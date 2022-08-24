Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3-Year-Old New Orleans Girl Vanished In 1984. She Was Reported Missing In 2018The Vivid Faces of the VanishedNew Orleans, LA
After almost 4 decades, Andrea's Restaurant has a new ownerTina HowellJefferson Parish, LA
Saints and Pelicans owner Gayle Benson purchases former Chris Owens nightclubTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
New Orleans famous Hubig's Pies finally on track for a returnTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Saints trim their roster to 80 playersTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Related
houmatimes.com
Leaving the Island; First Group of Isle De Jean Charles Residents Move to ‘The New Isle’
Governor John Bel Edwards along with local leaders and partners gathered today in Gray at The New Isle to celebrate a new beginning for Isle De Jean Charles residents. Culture is rooted deep in South Louisiana and the community of Isle de Jean Charles in Terrebonne Parish has a rich history dating back to over 170 years ago. The area has quickly become a victim of coastal erosion and residents have started to move to higher ground.
fox8live.com
One year after Hurricane Ida, Irish Bayou neighbors push to rebuild lost wetlands
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - At the foot of the Twin Spans Bridge, where U.S. Highway 11 flies over Interstate 10, life in New Orleans takes on a different pace. “It’s a way of life that I personally enjoy,” said Richard Bruno, a homeowner in Irish Bayou. While Irish...
WDSU
Recall petition officially filed against New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell
A recall petition has officially been filed against New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell. The petition was filed by community activist Belden Batiste, who is a Mardi Gras Indian and longtime candidate for office, and Eileen Carter, who is a former City Hall staffer and sister to Karen Carter Peterson. This...
Residents React to Official Paperwork Being Filed to Recall New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell
Many residents are reacting after reports have come out that show official paperwork has been filed to recall New Orleans Mayor, LaToya Cantrell.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox8live.com
Atlantic disturbance now given high chance of developing into at least a tropical depression
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - As Monday’s anniversaries of hurricanes Katrina and Ida striking Louisiana draw near, a new disturbance in the Atlantic Ocean is warranting some attention. The National Hurricane Center in Miami said in Sunday’s 1 p.m. update that the elongated area of low pressure in the central...
uptownmessenger.com
Viewpoint: How are victims of crime in New Orleans supported?
I am not a fan of ultra-conservative Fox television personality Tucker Carlson. Yet I could not ignore his 15-minute diatribe Tuesday evening (Aug. 23) on Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s recent ill-advised actions, a diatribe that was viewed in prime time by millions across the world. Carlson’s premise was carjackings are...
ladatanews.com
Seventeen and One Year Later
Andreanecia Morris Executive Director Housing NOLA. The last seventeen years have seen so many things change in New Orleans. At one point, we were the fastest growing city in America, but today our failure to guarantee housing has made staying impossible. In the ten years after Hurricane Katrina, the flood waters receded and over 88,000 subsidized homes and apartment were either built or rehabbed—with most of those homes going to people whose lives had been upended by Hurricane Katrina and found themselves without a home. Today, we still need to bring home over 55,000 people and we’re no closer to getting there than we were on the 10th Anniversary of Hurricane Katrina. Last year Hurricane Ida reminded us of how vulnerable and unprepared we were to deal with our changing climate. The vulnerabilities that were exposed during Hurricane Katrina and Rita haven’t gone away. We’ve just built new homes and different opportunities on top of an incredibly shaky system.
WDSU
Entergy holding energy fair on Saturday
NEW ORLEANS — Entergy New Orleans is holding an energy fair for New Orleans residents to help them with bill and payment information, energy efficiency education, electric vehicles, and hurricane preparedness. Entergy will hold the fair on Aug. 27 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lyons Center...
RELATED PEOPLE
fox8live.com
Rare New Orleans Jazz landmark and Creole cultural site collapses
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A rare New Orleans Jazz landmark and historic Creole cultural site has collapsed. Perseverance Hall on North Villere Street in the Seventh Ward has become the latest victim of blight in the city. “The preservationists of New Orleans failed period, all the various organizations that call...
