Wake County, NC

3rd brother of men accused of killing Wake Deputy Ned Byrd charged with ammo offense; 2nd brother appears in court

By Kathryn Hubbard, Ashley Anderson, Kayla Morton
CBS 17
 3 days ago

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WNCN) — A third brother of the two men charged with killing a Wake County deputy was arraigned in federal court Wednesday with his brother, Alder Alfonso Marin-Sotelo.

The first brother, Arturo, was arraigned in a Wake County court room last Thursday .

PREVIOUS: Reward increased to $125,000; 2nd man charged in Wake County deputy’s murder, DA says

During a brief appearance in federal court Wednesday, Rolando Marin-Sotelo was charged for an arrest in Forsyth County where, during a traffic stop, he was found to be in possession of ammo in his vehicle. While Rolando is a brother of the two deputy Byrd murder suspects, no official connection or charge has been made linking Rolando to the murder.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35kKpe_0hU4wKhL00
Rolando Marin-Sotelo (Photo from Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office)

After being officially indicted Tuesday for first-degree murder of Wake County Deputy Ned Byrd, Alder Alfonso Marin-Sotelo appeared in federal court in Winston-Salem for 13 minutes on Wednesday, before his brother, Rolando.

According to the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office, Rolando Marin-Sotelo, 18, was detained Aug. 17 by the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office– and has remained in the Forsyth County Jail under no bond.

CBS 17’s sister station FOX 8 confirms Alder Alfonso is being held on a detainer and is in custody with Rolando Marin-Sotelo for the deputy’s murder. Rolando has not been charged in the deputy’s murder.

PREVIOUS: 2nd man indicted for murder of Wake County Deputy Ned Byrd

Alder Alfonso appeared in front of a judge in relation to charges regarding an incident that happened in Forsyth County in July 2021. He was found to be an illegal immigrant in the United States also in possession of a weapon, FOX 8 confirms.

Alder Alfonso officially waived his right to a preliminary and detention hearing and his indictment in this case goes to a grand jury next week.

He was also previously charged with the murder of Byrd Thursday, but had not been served due to being in federal custody in Burke County, Wake County District Attorney Lorrin Freeman said – that Wake County Sheriff Gerald Baker also confirmed.

Furthermore, Arturo, 29, was indicted last Thursday and arrested and charged with felony murder, according to court documents served one week ago.

Both Alder and Rolando waived their right to have preliminary and detention hearings.

