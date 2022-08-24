ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridge City, LA

Former Postal Worker in Louisiana Pleads Guilty to Mail Theft, Faces Prison time and A Fine

Former Postal Worker in Louisiana Pleads Guilty to Mail Theft, Faces Prison time and A Fine. New Orleans, Louisiana – On august 26, 2022, U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that Joshua Adams, age 30, from Slidell, Louisiana, pled guilty on August 24, 2022, after being charged in a one-count bill of information with Mail Theft, a violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 1708.
NOLA.com

Two inmates wounded in stabbing at New Orleans jail, authorities say

Two inmates of the Orleans Justice Center were wounded Wednesday when they stabbed each other during a fight, the Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office said. The injuries were minor, and neither of the inmates was admitted to a hospital, the Sheriff's Office said. The altercation marks the fifth reported stabbing at...
Calcasieu Parish News

City Council Member in Louisiana Charged with Insurance Fraud After Allegedly Providing Fale Information Regarding a Long-Term Claim

City Council Member in Louisiana Charged with Insurance Fraud After Allegedly Providing Fale Information Regarding a Long-Term Claim. Covington, Louisiana – On August 25, 2022, Louisiana State Police reported that Troopers arrested 44-year-old Peter Lewis of Covington, Louisiana, on one count of Insurance Fraud following an investigation into a fraudulent long-term disability insurance claim with Unum Life Insurance Company of America.
WWL-TV

Is Mayor Cantrell contacting crime victims?

NEW ORLEANS — The recall filing follows public outrage over the mayor's travel expenses, and her support of a teenage carjacker. The mayor said this week she doesn't take sides in the carjacking case and supports victims of crime as well. So we checked in with victims of recent...
L'Observateur

Marrero Resident Pleads Guilty to Role in Interstate Car Theft Ring

NEW ORLEANS – U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that TAWUAN SYLVESTER, age 47, a resident of New Orleans, Louisiana, pleaded guilty on August 23, 2022 before Chief U.S. District Judge Nannette Jolivette Brown to conspiring to transport and sell stolen cars across state lines in violation of 18 U.S.C. § 371 (conspiracy).
WALA-TV FOX10

New Orleans man admits to Mobile bank holdup that was part of robbery spree

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A New Orleans man pleaded guilty Friday to robbing a bank on Old Shell Road, part of a bank robbery spree in August 2017. John Rudolph,49, pleaded guilty U.S. District Court to conspiracy to commit bank robbery and brandishing a weapon during a violent crime as part of a plea bargain with prosecutors.
WDSU

Wife accused of killing JSPO sergeant acquitted by a jury

A woman accused of killing her husband, a well-known Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office deputy, has been acquitted by a jury and released from jail. Shantel Wagner, also known as Shantel Parria, was arrested in July 2018 in connection with the deadly shooting of Smith. Investigators accused Wagner of second-degree murder...
an17.com

Longtime TPSO Deputy Jimmy Travis enters Sheriff's race

Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office Chief James “Jimmy” Travis has officially announced his intention to seek election as the next Sheriff of Tangipahoa Parish. Travis would become the successor to current Sheriff Daniel Edwards, who will retire in 2024 after 20 years of service. Travis has a long...
