Bear, DE

WDEL 1150AM

Workman sustains electric shock while working in Bear

A 51-year old man sustained an electric shock while working in a bucket truck along Route 40 in the area of Rickey Boulevard on Wednesday afternoon, August 24, 2022. New Castle County paramedics and Christiana firefighters responded to the scene around 4:45 p.m. According to medics, bystanders assisted in getting...
BEAR, DE
firststateupdate.com

Police: Woman Killed In Tragic Accident On Wednesday

Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred in the Hartly area on Wednesday afternoon, according to Senior Corporal Leonard DeMalto. DeMalto said on August 24, 2022, at approximately 5:18 p.m., a white 2002 Toyota Corolla was stopped at a stop sign facing north on Brittney Lane at the intersection with Halltown Road. At the same time, a white 2019 Dodge Ram was traveling eastbound on Halltown Road approaching the intersection at Brittney Lane. For unknown reasons, the driver of the Toyota proceeded onto Halltown Road and into the path of the oncoming Ram pickup truck said DeMalto. As a result, the front of the Ram struck the left side of the Corolla. Both vehicles traveled in a northeasterly direction until coming to rest on Halltown Road.
HARTLY, DE
msn.com

firststateupdate.com

WGAL

2-alarm fire closes roads in Lancaster County

Crews were called to the scene of a two-alarm fire in Lancaster County Saturday morning. The fire was in the 100 block of Toddy Drive in East Earl Township. Part of Route 322 and Toddy Drive were closed due to the fire. The cause of the fire is under investigation...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
#Accident#Delaware State Police#Paramedics#Christiana Hospital
dsp.delaware.gov

Delaware State Police Issue Gold Alert for Missing Townsend Man

Delaware State Police Troop 9 is issuing a Gold Alert for 64-year-old Jesse Mitchell of Townsend, DE. Mitchell was last seen on August 26, 2022, at approximately 10:00 a.m. in the Townsend, DE area. Attempts to contact or locate Mitchell have been unsuccessful, and there is a concern for his safety and well-being.
TOWNSEND, DE
WBOC

dsp.delaware.gov

Delaware State Police Homicide Unit Arrests Subject Following Stabbing Incident

Detectives from the Delaware State Police Homicide Unit have arrested 33-year-old Robert Webb-Asare of Dover, DE for murder following an investigation into a stabbing that occurred Wednesday morning. On August 24, 2022, at approximately 4:10 a.m., troopers responded to the Planter’s Run apartment complex in Dover regarding a stabbing incident....
DOVER, DE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
dsp.delaware.gov

firststateupdate.com

Just In: Crash Causing Major Delays On Route 1 In Bear

Just before 1:00 Thursday afternoon rescue crews and Delaware State Police responded to Route 1 in the area of Route 273 for reports of an injury crash. At this time it is not clear how many patients have been transported. Route 1 NB is down to one lane and is backed up almost to Route 40. Southbound in the are of thy crash is also slowing.
BEAR, DE
nccpdnews.com

POLICE INVESTIGATE SHOOTING IN SPRING CROSSING APARTMENTS

(Newark, DE 19702) Yesterday (Aug 24) patrol officers from the New Castle County Division of Police were dispatched to the entrance of Spring Crossing Apartments for a report of a shooting that had just occurred. When the officers arrived, they located a 17-year-old male victim who was suffering from a...
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
firststateupdate.com

Police: Two Children Charged In Attempted Carjacking Tuesday

Delaware State Police have arrested a 14-year-old juvenile male and a 16-year-old juvenile male both of Wilmington for robbery and related charges following an attempted carjacking that occurred Tuesday night, according to Public Information Officer, Senior Corporal Jason Hatchell. Hatchell said on August 23, 2022, at approximately 6:37 p.m., in...
WILMINGTON, DE
dsp.delaware.gov

Delaware State Police Arrest Subject for Multiple Commercial Burglaries

Delaware State Police have arrested 25-year-old Davon Starkey of Wilmington, DE on numerous criminal charges following a burglary investigation that began on Tuesday morning. On August 23, 2022, at approximately 7:53 a.m., troopers responded to a burglary in progress at Custom Cars located at 906 S. Market St. Wilmington. Upon the business owner entering his store, he observed a subject sleeping on the floor. The business owner contacted police and the suspect fled on foot. Troopers canvassed the area and located a subject matching the description. The subject identified as Davon Starkey was taken into custody without incident and located with stolen property in his possession. Further, investigation revealed Starkey utilized tools to make forced entry into five commercial units at this location and stole possessions from within.
WILMINGTON, DE
CBS Baltimore

Female shot and killed in Frankford, Baltimore police say

BALTIMORE -- A female was shot and killed Friday night in the Frankford neighborhood in Northeast Baltimore, police said.Officers received a call about 9:46 p.m. for a shooting in the 5300 block of Eastbury Avenue.At that location police found an unknown female suffering from gunshot wounds. Medics pronounced her dead at the scene.Homicide detectives are investigating.Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2100 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.
BALTIMORE, MD

