Guy Whose Entire Job Revolves Around Discussing How Law Impacts Our Lives Complains Woke Companies Are Responding To Legal Decisions

AOL Corp
Tucker Carlson cuts into live Biden speech in an attempt to show mental decline but it backfires
On Thursday’s Tucker Carlson Tonight, Carlson opened the show referencing a recent Politico article highlighting how the Trump administration allegedly pressured the FDA to rush the COVID vaccines. Carlson pretended to blame the former president for any perceived side effects, in this case, mental decline. But Carlson was actually still blaming Democrats for supporting use of the vaccines, and was just trying to push the narrative that President Joe Biden is struggling with his mental state.
Trump’s Latest Courtroom Blunder Is Wild—Even for Trump
Former President Donald Trump has pulled plenty of odd moves in the courtroom over the course of his turbulent career. Even by those standards, his latest legal filing is pretty out there. On Monday, Trump’s attorneys asked a Florida judge to freeze the government’s review of documents seized by the...
“Trump never pays his bills”: Truth Social reportedly stiffs contractor amid financial “disarray”
Former President Donald Trump's Twitter knockoff Truth Social stiffed a contractor in the latest sign of financial "disarray" at the troubled social network, according to Fox Business. Truth Social, which is headed by former Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif., is in a "bitter battle" with RightForge, the network's web host and...
The Abrams / Warnock Tightly Woven Web of Secret Funding Sources is Starting to Unravel - Opinion
Recent reports and a forensic examination of tax records show numerous sketchy ties to shadow corporations paying Georgia’s Democratic candidates' hundreds of thousands of dollars per year – for nothing.
The pair who stole Ashley Biden's diary tried to sell it to the Trump campaign but a representative refused and told them to turn it over to the FBI, prosecutors say
Prosecutors said the pair — who pleaded guilty to stealing Ashley Biden's diary — unsuccessfully tried to sell it to the Trump campaign in September 2020.
abovethelaw.com
Breaking Water: Southern Gambling Loophole Inspires A Dobbs Work Around
Since The Christian Six™ did their best to impose strict Catholicism on the American public with the reversal of Roe, there have been several attempts to keep basic healthcare available for folks with uteruses. Kansas voted to keep abortion accessible. Idaho has turned to the courts to keep access. Those are expected avenues — you’ve gotta turn to California for the left-field stuff. Dr. Meg Autry, an OB-GYN and professor at the University of California San Francisco, had the clever idea to look to the waters.
abovethelaw.com
After Burning Through Every Lawyer In DC, Trump Turned To Wingnut Tom Fitton For Help With Records Kerfuffle
In a few hours, we’ll both a redacted version of the affidavit underlying the search warrant for Donald Trump’s golf club and whatever his lawyers manage to cobble together in response to US District Judge Aileen Cannon’s order to turn the pile of word vomit in their “Merrick Hates Me” Motion into something resembling a legal document.
abovethelaw.com
Some Clients Might Like To Pay Higher Legal Fees
There is a well-understood notion that the price of something might impact the perception people have of that good or service. For instance, studies have shown that people might perceive colleges that have high tuition costs as being more well-regarded than colleges that have lower tuition costs because it is apparently believed that the higher cost means that there is a higher quality associated with the expense.
abovethelaw.com
Stumped On How To Spend The Untaxed $1.6 Billion Gift You Just Received To Remake The Judiciary? Here Are Some Ideas...
Ed. note: Please welcome Gabe Roth of Fix the Court to the pages of Above the Law. In light of the record $1.6 billion gift Leonard Leo has received to support his antediluvian views of politics and the law, I got to thinking about what I, as the leader of a nonprofit dedicated to court transparency in the 21st century, would do with that amount of money. If I came up with something good, maybe he’d hand the money over to me? As you read this, I’m already on my way to Maine to pitch Leo on the following:
abovethelaw.com
Sunday, August 28, 2022
“The Philosopher Kings of North Carolina; Four state Justices invent a way to undo constitutional changes”: This editorial will appear in Monday’s edition of The Wall Street Journal. “Justice Abbi Silver resigns from Nevada Supreme Court, capping off a 33-year legal career”: Rio Lacanlale of The Reno Gazette...
