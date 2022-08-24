Read full article on original website
cbs3duluth.com
Trail by Trail: Ely, Ironwood, Chisholm
Ely, MN -- Saturday Aug. 27 at 9 a.m. the Prospector Loop ATV trail system is hosting a Pink Ribbon ATV Ride, with the goal of raising money to support Breast Cancer Survivors. The ride itself is a rated at moderate difficulty and lunch will be provided. Ironwood, WI --...
FOX 21 Online
Lakehead Harvest Reunion Underway in Esko
ESKO, Minn. – The 61st annual Lakehead Harvest Reunion kicked off Friday in Esko. It runs through Sunday with a wide variety of activities. It’s a celebration of farm life and harvesting locally. Photojournalist Adam Jagunich traveled to the opening day and shows us more. More on the...
Inside Uncle Harvey’s Mausoleum – Abandoned Lake Superior Building in Northern Minnesota
Duluth, Minnesota has numerous landmarks throughout the city, from the Aerial Lift Bridge to Enger Tower. Perhaps the most mysterious landmark is the building that lies on the shores of Lake Superior near Duluth's Lakewalk. The building goes by many names. Some call it Uncle Harvey's Mausoleum, some call it...
FOX 21 Online
Groundbreaking for Lincoln Park Improvements
DULUTH, Minn. – After months of planning, work is underway on making improvements to Duluth’s Lincoln Park to make it more accessible and functional. Project goals include renovating the historic stone pavilion, moving the playground to the picnic pavilion, increase parking on the lower level, and add new sports courts and nature areas on the upper terrace.
perfectduluthday.com
Duluth Superior Pride Drag Show 2022
Big hair and fantastic frocks dominate the stage at the Flame Nightclub in Superior as this edition of the monthly drag show is held as part of the weekend’s Pride festivities. The 35th annual Duluth Superior Pride celebration runs Sept. 1-4.
DL-Online
Ojibwe artist follows his spirit home to paint
DULUTH — Sam Zimmerman remembers the puzzled looks he received when applying for a high-level administrative position with an East Coast school district a few years ago. Zimmerman had stipulated that he needed time off during holidays to return to the Grand Portage Reservation on Lake Superior, where generations of his ancestors had lived. He also asked for time off to return for the Grand Portage Rendezvous each summer. And then he asked for more time off to return for the tribe’s moose hunting season each fall.
cbs3duluth.com
FOSTER DOGS: Pack of rescued beagles ends up in Northwoods
HAYWARD, WI. (CBS 3 Duluth) - A pack of beagles saved from a Virginia testing facility were given to be fostered Saturday. 30 beagles out of around 4,000 ended up in Hayward after they were rescued from an Envigo breeding and testing facility in Cumberland, Virginia after a judge approved a plan to save the dogs.
FOX 21 Online
Gary New Duluth To Host Day Of Family Fun And Car Show
DULUTH, Minn. — There is another great option for kids and families Saturday. It’s the Far West Kidz Fest and Car Show. It’s all happening at the Gary New Duluth Rec. Center. There will be plenty of carnival games, entertainment, food trucks, and police dogs showing what...
Essentia Health Duluth Seeks Volunteers Across Multiple Facilities
If you're looking to help out in the Northland, Essentia Health is in need of volunteers for several facilities in multiple areas. According to their press release, they have immediate openings at their locations in the Twin Ports, northwest Wisconsin, the Northland, the Iron Range, Brainerd and Fargo. These volunteer...
Daily Telegram
Nearly 50 teams compete in 2022 Dragon Boat Races
SUPERIOR —Participants and onlookers flocked to Barker's Island over the weekend to attend the 19th Lake Superior Dragon Boat Races and festivities on Aug. 26-27. Following a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the races returned with a roar, drawing 49 teams of 22 people each to paddle a 450-meter course. Each team adds its own flair to the festivities with uniforms and team chants. The event is put on by the Rotary Club of Superior , along with this year's partner charity, 23rd Veteran.
