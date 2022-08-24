Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Philadelphia Men Charged With Bribery, Evading Taxes on MillionsTaxBuzzPhiladelphia, PA
9 Hidden Gems in Delaware That Most People Don't Even Know ExistTravel MavenDelaware State
The Delaware Contemporary announces a "Season of Glass"Janine ParisWilmington, DE
A List of the Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet Restaurants in DelawareTravel MavenDelaware State
Related
WDEL 1150AM
Workman sustains electric shock while working in Bear
A 51-year old man sustained an electric shock while working in a bucket truck along Route 40 in the area of Rickey Boulevard on Wednesday afternoon, August 24, 2022. New Castle County paramedics and Christiana firefighters responded to the scene around 4:45 p.m. According to medics, bystanders assisted in getting...
firststateupdate.com
Police: Woman Killed In Tragic Accident On Wednesday
Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred in the Hartly area on Wednesday afternoon, according to Senior Corporal Leonard DeMalto. DeMalto said on August 24, 2022, at approximately 5:18 p.m., a white 2002 Toyota Corolla was stopped at a stop sign facing north on Brittney Lane at the intersection with Halltown Road. At the same time, a white 2019 Dodge Ram was traveling eastbound on Halltown Road approaching the intersection at Brittney Lane. For unknown reasons, the driver of the Toyota proceeded onto Halltown Road and into the path of the oncoming Ram pickup truck said DeMalto. As a result, the front of the Ram struck the left side of the Corolla. Both vehicles traveled in a northeasterly direction until coming to rest on Halltown Road.
msn.com
Former Delaware political candidate killed, 2 injured in Hartly-area crash
A former Delaware political candidate died and two other people suffered non-life-threatening injuries on Wednesday in a two-car crash near Hartly, Delaware State Police said. Troopers were called to Brittney Lane and Halltown Road (Route 8) just after 5:15 p.m. for reports of the wreck. There, they found 67-year-old Catherine Samardza, the driver of a Toyota Corolla, and her passenger badly injured, and the driver of a Dodge Ram pickup truck slightly hurt.
Man shot, wounded while driving on Interstate 495 in Delaware
Multiple gunshots were fired, police say, and the driver was hit once in a lower extremity.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
firststateupdate.com
Troopers Identify Woman Killed In Tragic Accident On Wednesday
Delaware State Police have identified the victim who died during a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred on August 24, 2022, in the Hartly area as Catherine Samardza, 67, of Hartly, DE. Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred in the Hartly area on Wednesday...
CBS News
Police locate family of child walking along road in Upper Darby
UPPER DARBY, Pa. (CBS) -- Police in Upper Darby identified a child that was found on Friday. Upper Darby police released an image of the child who was found walking in the area of the 7100 block of Marshall Road. At 2:34 p.m. Friday, Upper Darby police tweeted that they...
WGAL
2-alarm fire closes roads in Lancaster County
Crews were called to the scene of a two-alarm fire in Lancaster County Saturday morning. The fire was in the 100 block of Toddy Drive in East Earl Township. Part of Route 322 and Toddy Drive were closed due to the fire. The cause of the fire is under investigation...
Police: Shooting in Southwest Philadelphia leaves one man dead
Philadelphia Police are investigating after a shooting in Southwest Philadelphia leaves one man dead.
IN THIS ARTICLE
dsp.delaware.gov
Delaware State Police Issue Gold Alert for Missing Townsend Man
Delaware State Police Troop 9 is issuing a Gold Alert for 64-year-old Jesse Mitchell of Townsend, DE. Mitchell was last seen on August 26, 2022, at approximately 10:00 a.m. in the Townsend, DE area. Attempts to contact or locate Mitchell have been unsuccessful, and there is a concern for his safety and well-being.
WBOC
Ex-Legislative Candidate Dies in Delaware Crash
HARTLY, Del. (AP) - A woman who died in a two-car collision this week at a Delaware intersection was a former General Assembly candidate. Delaware State Police announced on Friday that Catherine Samardza, 67, of Hartly, died from Wednesday's accident after she was taken to a local hospital. Samardza ran unsuccessfully for a state Senate seat in 2012 as an independent candidate, The News Journal of Wilmington reported.
