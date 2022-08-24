ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2-year-old girl shot in Tarrant, 2 adults facing charges

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - On Aug. 23 around 5:37 a.m. Tarrant Police responded to a call at Children’s Hospital of a 2-year-old girl suffering from a gunshot wound. The shooting was reported to have happened in the area of Thomason Avenue and Waverly Street in Tarrant, according to TPD.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Jefferson Co. Coroner asks for help in locating Birmingham man’s family

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Coroner/Medical Examiner’s Office needs help locating the family of a 48-year-old Birmingham man who died in Jefferson County. The coroner said Robert Wesley Hodge was found in the 8400 block of 5th Avenue South on August 18, 2022, after reports of an abandoned vehicle. Upon arriving, Birmingham Police found Hodge unresponsive sitting in the front passenger seat of his car.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Person critically injured after shooting in Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa Police and the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit are investigating after a passenger in a car was shot on August 27, 2022. Authorities say this happened at McFarland Boulevard at Midtown Village. Police say the victim, who is 25 years old, is in critical but stable condition.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Man hit and killed in Bessemer

BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - Bessemer Police are investigating after a man was hit and killed on August 26 in Bessemer. The accident happened around 4:30 a.m. at Highway 150 and Morgan Road. Police say the driver is cooperating with police. The victim’s name has not yet been released. Subscribe...
BESSEMER, AL
Jasper, AL
Birmingham Police officers, corrections personnel get promotions

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department hosted a promotional ceremony for Police and Corrections personnel Friday, August 26. Promotions included captains, lieutenants, sergeants and corrections supervisors. The ceremony took place at the Birmingham CrossPlex. Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Safe House of Shelby County needs funding

SHELBY CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Domestic violence can happen to anyone regardless of race, gender, sexual orientation, or religion. In 2021, Safe House of Shelby County served 380 citizens from Shelby County. 106 citizens were housed in their emergency shelter. In 2022, Safe House of Shelby County surpassed last year’s...
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
Jefferson County couple visits Ukraine to provide supplies

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A local couple went to Ukraine last week to provide some relief by donating supplies and money. August 24 marked six months since Russia invaded Ukraine and the war continues. The Holmes family says on that very day, the area they were visiting was bombed.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
College student struck by lightning on first day of class

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WEAR) - Talk about a rough first day: A freshman at the University of West Florida was walking to class when she got struck by lightning. She survived, which her doctors say is a miracle. Emma Eggler, 18, is feeling lucky this week. “A lot of doctors told...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Two West Alabama school districts promise no gap in milk challenge

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Many of you have heard about the coming milk shortage for Alabama public schools. Borden recently announced that it’s shuttling its milk plant in Dothan and Hattiesburg, Mississippi, a move that left many school districts and the state scrambling for an alternative milk route. The...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Chelsea City Council approves $3.6 million community center expansion

CHELSEA, Ala. (WBRC) - If you live in Chelsea, you’ll soon have more room for sports. The city council approved a bid to add a second gym to the community center. The $3.6 million addition was approved unanimously on August 16 and the mayor says he was waiting for the day for quite some time.
CHELSEA, AL
Forbes names Hoover City Schools one of Best Employers in 2022

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - Hoover City Schools was named one of America’s Best Employers in 2022 by Forbes. Forbes partnered with market research company Statista to compile our fourth annual list of America’s Best Employers By State. The list is divided into 51 rankings—one for each of the 50 states, plus the District of Columbia—and was compiled by surveying 70,000 Americans working for businesses with at least 500 employees.
HOOVER, AL
Hoover city leaders considering regulating short-term rentals

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - Hoover city leaders are trying to figure out the best way to deal with short term rentals like Airbnb’s. There are approximately 230 to 250 short term rentals operating in Hoover according to city council president John Lyda. Lyda says city council is now having conversations about how to zone and regulate those rentals.
HOOVER, AL