Superior Garbage Schedule Changes For Labor Day Holiday 2022
The observance of the Labor Day holiday will bring changes to the garbage collection schedule for residents of Superior. As per the standard operating procedure, the city offices and services will close to recognize the holiday. For Labor Day 2022, the offices in the City of Superior - including the...
cbs3duluth.com
The Tribute Fest plays good music for a good cause
DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - The Tribute Fest at Bayfront Festival Parked kicked off Friday to help support veterans. Veterans and their families listened to cover bands of all genres while raising awareness for veterans experiencing homelessness in the Northland. “The whole goal is to raise awareness,” Lou Campbell,...
FOX 21 Online
Northwoods Opens New Crisis Stabilization Shelter
DULUTH, Minn.– Northwood Children’s Services has officially opened a Crisis Stabilization Center, to attend to the growing need of children experiencing mental health issues. Especially after the past few years. “Unfortunately the pandemic, as everybody knowns has really exasperated mental health issues and concerns with kids. Unfortunately at...
2 injured in houseboat business fire on Rainy Lake
INTERNATIONAL FALLS, Minn. – Two people are hurt after a large fire broke out at a northern Minnesota business Wednesday evening.The Koochiching County Sheriff's Office says crews were called to battle the blaze at Northernaire Houseboats on Rainy Lake in International Falls just after 5 p.m. The business rents out houseboats to vacationers.Firefighters arrived to find the main building fully engulfed. The sheriff's office says part of the building "was an older log structure making the fire exceptionally hot and difficult to battle."One of the victims is in critical condition Wednesday night at Rainy Lake Medical Center, while the other victim is stable.Officials say the cause of the fire is unknown.
cbs3duluth.com
CELEBRATING STUDENTS: Carlton principal raises money to help students thrive
CARLTON, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - A principal at a Carlton elementary school wants to raise money to celebrate students throughout the school year. Donita Stepan is the principal at South Terrace Elementary school. She started a GoFundMe to raise money for birthday celebration items and a popcorn machine to use for years to come.
msn.com
Highest-rated brunch restaurants in Duluth, according to Tripadvisor
Highest-rated brunch restaurants in Duluth, according to Tripadvisor. Brunch—the portmanteau combining the words "breakfast" and "lunch"—is the best of both worlds. An event as much as a meal, brunches are weekend affairs, where a large meal is served in the late morning and into the early afternoon, featuring not just coffee but drinks like bloody marys and mimosas alongside waffles, pancakes, french toast, and mounds of eggs, toast, and breakfast meats. Whether you're looking for eggs benedict or bottomless mimosas, Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated brunch restaurants in Duluth on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Restaurants on this list may have recently closed.
cbs3duluth.com
Second half push lifts Superior past Hibbing in season opener
DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3) - The Superior boys soccer team opened their season with a big 4-1 win over Hibbing on Thursday night. The Bluejackets took a 1-0 lead into halftime, but the Spartans responded early in the second half. Senior midfielder Darrel James buried a pair of goals to put Superior on top, and ultimately seal the win.
Southern MN Bus Driver Taking Kids To YMCA Camp North Of Duluth Drunk on Fireball
This is such a disturbing story and a nightmare for parents who trust others to watch over their kids during the day. 35 students, ages 11-14, were on a charter bus ride to a YMCA Camp Warren in Eveleth, Minnesota when State Troopers were called to check on a bus that was driving chaotically northbound on I-35 Sunday morning, what they found when they pulled him over is chilling.
WDIO-TV
Duluth schools planning big back to school bash
The first annual Unity in Our Community event is designed to welcome back all the people who are part of ISD 709 in Duluth. Superintendent John Magas said it was an idea by the Assistant Superintendent Anthony Bonds. Magas said, “We think it’s incredibly important for all to come together...
Cloquet Police Department Teams Up With Carlton County To Issue Spay/Neuter Vouchers
The Cloquet Police Department has teamed up with Carlton County and area vet clinics to offer spay/neuter vouchers to owners of pets. If you live in the Carlton County area and have a dog or cat, then you are in luck. The Cloquet Police shared the news on their Facebook page. However, there are some requirements to be eligible for this voucher and some parameters as well:
