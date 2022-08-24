ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
houmatimes.com

Leaving the Island; First Group of Isle De Jean Charles Residents Move to ‘The New Isle’

Governor John Bel Edwards along with local leaders and partners gathered today in Gray at The New Isle to celebrate a new beginning for Isle De Jean Charles residents. Culture is rooted deep in South Louisiana and the community of Isle de Jean Charles in Terrebonne Parish has a rich history dating back to over 170 years ago. The area has quickly become a victim of coastal erosion and residents have started to move to higher ground.
TERREBONNE PARISH, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
New Orleans, LA
State
Louisiana State
City
Ida, LA
New Orleans, LA
Government
Local
Louisiana Government
City
New Orleans, LA
uptownmessenger.com

Viewpoint: How are victims of crime in New Orleans supported?

I am not a fan of ultra-conservative Fox television personality Tucker Carlson. Yet I could not ignore his 15-minute diatribe Tuesday evening (Aug. 23) on Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s recent ill-advised actions, a diatribe that was viewed in prime time by millions across the world. Carlson’s premise was carjackings are...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
ladatanews.com

Seventeen and One Year Later

Andreanecia Morris Executive Director Housing NOLA. The last seventeen years have seen so many things change in New Orleans. At one point, we were the fastest growing city in America, but today our failure to guarantee housing has made staying impossible. In the ten years after Hurricane Katrina, the flood waters receded and over 88,000 subsidized homes and apartment were either built or rehabbed—with most of those homes going to people whose lives had been upended by Hurricane Katrina and found themselves without a home. Today, we still need to bring home over 55,000 people and we’re no closer to getting there than we were on the 10th Anniversary of Hurricane Katrina. Last year Hurricane Ida reminded us of how vulnerable and unprepared we were to deal with our changing climate. The vulnerabilities that were exposed during Hurricane Katrina and Rita haven’t gone away. We’ve just built new homes and different opportunities on top of an incredibly shaky system.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Entergy holding energy fair on Saturday

NEW ORLEANS — Entergy New Orleans is holding an energy fair for New Orleans residents to help them with bill and payment information, energy efficiency education, electric vehicles, and hurricane preparedness. Entergy will hold the fair on Aug. 27 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lyons Center...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Green
Person
John Bel Edwards
fox8live.com

Rare New Orleans Jazz landmark and Creole cultural site collapses

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A rare New Orleans Jazz landmark and historic Creole cultural site has collapsed. Perseverance Hall on North Villere Street in the Seventh Ward has become the latest victim of blight in the city. “The preservationists of New Orleans failed period, all the various organizations that call...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

Make-A-Wish Foundation gifts special tricycle to New Orleans boy

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Akhi Ridgley, a 7-year-old from Central City, loves super heroes. His favorites are The Hulk and Captain America. “We decided to go with Captain America today,” said Akhi’s mother, Arnisha. And just like The Avengers, after hearing about Akhi’s struggles, the community swooped in...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Climate Refugees#Native Americans#Isle De
myneworleans.com

Westbank Heritage Festival Announces Lineup

WESTWEGO, La (press release) – The Westbank Heritage Festival is set to deliver a soulful Labor Day experience, September 4-5, 2022, with powerful musical performances that will resonate with all generations. Hip hop soul singer Musiq Soulchild, saxophonist Gerald Albright, Keith Frank, and Tucka “King of Swing” will headline the event taking place at the Alario Center (Segnette Field), 2000 Segnette Blvd in Westwego, La. Festival gates will open at 12 p.m. daily. The event is free of charge with paid parking at the Alario Center.
WESTWEGO, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Politics
Calcasieu Parish News

Former Postal Worker in Louisiana Pleads Guilty to Mail Theft, Faces Prison time and A Fine

Former Postal Worker in Louisiana Pleads Guilty to Mail Theft, Faces Prison time and A Fine. New Orleans, Louisiana – On august 26, 2022, U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that Joshua Adams, age 30, from Slidell, Louisiana, pled guilty on August 24, 2022, after being charged in a one-count bill of information with Mail Theft, a violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 1708.
SLIDELL, LA
fox8live.com

Two-alarm fire at Uptown house displaces three residents, NOFD says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A two-alarm fire at a house in Uptown New Orleans displaced three residents early Sunday morning (Aug. 28), the New Orleans Fire Department said. The NOFD was alerted to the blaze at 1818-20 Jena Street at 5:10 a.m., and was on scene within seven minutes. A second alarm was sounded at 5:36 a.m. because of the close proximity to other homes on the street. The NOFD said it ultimately took 15 units, carrying 43 firefighters, a total of 74 minutes to bring the fire under control.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
News Radio 710 KEEL

Has the Mayor of New Orleans Lost Her Freaking Mind?

Let me first tell you this is my opinion. I get really upset when leaders coddle criminals or other folks who cause trouble in our community. It happens from time to time in cities all over the nation. It's happened in Louisiana. But I think what happened in New Orleans this month is so outrageous, I can't really believe it actually took place. Mayor LaToya Cantrell showed up in court to support a 14-year-old carjacking suspect and his mother. This happened right in front of the victims.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy