Newport Water warns of impostors approaching customers

NEWPORT, R.I. (WPRI) — The Newport Water Division is warning Aquidneck Island residents of a potential scam involving fake utility personnel.

The utility has received a number of reports of people approaching customers on its behalf.

The impostors were reportedly seen in Newport, Middletown and Portsmouth, according to the utility.

The Newport Water Division said its personnel drive marked vehicles and are required to carry the proper identification on them at all times.

The utility is urging customers, especially those who are home during the day, to report any suspicious interactions to the authorities.

“While the imposters may look official, residents should make a habit of asking for identity verification from any utility worker seeking access to their homes,” the Newport Water Division said in a statement. “If you have any doubt about the individual’s identity or motives, or the authenticity of their credentials, do not allow them into your home and call the police.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WPRI.com.