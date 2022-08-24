Read full article on original website
3-Year-Old New Orleans Girl Vanished In 1984. She Was Reported Missing In 2018The Vivid Faces of the VanishedNew Orleans, LA
After almost 4 decades, Andrea's Restaurant has a new ownerTina HowellJefferson Parish, LA
Saints and Pelicans owner Gayle Benson purchases former Chris Owens nightclubTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
New Orleans famous Hubig's Pies finally on track for a returnTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Saints trim their roster to 80 playersTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Hutson pledges weekly public incident reports amid transparency concerns at Orleans jail
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Orleans Parish Sheriff Susan Hutson said Friday (Aug. 26) her troubling approach to transparency would improve, starting with weekly jail incident reports that will be accessible by the public. “Change takes time -- and here at the Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office, we are working every day...
Former Postal Worker Pleads Guilty To Mail Theft From Kenner Post Office
NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that JOSHUA ADAMS, age 30, from Slidell, Louisiana, pled guilty on August 24, 2022 after being charged in a one count bill of information with Mail Theft, a violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 1708. The bill...
Former Postal Worker in Louisiana Pleads Guilty to Mail Theft, Faces Prison time and A Fine
Former Postal Worker in Louisiana Pleads Guilty to Mail Theft, Faces Prison time and A Fine. New Orleans, Louisiana – On august 26, 2022, U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that Joshua Adams, age 30, from Slidell, Louisiana, pled guilty on August 24, 2022, after being charged in a one-count bill of information with Mail Theft, a violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 1708.
In one New Orleans family, two life sentences. Here's how the system got both wrong.
Earline Brooks Colbert made the humdrum 2½-hour drive from New Orleans to the Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola once a month, every month, for more than 45 years. At first, Brooks Colbert journeyed to see her brother, Elvis Brooks, who was convicted of first-degree murder and armed robbery after a deadly 1977 melee.
Family of OJC inmate concerned about lack of communication
Halfway through August, the Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office used what they said were flash bangs in an operation with the Department of Corrections to end a protest by inmates for better living conditions.
Lack of Orleans sheriff’s transparency creates concern after five jail stabbings in a month
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Friends and loved ones rushed to the Orleans Justice Center jail Friday afternoon (Aug. 26) upon word of yet another stabbing involving inmates. They said the silence coming from jail administrators is deafening after they and Fox 8 have been shut out of information after repeated violent incidents.
Two inmates wounded in stabbing at New Orleans jail, authorities say
Two inmates of the Orleans Justice Center were wounded Wednesday when they stabbed each other during a fight, the Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office said. The injuries were minor, and neither of the inmates was admitted to a hospital, the Sheriff's Office said. The altercation marks the fifth reported stabbing at...
City Council Member in Louisiana Charged with Insurance Fraud After Allegedly Providing Fale Information Regarding a Long-Term Claim
City Council Member in Louisiana Charged with Insurance Fraud After Allegedly Providing Fale Information Regarding a Long-Term Claim. Covington, Louisiana – On August 25, 2022, Louisiana State Police reported that Troopers arrested 44-year-old Peter Lewis of Covington, Louisiana, on one count of Insurance Fraud following an investigation into a fraudulent long-term disability insurance claim with Unum Life Insurance Company of America.
Nursing home residents crammed in to warehouse during Ida close to settlement with owner
NEW ORLEANS — A consortium of attorneys for some of the residents of seven nursing homes evacuated to a Tangipahoa warehouse for Hurricane Ida moved a step closer this week to settling a lawsuit against the homes and their owner, Bob Dean. “Last week, we successfully achieved a preliminary...
Is Mayor Cantrell contacting crime victims?
NEW ORLEANS — The recall filing follows public outrage over the mayor's travel expenses, and her support of a teenage carjacker. The mayor said this week she doesn't take sides in the carjacking case and supports victims of crime as well. So we checked in with victims of recent...
Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office announces more details on inmates of pod 2E
NEW ORLEANS — The Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office has announced more details on the inmates that were involved in the days-long protest in pod 2E. The sheriff's office reported that only minor injuries from the protest were reported and that each inmate was checked by a medical provider. Pod...
53-year-old Louisiana man exonerated after rape conviction at age 17
A Black man wrongfully convicted as a teenager for a New Orleans rape more than 36 years ago was ordered freed Thursday after a judge threw out his conviction.
An official petition to recall Mayor LaToya Cantrell has been filed
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - An official petition to recall Mayor LaToya Cantrell has been filed in state offices in Baton Rouge. The Louisiana Secretary of State’s office confirmed that the recall petition was filed on Friday (Aug. 26). The petition was filed in Baton Rouge by Eileen Carter and...
Marrero Resident Pleads Guilty to Role in Interstate Car Theft Ring
NEW ORLEANS – U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that TAWUAN SYLVESTER, age 47, a resident of New Orleans, Louisiana, pleaded guilty on August 23, 2022 before Chief U.S. District Judge Nannette Jolivette Brown to conspiring to transport and sell stolen cars across state lines in violation of 18 U.S.C. § 371 (conspiracy).
New Orleans man admits to Mobile bank holdup that was part of robbery spree
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A New Orleans man pleaded guilty Friday to robbing a bank on Old Shell Road, part of a bank robbery spree in August 2017. John Rudolph,49, pleaded guilty U.S. District Court to conspiracy to commit bank robbery and brandishing a weapon during a violent crime as part of a plea bargain with prosecutors.
Wife of shot carjacking victim says Cantrell called her; asks mayor to show up in court
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Mayor LaToya Cantrell said she was open to speaking with more victims at a press conference Wednesday, and it appears she started acting on that vow, calling the frustrated wife of a man shot and carjacked Uptown in mid-July after calls for action. Scott Toups has...
Secretary of State confirms recall petition filed against New Orleans Mayor
A recall petition has officially been filed against New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell. The petition was filed by community activist Belden Batiste, who is a Mardi Gras Indian and longtime candidate for office, and Eileen Carter, who is a former City Hall staffer and sister to Karen Carter Peterson. This...
Slidell casino site overgrown grass cut following WDSU report exposing complaints
Following a report by WDSU highlighting business owners' concerns over the overgrown lot at a failed casino site in Slidell, the land has since been cleaned up. The site of a failed casino project in St. Tammany Parish has been giving some business owners fits. Overgrown grass could be seen...
Wife accused of killing JSPO sergeant acquitted by a jury
A woman accused of killing her husband, a well-known Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office deputy, has been acquitted by a jury and released from jail. Shantel Wagner, also known as Shantel Parria, was arrested in July 2018 in connection with the deadly shooting of Smith. Investigators accused Wagner of second-degree murder...
Longtime TPSO Deputy Jimmy Travis enters Sheriff's race
Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office Chief James “Jimmy” Travis has officially announced his intention to seek election as the next Sheriff of Tangipahoa Parish. Travis would become the successor to current Sheriff Daniel Edwards, who will retire in 2024 after 20 years of service. Travis has a long...