NOLA.com
Cantrell administration says road contractors are doing a totally adequate job
Five months after Mayor LaToya Cantrell launched a “report card” of road construction contracts and contractors to shame delinquent companies into compliance, her administration says nearly all of them are meeting or exceeding basic standards — even as roads across the city have fallen further into disrepair than ever before.
fox8live.com
Make-A-Wish Foundation gifts special tricycle to New Orleans boy
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Akhi Ridgley, a 7-year-old from Central City, loves super heroes. His favorites are The Hulk and Captain America. “We decided to go with Captain America today,” said Akhi’s mother, Arnisha. And just like The Avengers, after hearing about Akhi’s struggles, the community swooped in...
fox8live.com
What is Mayor Cantrell’s ‘Pathways’ program for juvenile offenders?
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Mayor LaToya Cantrell on Wednesday (Aug. 24) doubled down on her decision to show up in support of a convicted juvenile offender who was a graduate of the city’s “Pathways” program. “That’s supporting a young person that has made decisions that puts him...
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox8live.com
ZURIK: New Orleans council members push to rectify millions in unpaid judgments
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - There’s a new push to pay hundreds of victims who are owed millions of dollars by the City of New Orleans. A series of FOX 8 investigations show that New Orleans owes more than $36 million in nearly 500 separate cases. The oldest case dates back to 1996.
fox8live.com
Tropical depression given moderate chance to form next week, NHC says
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - An area of low pressure associated with a tropical wave over the central Atlantic Ocean was on Saturday (Aug. 27) given a 40 percent chance of forming a tropical depression over the next five days, the National Hurricane Center in Miami said. The “medium” formation estimate...
NOLA.com
In one New Orleans family, two life sentences. Here's how the system got both wrong.
Earline Brooks Colbert made the humdrum 2½-hour drive from New Orleans to the Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola once a month, every month, for more than 45 years. At first, Brooks Colbert journeyed to see her brother, Elvis Brooks, who was convicted of first-degree murder and armed robbery after a deadly 1977 melee.
myneworleans.com
Westbank Heritage Festival Announces Lineup
WESTWEGO, La (press release) – The Westbank Heritage Festival is set to deliver a soulful Labor Day experience, September 4-5, 2022, with powerful musical performances that will resonate with all generations. Hip hop soul singer Musiq Soulchild, saxophonist Gerald Albright, Keith Frank, and Tucka “King of Swing” will headline the event taking place at the Alario Center (Segnette Field), 2000 Segnette Blvd in Westwego, La. Festival gates will open at 12 p.m. daily. The event is free of charge with paid parking at the Alario Center.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Years after Hurricane Katrina, a new documentary asks: What happened to the children?
Around this time 17 years ago, Hurricane Katrina bore down on New Orleans, and permanently changed life for thousands of people across the country. The hurricane caused billions of dollars of damage to the city, and killed thousands. Many thousands more were displaced, and forced to leave everything they had ever known behind.
Former Postal Worker in Louisiana Pleads Guilty to Mail Theft, Faces Prison time and A Fine
Former Postal Worker in Louisiana Pleads Guilty to Mail Theft, Faces Prison time and A Fine. New Orleans, Louisiana – On august 26, 2022, U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that Joshua Adams, age 30, from Slidell, Louisiana, pled guilty on August 24, 2022, after being charged in a one-count bill of information with Mail Theft, a violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 1708.
fox8live.com
Two-alarm fire at Uptown house displaces three residents, NOFD says
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A two-alarm fire at a house in Uptown New Orleans displaced three residents early Sunday morning (Aug. 28), the New Orleans Fire Department said. The NOFD was alerted to the blaze at 1818-20 Jena Street at 5:10 a.m., and was on scene within seven minutes. A second alarm was sounded at 5:36 a.m. because of the close proximity to other homes on the street. The NOFD said it ultimately took 15 units, carrying 43 firefighters, a total of 74 minutes to bring the fire under control.
Has the Mayor of New Orleans Lost Her Freaking Mind?
Let me first tell you this is my opinion. I get really upset when leaders coddle criminals or other folks who cause trouble in our community. It happens from time to time in cities all over the nation. It's happened in Louisiana. But I think what happened in New Orleans this month is so outrageous, I can't really believe it actually took place. Mayor LaToya Cantrell showed up in court to support a 14-year-old carjacking suspect and his mother. This happened right in front of the victims.
Comments / 0