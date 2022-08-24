UPDATE: The latest update as of 7 p.m. on Aug. 26 is SCSO personnel, Tip Top Search and Rescue, and rescue volunteers continued to search the Moosehead Bay area of Fremont Lake today, however search efforts were unsuccessful in finding Rick De Ruiter Zylker. Search efforts will resume again tomorrow August 27. Please avoid the Moosehead Bay area.

PINEDALE, WY ・ 2 DAYS AGO