ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport, RI

Newport Water warns of impostors approaching customers

By Allison Shinskey
WPRI 12 News
WPRI 12 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hcnyM_0hU4wCdX00

NEWPORT, R.I. (WPRI) — The Newport Water Division is warning Aquidneck Island residents of a potential scam involving fake utility personnel.

The utility has received a number of reports of people approaching customers on its behalf.

The impostors were reportedly seen in Newport, Middletown and Portsmouth, according to the utility.

The Newport Water Division said its personnel drive marked vehicles and are required to carry the proper identification on them at all times.

The utility is urging customers, especially those who are home during the day, to report any suspicious interactions to the authorities.

“While the imposters may look official, residents should make a habit of asking for identity verification from any utility worker seeking access to their homes,” the Newport Water Division said in a statement. “If you have any doubt about the individual’s identity or motives, or the authenticity of their credentials, do not allow them into your home and call the police.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WPRI.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WPRI 12 News

Pawtucket Police to install car seats for parents

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — As parents prepare to send their little ones back to school in the coming days, the Pawtucket Police Department is offering to help inspect and install car seats for free.  The event is expected to be held at the city’s police headquarters at 121 Roosevelt Avenue.  Police say parents who show up […]
PAWTUCKET, RI
WPRI 12 News

Students prepare for return to school amid eased restrictions

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Many students in Rhode Island and Massachusetts will be returning to classrooms on Monday with significantly fewer restrictions than this time last year. The recent easing of Covid-19 quarantining, and testing guidelines is giving both kids and teachers a more positive outlook on the upcoming semester.  “We’re heading into the school […]
EAST PROVIDENCE, RI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Middletown, RI
Crime & Safety
City
Newport, RI
Portsmouth, RI
Cars
Portsmouth, RI
Crime & Safety
City
Portsmouth, RI
Newport, RI
Cars
City
Middletown, RI
Newport, RI
Crime & Safety
iheart.com

Newport, Other Departments Warn Of Scams

The Newport Water Division is informing customers about a potential scam. Impostor utility workers have reportedly approached customers in Newport, Middletown and Portsmouth. Real Newport Water Division workers carry photo ID badges and drive clearly-marked vehicles. You should report any suspicious activity to your local police department. (Photo by OLIVIER...
NEWPORT, RI
WPRI 12 News

Ballard’s ordered not to host live music, increase security

NEW SHOREHAM, R.I. (WPRI) — A popular Block Island resort is facing more restrictions after a tumultuous day earlier this month resulted in eight arrests. 2 hurt, 7 arrested in Block Island Ferry fight According to the Block Island Times, Ballard’s Beach Resort was ordered on Friday not to have or advertise any live music, […]
NEW SHOREHAM, RI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fraud#Nexstar Media Inc
WPRI 12 News

Two injured after crash in Warwick

Warwick, R.I. (WPRI) — Two people were hurt after a car crash on Bald Hill Road in Warwick on Saturday afternoon.  Warwick Police tell 12 News that two cars were involved in the accident, and one was towed from the scene.  The driver of one car was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. A […]
WARWICK, RI
newportthisweek.com

Last Monday to Climb!

Newport’s historic Miantonomi Tower is open Mondays in August from 2:00-6:00 p.m. This is a fantastic opportunity to enjoy the superb view of Newport at the top of the tower! This free event is sponsored by the Newport Open Space Partnership (NOSP) and coincides with the Miantonomi Community Farmers Market. Read more about Miantonomi Tower here!
thebeveragejournal.com

Rhode Island Restaurants Recognized for Wine Excellence

Wine Spectator honored 20 Rhode Island venues for excellence in its 2022 Restaurant Awards compilation. Announced in June, the annual list highlights restaurants around the globe for their wine lists. “Best of” Award of Excellence designations were given to Cara, Newport; Coast, Watch Hill; Restaurant 1879, Block Island; Tavolo Wine Bar & Tuscan Grille, Smithfield, Providence and Warwick; The Dining Room at Castle Hill Inn, Newport; Camille’s, Providence; Chapel Grille, Cranston; La Masseria, East Greenwich; Matunuck Oyster Bar, South Kingstown; Mill’s Tavern Restaurant, Providence; Persimmon, Providence; Sarto, Providence; Stoneacre Brasserie, Newport; Stoneacre Garden, Newport; The Capital Grille, Providence; The Coast Guard House Restaurant, Narragansett; The Restaurant, Westerly; and The White Horse Tavern, Newport.
NEWPORT, RI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
WPRI 12 News

Coventry police investigating fatal ATV accident

COVENTRY, R.I. (WPRI) — Coventry police are investigating a deadly ATV accident that happened early Saturday morning. According to a release from Police Chief Frederick Heise III, around 3:45 a.m., the police, along with the Western Coventry Fire District were called to Cahoone Road for a crash involving an ATV. When first responders arrived on […]
COVENTRY, RI
WPRI 12 News

Gov. Baker to give update on Orange Line construction

BOSTON, (WPRI) — Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker is expected to give an update on the MBTA’s Orange Line work this afternoon. Baker will be joined by Transportation Secretary Jamey Tesler, MBTA General Manager Steve Poftak and transportation officials at 2 p.m. at the State Street MBTA Station to see the progress being made first hand. […]
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
ABC6.com

One dead in ATV accident in Coventry

COVENTRY, R.I. (WLNE) — Coventry police said a driver died early Saturday morning on an ATV. According to police, officers responded to Cahoone Road for an accident just before 3:45 a.m. When first responders arrived, they found a single ATV had been involved in an accident. The driver was...
COVENTRY, RI
WPRI 12 News

RI Folk Festival returns to East Providence

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A popular folk festival is returning to Rose Larisa park in East Providence on Sunday for its 8th year. The Rhode Island Folk Festival includes some of the finest folk, rock, acoustic and Americana acts from the state and beyond The free event, which starts at noon, is hosting more […]
EAST PROVIDENCE, RI
travelexperta.com

5 Free Things to Do in Newport Rhode Island You Can’t Miss

I have always believed that you can have a blast while you travel, without having to spend a lot of money. Most of the time, a few of the best and most authentic attractions can be enjoyed for free. This is the case in Newport, Rhode Island. Here you can have a couple of days of fun just by spending time doing free stuff. I have gathered.
NEWPORT, RI
WPRI 12 News

WPRI 12 News

16K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WPRI 12 News on WPRI.com is news, weather and sports coverage you can count on for Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts.

 https://wpri.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy