michaela Smith with the Addiction Prevention Coalition (APC) said an addiction can start with a prescription to painkillers.
Birmingham City Schools says there are no SRO at its middle schools, teachers express concern
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - WBRC received a call on August 25 from a concerned teacher about fighting happening at Jones Valley Middle School. The teacher said there have been at least five fights already this year, but security is lacking and there’s no SRO. This teacher did not feel...
College student struck by lightning on first day of class
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WEAR) - Talk about a rough first day: A freshman at the University of West Florida was walking to class when she got struck by lightning. She survived, which her doctors say is a miracle. Emma Eggler, 18, is feeling lucky this week. “A lot of doctors told...
Food Bank feeding students and families while food prices remain high
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - While inflation is starting to slow down, food prices are still high and putting a lot of pressure on many budgets. That’s where a local nonprofit is stepping in to help. The Community Food Bank of Central Alabama distributed 35,000 meals to kids during the...
Two West Alabama school districts promise no gap in milk challenge
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Many of you have heard about the coming milk shortage for Alabama public schools. Borden recently announced that it’s shuttling its milk plant in Dothan and Hattiesburg, Mississippi, a move that left many school districts and the state scrambling for an alternative milk route. The...
Chelsea City Council approves $3.6 million community center expansion
CHELSEA, Ala. (WBRC) - If you live in Chelsea, you’ll soon have more room for sports. The city council approved a bid to add a second gym to the community center. The $3.6 million addition was approved unanimously on August 16 and the mayor says he was waiting for the day for quite some time.
Community members help clean-up after public works crews spend 8 days cleaning Wylam neighborhood
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The city of Birmingham said illegal dumping is rampant lately in the Wylam neighborhood. They’ve collected more than 200 tons of bulk trash in the last week. They said it is because Wylam is a hot-spot for illegal dumping, with people coming from all over to use empty lots as dump sites. Residents said they’ve had enough.
West Alabama ambulance service’s unusual strategy to recruit future EMTs is working
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - In early August, NorthStar Ambulance in Tuscaloosa started doing something ‘untraditional’ to recruit future EMTs. The strategy seems to be paying off so far. It was back in early August when Northport officials said they need at least 15 prospective EMTs. It appears they’re...
Portion of Cahaba Valley Road closed to 1 lane for emergency road repairs; some schools in Oak Mountain community dismiss early
COLUMBIANA, Ala. (WBRC) - A portion of Cahaba Valley Road in North Shelby County closed to one lane of traffic for emergency road repairs on Friday, August 26, 2022. Officials said it would affect afternoon school traffic and commuter traffic. The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that the Alabama...
Forbes names Hoover City Schools one of Best Employers in 2022
HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - Hoover City Schools was named one of America’s Best Employers in 2022 by Forbes. Forbes partnered with market research company Statista to compile our fourth annual list of America’s Best Employers By State. The list is divided into 51 rankings—one for each of the 50 states, plus the District of Columbia—and was compiled by surveying 70,000 Americans working for businesses with at least 500 employees.
Hoover city leaders considering regulating short-term rentals
HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - Hoover city leaders are trying to figure out the best way to deal with short term rentals like Airbnb’s. There are approximately 230 to 250 short term rentals operating in Hoover according to city council president John Lyda. Lyda says city council is now having conversations about how to zone and regulate those rentals.