Police: Woman shot by boyfriend in Kensington
Philadelphia Police say a woman was shot and her boyfriend pulled the trigger in Kensington.
dsp.delaware.gov
Delaware State Police Homicide Unit Arrests Subject Following Stabbing Incident
Detectives from the Delaware State Police Homicide Unit have arrested 33-year-old Robert Webb-Asare of Dover, DE for murder following an investigation into a stabbing that occurred Wednesday morning. On August 24, 2022, at approximately 4:10 a.m., troopers responded to the Planter’s Run apartment complex in Dover regarding a stabbing incident....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
dsp.delaware.gov
Delaware State Police Investigating Fatal Motor Vehicle Collision
Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred in the Hartly area on Wednesday afternoon. On August 24, 2022, at approximately 5:18 p.m., a white 2002 Toyota Corolla was stopped at a stop sign facing north on Brittney Lane at the intersection with Halltown Road. At the same time, a white 2019 Dodge Ram was traveling eastbound on Halltown Road approaching the intersection at Brittney Lane. For unknown reasons the driver of the Toyota proceeded onto Halltown Road and into the path of the oncoming Ram pickup truck. As a result, the front of the Ram struck the left side of the Corolla. Both vehicles traveled in a northeasterly direction until coming to rest on Halltown Road.
Police Arrest Two for Trespassing, Stealing Bathing Suits, Causing Disturbance at Public Pool
FELTON, DE (PRESS RELEASE) – Two Felton men were arrested by Delaware Natural Resources Police-...
Shooting victim drives to Torresdale Wawa for help, Range Rover struck at least 7 times: Police
Police said the victim was shot inside his Range Rover, which he drove to the Wawa for help.
firststateupdate.com
Just In: Crash Causing Major Delays On Route 1 In Bear
Just before 1:00 Thursday afternoon rescue crews and Delaware State Police responded to Route 1 in the area of Route 273 for reports of an injury crash. At this time it is not clear how many patients have been transported. Route 1 NB is down to one lane and is backed up almost to Route 40. Southbound in the are of thy crash is also slowing.
nccpdnews.com
POLICE INVESTIGATE SHOOTING IN SPRING CROSSING APARTMENTS
(Newark, DE 19702) Yesterday (Aug 24) patrol officers from the New Castle County Division of Police were dispatched to the entrance of Spring Crossing Apartments for a report of a shooting that had just occurred. When the officers arrived, they located a 17-year-old male victim who was suffering from a...
firststateupdate.com
Police: Two Children Charged In Attempted Carjacking Tuesday
Delaware State Police have arrested a 14-year-old juvenile male and a 16-year-old juvenile male both of Wilmington for robbery and related charges following an attempted carjacking that occurred Tuesday night, according to Public Information Officer, Senior Corporal Jason Hatchell. Hatchell said on August 23, 2022, at approximately 6:37 p.m., in...
dsp.delaware.gov
Delaware State Police Arrest Subject for Multiple Commercial Burglaries
Delaware State Police have arrested 25-year-old Davon Starkey of Wilmington, DE on numerous criminal charges following a burglary investigation that began on Tuesday morning. On August 23, 2022, at approximately 7:53 a.m., troopers responded to a burglary in progress at Custom Cars located at 906 S. Market St. Wilmington. Upon the business owner entering his store, he observed a subject sleeping on the floor. The business owner contacted police and the suspect fled on foot. Troopers canvassed the area and located a subject matching the description. The subject identified as Davon Starkey was taken into custody without incident and located with stolen property in his possession. Further, investigation revealed Starkey utilized tools to make forced entry into five commercial units at this location and stole possessions from within.
Female shot and killed in Frankford, Baltimore police say
BALTIMORE -- A female was shot and killed Friday night in the Frankford neighborhood in Northeast Baltimore, police said.Officers received a call about 9:46 p.m. for a shooting in the 5300 block of Eastbury Avenue.At that location police found an unknown female suffering from gunshot wounds. Medics pronounced her dead at the scene.Homicide detectives are investigating.Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2100 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.
Comments / 5