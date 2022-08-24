Read full article on original website
PINEDALE – After another day of searching at Fremont Lake for missing Pinedale man “Rick” De Ruiter Zylker ended early without yielding any results. According to a Sublette County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) social media update post tonight, the following is a statement about the search efforts taking place are from Sublette County Sheriff KC Lehr.
UPDATE: The latest update as of 7 p.m. on Aug. 26 is SCSO personnel, Tip Top Search and Rescue, and rescue volunteers continued to search the Moosehead Bay area of Fremont Lake today, however search efforts were unsuccessful in finding Rick De Ruiter Zylker. Search efforts will resume again tomorrow August 27. Please avoid the Moosehead Bay area.
