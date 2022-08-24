ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

L'Observateur

KEEP LOUISIANA BEAUTIFUL INTRODUCES NEW GRANT OPPORTUNITIES FOR UNIVERSITY AFFILIATES

Funding Projects Focused on Litter Removal and Prevention, Recycling and Reusing, Waste Reduction and Sustainability, Single-Use Disposable Reduction, and Marine Debris Education. MANDEVILLE, La. – Keep Louisiana Beautiful (KLB), an anti-litter and community improvement non-profit focused on litter prevention and removal, youth education, public awareness, and beautification, is pleased to...
MANDEVILLE, LA
brproud.com

Community employment and resource fair hosted by F.O.A.M.

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — Fathers on a Mission, F.O.A.M hosted a community employment and resource fair at Park Medial Academy on Saturday, Aug. 27. Resources available will include resume assistance, on-site interviews, and men’s professional clothing donations. The LWC mobile unit will be on-site for applicants who need to create a resume, make copies, and apply for jobs.
BATON ROUGE, LA
L'Observateur

River Parishes Community College Foundation announces 2022-2023 Scholarships

GONZALES — River Parishes Community College Foundation announced that 64 students representing 15 parishes were awarded a total of $162,875 in scholarships for the 2022-2023 academic year. These scholarships were awarded through the RPCC Foundation which has a mission to sustain the development of RPCC by attracting philanthropy and...
GONZALES, LA
WAFB

SULC, BRCC to sign partnership agreement between law departments

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The law departments at Baton Rouge Community College (BRCC) and the Southern University Law Center (SULC) are joining forces to create more opportunities for students. The schools will sign a partnership agreement that focuses on removing barriers for BRCC students who want to enter the...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

LWC hosting resume writing workshop

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - If you need help writing a resume, there is an opportunity to get the assistance you need. The Louisiana Workforce Commission will host a resume writing workshop on Wednesday, Aug. 24 starting at 4 p.m. The workshop will take place at Fairwood Library located at...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

High school in Livingston Parish taking potential threat seriously

ALBANY, La. (BRPROUD) – A potential threat against Albany High School is being looked at by the school and local law enforcement. Along with the high school, Livingston Parish Public Schools, Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office and the Albany Police Department are all aware of the potential threat made on social media.
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
WAFB

Grieving mother faces double loss when burying her son

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Baton Rouge mother is now facing the impossible task of burying her son. Ester Banks said she was targeted by a fake company that swindled her out of the money she needed to pay for the funeral. She is urging other families to be careful when seeking help to bury their loved ones.
BATON ROUGE, LA
inregister.com

10 questions with children’s boutique Olly-Olly

Back in 2016, life took a turn for Tamara Barclay-Adams. As a newly divorced mother of three, the future seemed unclear. All she knew was that she needed something to occupy her mind. With a master’s degree in marketing, Barclay-Adams knew that she had the potential for entrepreneurship. That’s why...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

LSU student reports she was kidnapped on campus

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Police Department is investigating a reported abduction of a female student on campus overnight. “In the early morning hours, LSU Police made contact with the victim on campus,” LSU spokesman Ernie Ballard said. “Based on preliminary information, the incident overnight is being...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

WAFB

ABOUT

The tradition of television in Baton Rouge began on April 19, 1953, when WAFB signed on the air as the second television station in Louisiana. Over the following decades, Channel 9 has created the number one news organization in south Louisiana, covering local, state, and regional news. Today, WAFB brings its viewers 25 hours of news programming each week. Presently, Louisiana's News Channel is the only network station in the market to air a complete rebroadcast of every locally produced newscast, plus a live weekend noon news product on our second cable station, Cable Channel 9. Our anchors, reporters, producers, and photographers have won numerous awards from the Associated Press and the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters. A number of investigative reports by WAFB 9 News on various topics have even resulted in changes in state law. While news and programming are our broadcast trademarks, WAFB is constantly being honored for its community service. Channel 9 donates over $1.25 million in public service air time each year. The list of station promotions to help local non-profit organizations is lengthy, with our St. Vincent de Paul Uniform Drive, Assess the Need, and the Volunteer! Baton Rouge Volunteer recognition program to name a few.

 https://www.wafb.com/

